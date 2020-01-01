The Treasures of Grace

Series 5 Seasons 118 Episodes

39 Episodes

The Preserved Seed of God - Part 2

Season 5 Episode 71 29m

Emmanuel Ziga

The Lord Is My Shepherd - Part 2

Season 5 Episode 100 28m

Why was David anointed as king 3 times? Emmanuel Ziga looks at the life of David and Psalm 23.

Shepherd Leadership - Part 1

Season 5 Episode 101 29m

Challenges can actually draw us closer to God. Emmanuel Ziga speaks on King David's leadership experiences.

Shepherd Leadership - Part 2

Season 5 Episode 102 28m

Leadership is key to everything we do. Emmanuel Ziga compares the Godly leadership described in Psalm 23 to worldly leadership.

Shepherd Leadership - Part 3

Season 5 Episode 103 26m

We are subject to the systems of God. Emmanuel Ziga talks about the culture of leadership and networking.

Shepherd Leadership - Covering - Part 1

Season 5 Episode 104 28m

How can we connect to the power of God? Emmanuel ZIga shares wisdom on the principle of being covered by God.

Shepherd Leadership - Covering - Part 2

Season 5 Episode 105 25m

The language of the word of God is powerful and everlasting. Emmanuel Ziga explores the strength we draw from God's covering.

Shepherd Leadership - Purpose - Part 1

Season 5 Episode 106 28m

God offers us the keys to fulfill His purpose for our lives. Emmanuel Ziga delves into the subject of pursuing God's purpose for our life.

Shepherd Leadership - Purpose - Part 2

Season 5 Episode 107 29m

Life is irrelevant without purpose. Emmanuel Ziga speaks on yielding to God and committing to fulfill God's purpose for us.

Faith Appreciation

Season 5 Episode 109 31m

Faith is a powerful Gift from God. Emmanuel Ziga explains how faith can expand and shrink like elastic and enables us to receive good gifts from God.

Overwhelmed - Part 1

Season 5 Episode 110 28m

We are designed for fellowship with God. Emmanuel Ziga considers the expectations of our gifts and callings for the purposes of God.

Overwhelmed - Part 2

Season 5 Episode 111 27m

What is it like to be overwhelmed by the glory of God each day? Emmanuel Ziga speaks on the life of John the Baptist.

Overwhelmed - Part 3

Season 5 Episode 112 26m

God spoke us into being. Emmanuel Ziga explores how God enables us to exceed all our expectations for His glory.

Third Baptism - Part 1

Season 5 Episode 113 28m

John the Baptist came to prepare the way for the Messiah. Emmanuel Ziga shares on the principles of baptism and repentance.

Third Baptism - Part 2

Season 5 Episode 114 28m

Jesus Christ is our ultimate example for our lives. Emmanuel Ziga dives into the account of Jesus' baptism.

The Power of Opportunity

Season 5 Episode 115 29m

God's opportunities are the best opportunities for our lives. Emmanuel Ziga explores how we can allow God to guide us and position us for His work.

The Power of Silver

Season 5 Episode 116 28m

Emmanuel Ziga unpacks the significance of silver and how it became key in the destiny of many different people in the Bible.

The Love of God

Season 5 Episode 117 26m

Love is essentially the first dimension of God. Emmanuel Ziga explains how God's presence is the very essence of love.

Love - First Dimension of God - Part 2

Season 5 Episode 118 28m

Emmanuel Ziga describes the powerful authority of the trinity and the reason God is described as Love Himself.

God is Love

Season 5 Episode 119 27m

Emmanuel Ziga continues on the topic of the love of God and explores how it changes us completely from the inside out.

Faith is Love

Season 5 Episode 120 27m

How does faith and love work together? Emmanuel Ziga shares how God's love is unbreakable and everlasting.

At The Cross

Season 5 Episode 121 30m

Through Jesus we have purpose. Emmanuel Ziga begins a short series on the topic of the incredible significance of the cross.

At The Cross - Part 2

Season 5 Episode 122 29m

Emmanuel Ziga looks at what happened when Jesus died and the prophecies He fulfilled on the cross.

