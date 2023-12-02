Default Image

Episode 1. In this 15-part series, Joel Osteen encourages you to discover greater success, develop stronger relationships, tame stress, and find real happiness.
Episode 365. The latest from TBN Nejat TV, the most watched Christian television network in the Middle East.
Episode 28. David Hathaway shares how you can live in the Power of Faith. God has raised you up to heal the sick, work miracles and preach the Gospel and he sent the Holy Spirit to do this through you!
Jeremiah (part 1). Teaching the Bible is a weekly programme where Bible teacher Michael Kotch discuss the major events and teachings of the Bible. He moves through the scriptures to educate the viewers on God's Word.
Episode 407. Welcome to House on the Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasin teaches with his clear message of hope, healing and empowerment.
Episode 416. Samuel Rodriguez reveals the crucial connection between biblical social justice and spiritual righteousness.
Episode 2243. Pastor Hagee is the founder and Senior Pastor of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas. His passion is to reach the lost, fulfilling the Great Commission of proclaiming the gospel of Jesus.
We Need An Epiphany. Featuring the ministry of Bishop T.D. Jakes as he tackles todays topics and issues by offering practical and spiritual solutions to life's toughest questions.
Shining Like Stars In Deepening Darkness Part 3 of 5. Living Proof Ministries is dedicated to encourage people to come to know and love Jesus Christ through the study of scripture.
Episode 2880. Join Joel and Victoria Osteen as they share the message of unconditional love and unending hope from Lakewood Church.
Hope Ireland- Dublin. Dr. Michael Youssef is the founding pastor of The Church Of The Apostles in Atlanta, Georgia.
Exposing and Eliminating Strife. Join Joyce Meyer daily as she brings the truth of the bible to life and how to apply it to your everyday life. Her subject matter covers family life, temptation, marriage and much more.
Keep Your Eyes on Jesus. Daniel and Tanya Chand are back on TBN UK with a new regular programme.
From Frogs To Freedom Part 3 Of 3.

Episode 347. Join Gregg Donaldson from Lighthouse Church in Jersey and the Leading Lights Network, as he brings you practical teachings from the Bible.
Dream Weaver. Pastor Jack Graham equips you to fulfil God's plan and purpose for your life. Teachings that will help you turn disappointments into opportunities, and make choices that impact your destiny!
God Will Give You Peace!. Bible-based teaching is the foundation of Turning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah, with his goal of delivering the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world.
How God Wants to Use You- Part 1. New York Times best-selling author Jentezen Franklin brings a powerful message of healing and hope through the truths found in the Word of God.
Live Fearless In Dark Times.. Joseph Prince pastors New Creation Church in Singapore, join him as he teaches about pure unadulterated grace, desiring to see people blessed by the Lord.
Peace From God. David visits London to explore Paul's promises of peace, sharing his own struggles and breakthroughs as he goes.
Stress. Joseph Prince provides insight on how to cast worldly cares onto God and inspire decisions that lead to success in life, even miracles!
Daniel Chand chats to Mike Signorelli, founder of V1 Church, about his passion for revival and how hears from God
Find out what the shepherds did when an angel visited them! Rachel and Alex dive in to mega fun and mess in today's Mega Mix.
Episode 1. Join Gery Malanda, TBN UK and others, for a live streaming special on the meaning of revival, and what they believe the Lord is doing in our time today.
Rabbi Jonathan Cahn rejoins Rabbi Jason Sobel in the studio, where they continue their exploration of Yom Kippur. Together, they delve into the profound lessons this significant biblical holiday offers about the power and importance of radical forgiveness.

Gery Malanda continues with the study on the God's covenant of healing and deliverance for His people.
Steve, Paul and Sunhil discuss why did Moses teach the Israelites the Law? and why do we read it today?
Dr Kendall teaches on how we deal with unwanted callings within secular industries.
How can we practise internal silence to avoid distractions when listening to God? Larissa and Emily host an all female episode of Weekly as Florence joins them for this discussion.
Sarah Yardley talks to Becky Murray about tackling loneliness and how we can overcome the crippling impact it can have on our lives.

Pastor Petra talks how Jesus' advice to His disciples is still relevant to us as disciples today.
Sharon Miller invites us to pray together and not to give up as we pray to God for the things we need.

Stewarding what we have carefully means more can be given to us. Abbiih Oloyede shares how stewardship expresses our obedience to God.

