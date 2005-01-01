Disciple with Karl Martin

Series 1 Season 5 Episodes

Donate

Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.

Default Image

5 Episodes

Default Image
Disciple: Heart

Season 1 Episode 1 23m

We are called to be followers of Jesus Christ. Karl Martin introduces the series beginning with teaching on guarding our heart.

Default Image
Disciple: Grace

Season 1 Episode 2 24m

We have a Father in heaven that loves us deeply. Karl Martin challenges us to be people full of God's grace.

Default Image
Disciple: Forgiven

Season 1 Episode 3 22m

Ever felt stuck as a disciple? Karl Martin explains about the freedom forgiveness brings and breaking down strongholds.

Default Image
Disciple: Invest

Season 1 Episode 4 22m

Jesus asked us to be disciples and make disciples. Karl Martin teaches on seeking God's kingdom and how to invest in it.

Default Image
Disciple: Love

Season 1 Episode 5 23m

God is Love. Karl Martin encourages us to be on a mission to love our neighbours.