Enjoying Jubilee Life
Series • 1 Season • 12 Episodes
Read More Read Less
Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.
Episodes
Related
12 Episodes
Courage For Life
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 26m
Want to live a courageous life? Pastor Tope Koleoso introduces the series looking at the life and times of King David and what we can learn from it.
Chosen By God
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 20m
David was the greatest king that Israel ever knew. Pastor Tope Koleoso challenges us to direct our life in love and reverence for God.
Character Matters
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 27m
The Bible encourages us to examine ourselves. Pastor Tope Koleoso compares the characters of King Saul and King David and their differences.
Overcoming The Enemy
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 21m
There is nothing that God cannot handle. Pastor Tope Koleoso looks at how David faced many challenges on his journey to become King.
Handling Adversity - Part 1
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 23m
God can be trusted through the different seasons of life. Pastor Tope Koleoso encourages us to have foundations of faith in God, especially when adversity comes.
Handling Adversity - Part 2
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 27m
David sought to live his life for God and inspired God's people. Pastor Tope Koleoso explores the time David spent in the wilderness, running from Saul.
Friendships For Life
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 27m
Do you have a friend that sticks closer than a brother? Pastor Tope Koleoso delves into David's close relationships with spiritual parents, close peers and life partners.
God's Timing
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 27m
God orchestrates situations so they work out the way He intended. Pastor Tope Koleoso explains that if we understand time from God's perspective, then we can have a sense of meaning and find strength, hope and purpose.
Acceptable Worship
Season 1 • Episode 9 • 24m
David had a heart of worship. Pastor Tope Koleoso teaches on David bringing back the ark of the covenant and what we can learn from the mistakes he made.
The Sins Of Kings
Season 1 • Episode 10 • 27m
Though David loved God, he still fell short. Pastor Tope Koleoso revisits David's adultery with Bathsheba, and the consequences that followed.
Sharon Olagunju With Pastor Tope Koleoso
Season 1 • Episode 11 • 26m
Sharon Olagunju sits down with Pastor Tope Koleoso as they discuss the series on the life of David and how we can apply the teachings to our own lives.
Acknowledge God Afresh
Season 1 • Episode 12 • 29m
Without faith it is impossible to please God. Pastor Tope Koleoso encourages us to seek God and live by faith.