Kika shares how after God deals with our trauma, He doesn't leave us in that place, but takes us through to a new beginning.

Andrew Bunt expains his seminar on sex questions, J Vessel takes a ride on the dodgems whilst sharing about his thoughts on the festival, and Ben Rowe digs into the subject of repentance

Do we conform to the patterns of this world? Mclaren Lewis teaches on what it means to be a living sacrifice for God.

Why should we meet with other Christians? Steve and Esther Uppal have a conversation with Henry and Rachael Ita about journeying in our faith alone or working out our salvation with other believers.
Discouragement is not your portion. Chlo Glassborow and Steve Tebb close the series with passionate worship, filling our hearts with excitement and anticipation for what God is going to do.

Emma Stark challenges our thinking about how we see God. God is not British and His first language is not English. We must learn the diverse and creative ways He communicates with us from angelic meetings to visionary encounters.
We are growing up with a generation of children who haven't been to church. Andrew Scotland explores how God wants to awaken His people to serve Him.

Jonathan Conrathe invites us to represent Jesus authentically in our world. We need the character and the charisma of Christ in our lives; the fruit and the gifts of the Spirit. This begins when we come with a thirsty believing heart to Jesus and receive the empowering of His Spirit.

What does leadership look like with Jesus at the core of everything we do? Dr Tania Harris explores what power looks like for a Christian leader.
Thank God for the hope we have in Him and the glory to come. The hope for a better future through Him. Lian Jacobs, DJ Haych and Nissy Tee host an evening of prayer, worship and teaching with Sharon Miller, Wayne Brown, Aearon Whyte, Volney Morgan & New-Ye, and Nigel Harris.

We all have a part to play in the commission Jesus gave us. Mitch looks at how when we are connected to Jesus, we produce good fruit in our lives.

Everyone is designed for a relationship with God. Ewen Robertson looks at how God truly intended us to have relationships with Him and other people.

Nia-Cerise concludes this series on Christian dream interpretation by talking about what we can do to safeguard our dreams.
Pastor Ray stresses the importance of teaching the message of God's grace and mercy rather than focusing on just the law.
Charlie Blythe reflects on how God did not intend for us to be stressed by the busyness of Christmas.
It's good to practise what we preach. Matt Summerfield encourages us to really prepare our message and practise preaching.
Minister and prophet, Machelle Joseph, unpacks some scriptures and revelations which are relevant to us in this time of God in our nation.
God wants to bless the world through us. Dave Smith explores how we can we be elevated in the world and have favour with God.

Can we be happy and a Christian? Andy Waddams encourages us that we can experience pure joy with God!
Pastor Anthony Delaney concludes the current series of leadership by studying Old Testament characters, this week focusing on Jacob and Esau.
Jayne concludes the series on navigating the seasons of life by looking at how we trust God to guide us home.
Emmanuel introduces a new series about representing Jesus, starting with looking at Christ's identity.
Diana looks at one of the biggest causes of us stumbling - how we deal with offence.
Stuart concludes his current series by looking at how the Church should be open to fresh thoughts and have a heart to move beyond our church walls.
Nancy concludes her current series by showing us the way to get to know God so that we can develop great faith.
Jon speaks to pastor Jonathan Miller from New Beginnings Church in Orlando, to hear about what God has brought upon his life.
Mark presents the final part of the current series, looking at how we can win people to Christ, rather than push them away.
Lona concludes the current series by looking at how we can be at peace in our minds during these troubled times.
Shaneen speaks on the importance of teamwork and how it affects revival.
Alan looks at ways to grow our faith, recognising that God is all around us.
Andy concludes the current series on good foundations by focusing on God's plan for multiplication.
Mark investigates our willingness to do things that God asks of us.
In this episode we will define our God given identity and help you to understand it's components.

Anthony shares the final part of the discipleship pathway series - looking at how we can be sent out to invite others to find their way back to God.
Tasha Pettman teaches on how God provides for us in the seasons of darkness.
David tells the story of Jephthah the Gileadite from Judges 11.
Stephen looks at the difference between sitting in judgement on a person and coming into the right discernment about situations.
Yemi concludes his talks on finding strength in weakness by teaching on how we can acknowledge our weaknesses and humanity, and boast of how we can lean on the power of Christ.
Rachel looks at the spiritual gifts we get from living in step with the Holy Spirit.
Steven McLeish performs 'It Is Finished' for Holy Week Reflections on TBNUK.

