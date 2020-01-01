The Treasures of Grace
Series • 5 Seasons • 118 Episodes
Episodes
39 Episodes
The Lord Is My Shepherd - Part 2
Season 5 • Episode 100 • 28m
Why was David anointed as king 3 times? Emmanuel Ziga looks at the life of David and Psalm 23.
Shepherd Leadership - Part 1
Season 5 • Episode 101 • 29m
Challenges can actually draw us closer to God. Emmanuel Ziga speaks on King David's leadership experiences.
Shepherd Leadership - Part 2
Season 5 • Episode 102 • 28m
Leadership is key to everything we do. Emmanuel Ziga compares the Godly leadership described in Psalm 23 to worldly leadership.
Shepherd Leadership - Part 3
Season 5 • Episode 103 • 26m
We are subject to the systems of God. Emmanuel Ziga talks about the culture of leadership and networking.
Shepherd Leadership - Covering - Part 1
Season 5 • Episode 104 • 28m
How can we connect to the power of God? Emmanuel ZIga shares wisdom on the principle of being covered by God.
Shepherd Leadership - Covering - Part 2
Season 5 • Episode 105 • 25m
The language of the word of God is powerful and everlasting. Emmanuel Ziga explores the strength we draw from God's covering.
Shepherd Leadership - Purpose - Part 1
Season 5 • Episode 106 • 28m
God offers us the keys to fulfill His purpose for our lives. Emmanuel Ziga delves into the subject of pursuing God's purpose for our life.
Shepherd Leadership - Purpose - Part 2
Season 5 • Episode 107 • 29m
Life is irrelevant without purpose. Emmanuel Ziga speaks on yielding to God and committing to fulfill God's purpose for us.
Faith Appreciation
Season 5 • Episode 109 • 31m
Faith is a powerful Gift from God. Emmanuel Ziga explains how faith can expand and shrink like elastic and enables us to receive good gifts from God.
Overwhelmed - Part 1
Season 5 • Episode 110 • 28m
We are designed for fellowship with God. Emmanuel Ziga considers the expectations of our gifts and callings for the purposes of God.
Overwhelmed - Part 2
Season 5 • Episode 111 • 27m
What is it like to be overwhelmed by the glory of God each day? Emmanuel Ziga speaks on the life of John the Baptist.
Overwhelmed - Part 3
Season 5 • Episode 112 • 26m
God spoke us into being. Emmanuel Ziga explores how God enables us to exceed all our expectations for His glory.
Third Baptism - Part 1
Season 5 • Episode 113 • 28m
John the Baptist came to prepare the way for the Messiah. Emmanuel Ziga shares on the principles of baptism and repentance.
Third Baptism - Part 2
Season 5 • Episode 114 • 28m
Jesus Christ is our ultimate example for our lives. Emmanuel Ziga dives into the account of Jesus' baptism.
The Power of Opportunity
Season 5 • Episode 115 • 29m
God's opportunities are the best opportunities for our lives. Emmanuel Ziga explores how we can allow God to guide us and position us for His work.
The Power of Silver
Season 5 • Episode 116 • 28m
Emmanuel Ziga unpacks the significance of silver and how it became key in the destiny of many different people in the Bible.
The Love of God
Season 5 • Episode 117 • 26m
Love is essentially the first dimension of God. Emmanuel Ziga explains how God's presence is the very essence of love.
Love - First Dimension of God - Part 2
Season 5 • Episode 118 • 28m
Emmanuel Ziga describes the powerful authority of the trinity and the reason God is described as Love Himself.
God is Love
Season 5 • Episode 119 • 27m
Emmanuel Ziga continues on the topic of the love of God and explores how it changes us completely from the inside out.
Faith is Love
Season 5 • Episode 120 • 27m
How does faith and love work together? Emmanuel Ziga shares how God's love is unbreakable and everlasting.
At The Cross
Season 5 • Episode 121 • 30m
Through Jesus we have purpose. Emmanuel Ziga begins a short series on the topic of the incredible significance of the cross.
At The Cross - Part 2
Season 5 • Episode 122 • 29m
Emmanuel Ziga looks at what happened when Jesus died and the prophecies He fulfilled on the cross.
At The Cross - Part 3
Season 5 • Episode 123 • 30m
Emmanuel Ziga explains why Jesus lowered and humbled himself while on the cross to accomplish everything God planned from the beginning of time.
The Body of Jesus
Season 5 • Episode 124 • 26m
Whilst we were still sinners, Jesus died for us. Emmanuel Ziga takes us through the account of Jesus' burial.
Quantum Leap
Season 5 • Episode 125 • 30m
God can do absolutely anything instantly. Emmanuel Ziga explores how so many times in the Bible miracles and breakthrough occurred immediately!
Seasons of Prayer
Season 5 • Episode 126 • 30m
Sometimes circumstances are totally out of our control. Emmanuel Ziga encourages us that often, at these times, all we can do is pray.
Seasons of Prayer - Part 2
Season 5 • Episode 127 • 29m
It is amazing that we can pray anytime and anywhere. Emmanuel Ziga speaks on the practise of praying unceasingly.
Seasons of Prayer - Part 3
Season 5 • Episode 128 • 29m
Prayer is a gift from God. Emmanuel Ziga examines the lives of great leaders in the Bible who prayed effectively and continually.
Seasons of Prayer - Part 4
Season 5 • Episode 129 • 27m
Is it possible to pray ourselves out of temptation? Emmanuel Ziga invites us to discover how we can prevent ourselves falling into sin.
