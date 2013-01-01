Goliath Must Fall

Series 1 Season 5 Episodes

5 Episodes

Goliath Must Fall

Season 1 Episode 1 25m

The Story of David and Goliath is not a story about us, it's ultimately a story about Jesus - the one who has slayed every giant for our good and for His glory.

Fear Must Fall

Season 1 Episode 2 26m

Explore how to overcome the voice of fear with the song of Jesus's victory

Self Must Fall (Part 1)

Season 1 Episode 3 26m

Even if we could get rid of all the giants in the land, one would remain - the one we are all battling, ourselves.

Self Must Fall (Part 2)

Season 1 Episode 4 26m

We need Jesus the giant-slayer to take down the giant inside of us.

Complacency Must Fall

Season 1 Episode 5 26m

David didn't kill Goliath for himself or his nation, but for the glory of God. We look at what our lives were designed for.