Pastor Yinka concludes the current series of talks about the power and impact of prayer, looking at how prayer is the doorway into heaven.
Monica encourages us not to limit our house of worship to just an expression on a Sunday.
Steve Uppal talks about going through a season of unlearning and personal change.
The gang travel to visit Dawn and learn about Jesus along the way.
Pastor Becky concludes the current series by looking at what it means to be restored by the Holy Spirit after a time of suffering.
Pastor Tom challenges us to work at our dreams to look to the Holy Spirit to energise us.
Pastor Rachel concludes her study on the book of Luke by looking at the shepherds in the Christmas story.
Pastor Matt looks at some more important words from the Christmas story that are relevant today: Don't Be Afraid.
Kika reflects on nativity plays, and how the baby Jesus is also the King Almighty.
Are we shouting for victory? Mark Collard shares a powerful testimony of a mighty miracle that God did for his son.

God wants to operate through His people. Rev Celia Apeagyei-Collins looks at the leadership of the prophet Deborah and what we can learn from her.

Karen Marais

We are often bombarded by messages to achieve more and be better in life. Will Van Der Hart tackles the topic of perfectionism and putting our faith in Jesus.

Shame is the enemy of our freedom. Tom Limebear shares how we can accept the freedom that Christ has won on our behalf on the cross.
Are we brave enough to tell people about Jesus? Andrew Cannon reminds us that there are plenty of people ready to receive Christ.

We were designed by God to live forever. Brother Gery Malanda takes us through the fall of mankind and how sickness and disease entered the world.
Pastor Christie reminds us of how God is enternally reliable, steadfast and unwavering in his love for us.
Pastor Kemi concludes this series of messages with a word of encouragement for us to continue living by faith.
Jonny Pettman shares a word on the hymn 'Amazing Grace' and also how Jesus demonstrated His mercy and grace to the disciple Peter.
God is fundamentally good. Sarah Richards takes a deeper look at God's character and how we can get to know and understand more for ourselves.
Jesus is tells us that unless we abide in Him, we can’t do anything. Charlie Blythe speaks on staying connecting to God to increase our fruitfulness and productivity.
We can often create an image of a perfect life when things are crumbling. Mimi Ajala speaks on the story of Hagar and how God revealed Himself as the Saviour who sees us.
Rev Sharlette Reid takes you through what Easter means for us today, the power of the Resurrection and how it transforms the world around us.
Re-live how the message of Jesus traveled to the Southern Hemisphere and discover the land of greatest growth for Christianity today.
Can you say 'Yes' to God even if it displeases the world? Daniel Chand explains how our actions are a reflection of our relationship with God.

What does it mean to be a prisoner of Christ Jesus? Kate Nicholas takes a deeper look at the way Paul describes his identity as a servant of God.

Matthew and Becky share about how you can share the Gospel even if you are a pizza delivery driver! Ruth Jackson, a producer and youth specialist, shares her passion for bringing the hope of Jesus to young people.

When we gather together, God's presence is there. Mark Marx shares his personal testimony and the way the Holy Spirit impacted him.
Cathy Madavan brings us to Bethlehem, to share the wonder of The Coming King At The Nativity.
The Coming King at the Nativity. Daniel Chand wishes us a Merry Christmas with a word from John 1:14
Rev David Peterson explores how when we take our weakness and hand it to God, He produces gold.

Fed up of mind games? Pastor Abbiih Oloyede explores the battleground of our thought process and how we can be transformed by the renewing of our mind.

Stu Glassborow interviews Tomi Arayomi and Bill and Lynne Themelaras, as they talk about race, justice and prejudice.
We are invited into the secret place with God, to see and hear what he wants to show and tell us. Jon Colyer uses scripture to remind us of this truth. 
Join Andrew Owen as he reads from the book of Galatians, exploring how the church can walk in the Holy Spirit.

Want more ideas on how to spread the word that Jesus is alive? Elaine Roberts gives plenty of ways in which we can share the Gospel effectively in our community.

Do we forget to put into action what God says? Keeth Bandara looks at the story of Joshua and how God wants us to move forward.

How do we behave when we can't see the way forward? Ken Costa looks at the legacy of Joseph of Arimathea.

Breakthrough is coming! Dr Amy Orr-Ewing reminds us that when opposition is persistent, so must our resolve be.

What happens when we decide to judge other others harshly? RT Kendall discusses the dangers of ‘playing God’.