The New
Season 5 • Episode 131 • 23m
We all want to see a new move of God. Emmanuel Ziga explores the outpouring of the Holy Spirit in the book of Acts.
28 Episodes
14 Episodes
Spiritual Covering - Part 1
Season 3 • Episode 20 • 26m
Covering is defined as a way of providing protection. Emmanuel Ziga delves into what the scriptures say about having a spiritual covering.
Spiritual Covering - Part 2
Season 3 • Episode 21 • 29m
When on the front line, an army needs covering from the air force. Emmanuel Ziga looks at the principles of spiritual covering.
Spiritual Covering - Part 3
Season 3 • Episode 22 • 29m
Spiritual covering is one of God's key ways of operating. Emmanuel Ziga discusses the impact of the Holy Spirit bringing provision and protection to a situation.
Spiritual Covering - Part 4
Season 3 • Episode 23 • 29m
God set spiritual principals in the Bible so we can excel in life. Emmanuel Ziga challenges us to consider the spiritual atmosphere from which we operate and function.
Tapping Into Covering
Season 3 • Episode 24 • 27m
God doesn't want to exclude us, but include us in His plans. Emmanuel Ziga unpacks how we can come under God's spiritual covering.
The Voice That is Called of God
Season 3 • Episode 26 • 29m
God has always raised up voices to represent Him. Emmanuel Ziga invites us to be a people who listen to God and become a voice that God can speak through.
The Bride of Christ
Season 3 • Episode 27 • 29m
Emmanuel Ziga shares in the revelation that we can be in such an intimate relationship with God, He desires to call us the bride of Christ.
The Gift of Man - Part 1
Season 3 • Episode 28 • 28m
Christ is coming back soon. Emmanuel Ziga invites us to watch out for the outpouring of the Holy Spirit by dreams, visions and prophecies in the last days ahead of us.
The Gift of Man - Part 2
Season 3 • Episode 29 • 26m
Desiring to have more of God and see what is next? Emmanuel Ziga encourages us to become well positioned by the Holy Spirit for God to use us.
The Gift of Man - Part 3
Season 3 • Episode 30 • 29m
God always has something new for us. Emmanuel Ziga shares on how important preparation is for us as Christians.
Commitment - Part 3
Season 3 • Episode 33 • 29m
Why should we be faithful? Emmanuel Ziga speaks on the benefits of commitment to God.
Help - Part 3
Season 3 • Episode 36 • 29m
If we trust in the Lord, we can guarantee help will come to us. Emmanuel Ziga looks at how the Holy Spirit comforts and helps us.
Full Price
Season 3 • Episode 37 • 31m
Leadership comes with responsibility. Emmanuel Ziga preaches on how to prevent us from not falling into the trap of falling for the agenda of the enemy.
Wisdom for Living Grace
Season 3 • Episode 38 • 29m
Wisdom comes from obeying the Word of God. Emmanuel Ziga delves into generational obedience and how we can find out what is in God's heart.
1 Episode
Kingdom Miracles
Season 2 • Episode 10 • 30m
How can we make room for miracles? Emmanuel Ziga shares how, as Christians, we are vessels for God to use us.
36 Episodes
Spiritual Shift
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 29m
Ready for a spiritual shift and fresh inspiration? Emmanuel Ziga preaches on the stories of the different Josephs' in the Bible.
Born to Be a Leader
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 29m
We do not go to school to learn how to be leaders. Emmanuel Ziga inspires us that God designs us to be leaders before we were born.
Signs of the Times
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 29m
Know what God is saying? Emmanuel Ziga shares on Jesus experience with the religious leaders of the time.
Anointing for Industry
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 28m
When God raises people up, the Holy Spirit is working. Emmanuel Ziga teaches on the mountain moving power of God.
The Power of God's Love
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 27m
One thing we can hold onto is the love of God. Emmanuel Ziga delves into understanding the indescribable love of God.
Life Matters
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 28m
Life is the reason vision and dreams exist. Emmanuel Ziga challenges us to look at our future and our vision for it.
Covenant of Fire
Season 1 • Episode 9 • 30m
How do we see God? Emmanuel Ziga shares on the story of Abraham and God's promises to him.
Prayer Life of Jesus
Season 1 • Episode 11 • 28m
Jesus is the model for our faith. Emmanuel Ziga speaks on developing our prayer life.
Prevailing Wisdom
Season 1 • Episode 12 • 30m
Earthly wisdom doesn't stand the test of time. Emmanuel Ziga delves into the book of Proverbs for wisdom from God.
Jesus, a Man of Prayer
Season 1 • Episode 13 • 29m
Prayer is like a divine engine. Emmanuel Ziga speaks on the power of prayer.
Patience and Prayer
Season 1 • Episode 14 • 29m
Are we mature enough for a miracle? Emmanuel Ziga explains how our faith can get stretched by God, while we are waiting for our prayer to be answered.
The Power Of One - Part 3
Season 1 • Episode 44 • 29m
God uses man on the earth for His purposes. Emmanuel Ziga describes how God works in absolutes.
The Power Of One - Part 4
Season 1 • Episode 45 • 29m
We all face weaknesses that hinder our success. Emmanuel Ziga imparts wisdom about how God knows everything about us, yet still has a plan for us.
Knowledge - Part 1
Season 1 • Episode 46 • 29m
Jesus is the ultimate role model for us. Emmanuel Ziga describes who Jesus is and how we should glorify Him in our lives.