At The Cross - Part 3

Season 5 Episode 123 30m

Emmanuel Ziga explains why Jesus lowered and humbled himself while on the cross to accomplish everything God planned from the beginning of time.

The Body of Jesus

Season 5 Episode 124 26m

Whilst we were still sinners, Jesus died for us. Emmanuel Ziga takes us through the account of Jesus' burial.

Quantum Leap

Season 5 Episode 125 30m

God can do absolutely anything instantly. Emmanuel Ziga explores how so many times in the Bible miracles and breakthrough occurred immediately!

Seasons of Prayer

Season 5 Episode 126 30m

Sometimes circumstances are totally out of our control. Emmanuel Ziga encourages us that often, at these times, all we can do is pray.

Seasons of Prayer - Part 2

Season 5 Episode 127 29m

It is amazing that we can pray anytime and anywhere. Emmanuel Ziga speaks on the practise of praying unceasingly.

Seasons of Prayer - Part 3

Season 5 Episode 128 29m

Prayer is a gift from God. Emmanuel Ziga examines the lives of great leaders in the Bible who prayed effectively and continually.

Seasons of Prayer - Part 4

Season 5 Episode 129 27m

Is it possible to pray ourselves out of temptation? Emmanuel Ziga invites us to discover how we can prevent ourselves falling into sin.

The New

Season 5 Episode 131 23m

We all want to see a new move of God. Emmanuel Ziga explores the outpouring of the Holy Spirit in the book of Acts.

