Disciple with Karl Martin
Series • 1 Season • 5 Episodes
Disciple: Heart
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 23m
We are called to be followers of Jesus Christ. Karl Martin introduces the series beginning with teaching on guarding our heart.
Disciple: Grace
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 24m
We have a Father in heaven that loves us deeply. Karl Martin challenges us to be people full of God's grace.
Disciple: Forgiven
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 22m
Ever felt stuck as a disciple? Karl Martin explains about the freedom forgiveness brings and breaking down strongholds.
Disciple: Invest
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 22m
Jesus asked us to be disciples and make disciples. Karl Martin teaches on seeking God's kingdom and how to invest in it.
Disciple: Love
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 23m
God is Love. Karl Martin encourages us to be on a mission to love our neighbours.