Get debt free! Pay off the credit cards, loans and start saving. We can rebuild our budget and learn how to get money to work for us!
Richard Fleming is joined by guest Keith Tripp, leader of the Global Business Roundtable UK Foundation
Emmanuel Ziga
Every decision that we make becomes a part of who we are. Gavin and Anne Calver discover how we can allow God to lead us in our life.

Robby Dawkins introduces the series and shares his journey of growing in his faith and healing ministry. He takes prayer to the streets with his team, touching lives with the love of God.

What does it mean to fear the Lord? David Ingall encourages us to look more closely at the words that are used in the Bible to describe worship.

What is our Heavenly Father really like? Gabriel Chan takes a deeper look at the parable of the Prodigal Son and the role of the father in the story.

Richard Borgonon introduces the series and begins with looking at the famous passage of John chapter 1.
Why is balancing the books important? Anthony Delaney takes a look at practical ways we can get a good grip of our finances with God as our financial adviser.

Bishop Wayne Malcolm welcomes Archbishop Doye Agama who introduces the series uncovering the original Africans and their relationship with the ancient Greece, Israel and beyond. The series also looks at the relationship between Islam and Christianity in North Africa.

Pastor Michael White

We all fall short of God's expectations. Wolfgang Eckleben teaches on the restoration Father God brings us through, when we come to Him for forgiveness.

Want to live a courageous life? Pastor Tope Koleoso introduces the series looking at the life and times of King David and what we can learn from it.

Want a greater confidence to live out the destiny Jesus has for us? Steve Uppal shares a message about how we are all part of a big story that God has written.

Andrew Wilson introduces the series with one of the big questions we would all like to know the answer to. How can a loving God allow so much suffering in this world?
We are called to be followers of Jesus Christ. Karl Martin introduces the series beginning with teaching on guarding our heart.
What are the three Axioms of Creativity? Gary Wilson looks at the basic core principles of creativity.

Want to see a greater level of the miraculous? Robby Dawkins discusses how God wants us to walk in His power and authority.

Pastor Cris Rogers introduces the course and invites us to become apprentices and followers of Jesus Christ, submitting ourselves to the will of God.
Why do we dream? Tony Cooke introduces the series, looking at how dreams are a way that God communicates with us.

How can we hear God's voice? Darren Wilson speaks to pastor Chad Norris exploring why God can sometimes seem like he is not talking to us.

Body, soul and spirit are all closely linked, the state of our heart can affect our body and spirit. John Mellor explains the importance of guarding our heart.

It's ok to cry. Doug Williams studies the time when David and his men lost everything to the Amalekites at Ziklag.

Is the glory of God among us as it should be? Jarrod Cooper challenges us to be men and women of God, living like they they did in the book of Acts.

Paul Manwaring introduces himself and the series inviting us to explore and change the way we think about life-work-faith and be transformed from glory to glory.
Want to change the world? Join Stu Glassborow as he speaks about receiving a revelation of the cross of Jesus Christ.
Join Chlo Glassborow as she teaches us how to reach a breakthrough moment, knowing everyday that nothing is impossible with God.
How can we balance our spiritual health as well as our physical health? Steve, Esther and Ian Christensen discuss how health is more than what we see on the outside and how to prepare ourselves for a healthy life.
Faith make provision for faith's fulfillment. John Glass introduces the series exploring how can we make space to receive something from heaven.
When we move with the voice of God, extraordinary things happen. Jarrod Cooper teaches us about the ways we can hear God's voice.

Steve Goss, Dr Mary Wren and Dr Ifeoma Monye introduce the series with real questions from real people and take a look at world views compared to what the Bible says.

Jovis Bon-Hovis tries to become an inventor, Alice goes on an adventure as a result, and Dora Mouse helps us see what we can learn from the parable of the Talents.

The Story of David and Goliath is not a story about us, it's ultimately a story about Jesus - the one who has slayed every giant for our good and for His glory.
Pastor Steven Furtick talks about the beginning ministry of Jesus when he began to choose disciples.
We all experience seasons of winter-a lost job, a broken relationship, an unwelcome doctor's report. Sometimes redemption seems impossible, that Christmas may never come. And yet, 2,000 years ago, Christmas did come. A Savior was born. God came near. And today he still comes.
Stirring the Waters of Revival trailer

Join Gery Malanda, TBN UK and guests, for a live streaming special on the meaning of revival, and what they believe the Lord is doing in our time today.