The New - Part 1

Season 5 Episode 132 25m

Emmanuel Ziga

The New - Part 2

Season 5 Episode 133 25m

Emmanuel Ziga

Productive Faith

Season 5 Episode 134 26m

Emmanuel Ziga

Purpose

Season 5 Episode 135 26m

Emmanuel Ziga

Quantum Leap - Part 1

Season 5 Episode 136 23m

Emmanual Ziga

Quantum Leap - Part 2

Season 5 Episode 137 27m

Emmanuel Ziga

I Will Answer - Part 2

Season 5 Episode 138 27m

Emmanuel Ziga

I Will Answer - Part 3

Season 5 Episode 139 27m

Emmanuel Ziga

28 Episodes

The Preserved Seed of God

Season 4 Episode 70 28m

Emmanuel Ziga

The Blessing Of Abraham - Part 2

Season 4 Episode 72 31m

Emmanuel Ziga

The River of Life

Season 4 Episode 73 27m

Emmanuel Ziga

The River of Life - Part 2

Season 4 Episode 74 27m

Emmanuel Ziga

The River of Life - Part 3

Season 4 Episode 75 27m

Emmanuel Ziga

The River of Life - Part 4

Season 4 Episode 76 27m

Emmanuel Ziga

The River of Life - Part 5

Season 4 Episode 77 9m

Emmanuel Ziga

Prayer Glory: The Inspiration of Kings

Season 4 Episode 78 28m

Emmanuel Ziga

Prayer Glory: The Inspiration of Kings - Part 2

Season 4 Episode 79 28m

Emmanuel Ziga

Prayer Glory: The Inspiration of Kings - Part 3

Season 4 Episode 80 28m

Emmanuel Ziga

Great Faith that Changes your Leadership

Season 4 Episode 81 29m

Emmanuel Ziga

Great Faith that Changes your Leadership - Part 2

Season 4 Episode 82 28m

Emmanuel Ziga

Another Comforter - Part 1

Season 4 Episode 83 29m

Emmanuel Ziga

Another Comforter - Part 1

Season 4 Episode 84 29m

Emmanuel Ziga

The Path of Wisdom

Season 4 Episode 85 27m

Emmanuel Ziga

The Path of Wisdom - Part 2

Season 4 Episode 86 29m

Emmanuel Ziga

The Path of Wisdom - Part 3

Season 4 Episode 87 28m

Emmanuel Ziga

Inspired to Pray

Season 4 Episode 88 29m

Emmanuel Ziga

Prayer for Wisdom

Season 4 Episode 89 28m

Emmanuel Ziga

Prayer for Wisdom - Part 2

Season 4 Episode 90 30m

Emmanuel Ziga

Prayer for Wisdom - Part 3

Season 4 Episode 91 28m

Emmanuel Ziga

The God of Purpose - Part 1

Season 4 Episode 92 27m

Emmanuel Ziga

The God of Purpose - Part 2

Season 4 Episode 93 28m

Emmanuel Ziga

The God of Purpose - Part 3

Season 4 Episode 94 27m

Emmanuel Ziga

The God of Purpose - Part 4

Season 4 Episode 95 29m

Emmanuel Ziga

Transitions - Part 1

Season 4 Episode 96 28m

Emmanuel Ziga

Transitions - Part 2

Season 4 Episode 97 28m

Emmanuel Ziga

Transitions - Part 3

Season 4 Episode 98 30m

Emmanuel Ziga

14 Episodes

Spiritual Covering - Part 1

Season 3 Episode 20 26m

Covering is defined as a way of providing protection. Emmanuel Ziga delves into what the scriptures say about having a spiritual covering.

Spiritual Covering - Part 2

Season 3 Episode 21 29m

When on the front line, an army needs covering from the air force. Emmanuel Ziga looks at the principles of spiritual covering.

Spiritual Covering - Part 3

Season 3 Episode 22 29m

Spiritual covering is one of God's key ways of operating. Emmanuel Ziga discusses the impact of the Holy Spirit bringing provision and protection to a situation.

Spiritual Covering - Part 4

Season 3 Episode 23 29m

God set spiritual principals in the Bible so we can excel in life. Emmanuel Ziga challenges us to consider the spiritual atmosphere from which we operate and function.

Tapping Into Covering

Season 3 Episode 24 27m

God doesn't want to exclude us, but include us in His plans. Emmanuel Ziga unpacks how we can come under God's spiritual covering.

The Voice That is Called of God

Season 3 Episode 26 29m

God has always raised up voices to represent Him. Emmanuel Ziga invites us to be a people who listen to God and become a voice that God can speak through.

The Bride of Christ

Season 3 Episode 27 29m

Emmanuel Ziga shares in the revelation that we can be in such an intimate relationship with God, He desires to call us the bride of Christ.

The Gift of Man - Part 1

Season 3 Episode 28 28m

Christ is coming back soon. Emmanuel Ziga invites us to watch out for the outpouring of the Holy Spirit by dreams, visions and prophecies in the last days ahead of us.

The Gift of Man - Part 2

Season 3 Episode 29 26m

Desiring to have more of God and see what is next? Emmanuel Ziga encourages us to become well positioned by the Holy Spirit for God to use us.

The Gift of Man - Part 3

Season 3 Episode 30 29m

God always has something new for us. Emmanuel Ziga shares on how important preparation is for us as Christians.

Commitment - Part 3

Season 3 Episode 33 29m

Why should we be faithful? Emmanuel Ziga speaks on the benefits of commitment to God.

Help - Part 3

Season 3 Episode 36 29m

If we trust in the Lord, we can guarantee help will come to us. Emmanuel Ziga looks at how the Holy Spirit comforts and helps us.

Full Price

Season 3 Episode 37 31m

Leadership comes with responsibility. Emmanuel Ziga preaches on how to prevent us from not falling into the trap of falling for the agenda of the enemy.

Wisdom for Living Grace

Season 3 Episode 38 29m

Wisdom comes from obeying the Word of God. Emmanuel Ziga delves into generational obedience and how we can find out what is in God's heart.

1 Episode

Kingdom Miracles

Season 2 Episode 10 30m

How can we make room for miracles? Emmanuel Ziga shares how, as Christians, we are vessels for God to use us.

36 Episodes

Spiritual Shift

Season 1 Episode 1 29m

Ready for a spiritual shift and fresh inspiration? Emmanuel Ziga preaches on the stories of the different Josephs' in the Bible.

Born to Be a Leader

Season 1 Episode 2 29m

We do not go to school to learn how to be leaders. Emmanuel Ziga inspires us that God designs us to be leaders before we were born.

Signs of the Times

Season 1 Episode 3 29m

Know what God is saying? Emmanuel Ziga shares on Jesus experience with the religious leaders of the time.

