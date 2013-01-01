Goliath Must Fall
Series • 1 Season • 5 Episodes
Goliath Must Fall
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 25m
The Story of David and Goliath is not a story about us, it's ultimately a story about Jesus - the one who has slayed every giant for our good and for His glory.
Fear Must Fall
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 26m
Explore how to overcome the voice of fear with the song of Jesus's victory
Self Must Fall (Part 1)
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 26m
Even if we could get rid of all the giants in the land, one would remain - the one we are all battling, ourselves.
Self Must Fall (Part 2)
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 26m
We need Jesus the giant-slayer to take down the giant inside of us.
Complacency Must Fall
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 26m
David didn't kill Goliath for himself or his nation, but for the glory of God. We look at what our lives were designed for.