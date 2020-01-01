God Came Near

Series 1 Season 6 Episodes

Expectation

Season 1 Episode 1 28m

We all experience seasons of winter-a lost job, a broken relationship, an unwelcome doctor's report. Sometimes redemption seems impossible, that Christmas may never come. And yet, 2,000 years ago, Christmas did come. A Savior was born. God came near. And today he still comes.

Hope

Season 1 Episode 2 28m

It was a night like no other. A night that forever punctuated the timeline of history. A night that introduced hope to humanity. Two thousand years ago, the world desperately needed a Savior. Not much has changed!

Love

Season 1 Episode 3 28m

In every great story, love is demonstrated through action. Is there any greater expression of love than the Christmas story?

Joy

Season 1 Episode 4 28m

Joy to the world! The Lord has come! Let earth receive her King!

Peace

Season 1 Episode 5 28m

As Christmas nears, it often seems the world is anything but peaceful. Lengthy travel. Tight budgets. Family feuds. Not too unlike the very first Christmas 2,000 years ago.

Christ

Season 1 Episode 6 28m

On Christmas day, we light the final candle of Advent, celebrating the greatest gift in all of history, Jesus.