Anointing for Industry

Season 1 Episode 4 28m

When God raises people up, the Holy Spirit is working. Emmanuel Ziga teaches on the mountain moving power of God.

The Power of God's Love

Season 1 Episode 7 27m

One thing we can hold onto is the love of God. Emmanuel Ziga delves into understanding the indescribable love of God.

Life Matters

Season 1 Episode 8 28m

Life is the reason vision and dreams exist. Emmanuel Ziga challenges us to look at our future and our vision for it.

Covenant of Fire

Season 1 Episode 9 30m

How do we see God? Emmanuel Ziga shares on the story of Abraham and God's promises to him.

Prayer Life of Jesus

Season 1 Episode 11 28m

Jesus is the model for our faith. Emmanuel Ziga speaks on developing our prayer life.

Prevailing Wisdom

Season 1 Episode 12 30m

Earthly wisdom doesn't stand the test of time. Emmanuel Ziga delves into the book of Proverbs for wisdom from God.

Jesus, a Man of Prayer

Season 1 Episode 13 29m

Prayer is like a divine engine. Emmanuel Ziga speaks on the power of prayer.

Patience and Prayer

Season 1 Episode 14 29m

Are we mature enough for a miracle? Emmanuel Ziga explains how our faith can get stretched by God, while we are waiting for our prayer to be answered.

The Power Of One - Part 3

Season 1 Episode 44 29m

God uses man on the earth for His purposes. Emmanuel Ziga describes how God works in absolutes.

The Power Of One - Part 4

Season 1 Episode 45 29m

We all face weaknesses that hinder our success. Emmanuel Ziga imparts wisdom about how God knows everything about us, yet still has a plan for us.

Knowledge - Part 1

Season 1 Episode 46 29m

Jesus is the ultimate role model for us. Emmanuel Ziga describes who Jesus is and how we should glorify Him in our lives.

Knowledge - Part 2

Season 1 Episode 47 29m

Emmanuel Ziga

Knowledge - Part 3

Season 1 Episode 48 27m

Emmanuel Ziga

Knowledge - Part 4

Season 1 Episode 49 27m

Emmanuel Ziga

I Am A Roman - Part 1

Season 1 Episode 50 28m

Emmanuel Ziga

I Am A Roman - Part 2

Season 1 Episode 51 29m

Emmanuel Ziga

Time In God's Presence - Part 1

Season 1 Episode 52 23m

Emmanuel Ziga

Time In God's Presence - Part 2

Season 1 Episode 53 28m

Emmanuel Ziga

Time In God's Presence - Part 3

Season 1 Episode 54 30m

Emmanuel Ziga

Time In God's Presence - Part 4

Season 1 Episode 55 29m

Emmanuel Ziga

Time In God's Presence - Part 5

Season 1 Episode 56 30m

Emmanuel Ziga

Time In God's Presence - Part 6

Season 1 Episode 57 29m

Emmanuel Ziga

Time In God's Presence - Part 7

Season 1 Episode 58 28m

Emmanuel Ziga

Master Of Grace - Part 1

Season 1 Episode 59 27m

Emmanuel Ziga

Master Of Grace - Part 2

Season 1 Episode 60 30m

Emmanuel Ziga

The Calling Of Jesus - Prayers

Season 1 Episode 61 28m

Emmanuel Ziga

The Calling Of Jesus - The Law Of Christ

Season 1 Episode 62 29m

Emmanuel Ziga

The Caliing Of Jesus - Intercession And Prayer

Season 1 Episode 63 27m

Emmanuel Ziga

The Calling Of Jesus - Overcoming Faith

Season 1 Episode 64 27m

Emmanuel Ziga

The Seed Of God - Part 1

Season 1 Episode 65 27m

EZO_065_170510_TBNUK_vimeo

The Seed Of God - Part 2

Season 1 Episode 66 29m

Emmanuel Ziga

The Seed Of God - Part 2

Season 1 Episode 68 30m

Emmanuel Ziga

The Preserved Seed Of God - Part 1

Season 1 Episode 69 29m

Emmanuel Ziga