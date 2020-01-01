God Came Near
Series • 1 Season • 6 Episodes
Expectation
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 28m
We all experience seasons of winter-a lost job, a broken relationship, an unwelcome doctor's report. Sometimes redemption seems impossible, that Christmas may never come. And yet, 2,000 years ago, Christmas did come. A Savior was born. God came near. And today he still comes.
Hope
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 28m
It was a night like no other. A night that forever punctuated the timeline of history. A night that introduced hope to humanity. Two thousand years ago, the world desperately needed a Savior. Not much has changed!
Love
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 28m
In every great story, love is demonstrated through action. Is there any greater expression of love than the Christmas story?
Peace
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 28m
As Christmas nears, it often seems the world is anything but peaceful. Lengthy travel. Tight budgets. Family feuds. Not too unlike the very first Christmas 2,000 years ago.
Christ
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 28m
On Christmas day, we light the final candle of Advent, celebrating the greatest gift in all of history, Jesus.