Embracing the Challenge

Series 3 Seasons 23 Episodes

Donate

Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.

Default Image

7 Episodes

Default Image
Finding Love In The Church?

Season 3 Episode 1 30m

Gabriel and Rebecca Chan speak to Leroy Dias Dos Santos and Bisola Imam about how Jesus intends the church to be a place where you can find love and healthy relationships.

Default Image
Enjoying 'Single'

Season 3 Episode 2 26m

Is it possible to enjoy being single? Gabriel Chan speaks to Ufuoma Uwegba, Angela Illes and Lola Arigbabu about the incredible things they are doing and how they are finding fulfillment.

Default Image
From Love At First Sight

Season 3 Episode 3 28m

Doyin and Sophie Ogunbiyi share with Gabriel and Rebecca Chan about their journey through the ups and downs of marriage and how they chose to say 'I Do' to one another each and every day.

Default Image
A Covenant That Endures Trials?

Season 3 Episode 4 27m

Mensah and Natalie Lambie speak to Gabriel and Rebecca Chan about fighting to make God's will our priority, despite our circumstances.

Default Image
Missional Vision For Marriage

Season 3 Episode 5 26m

Gabriel and Rebecca Chan chat to Marecelo and Fabiana Albuquerque about their family life on the mission field and hear their story about how God led them both to pastor a church together.

Default Image
Competition, Success And Navigating Life

Season 3 Episode 6 27m

How do we build a platform in our marriage to build each other up? Gabriel and Rebecca Chan talk to Hasani and Corinne Jess about how faith changed their perspective on life and marriage.

Default Image
Reaching For Gold

Season 3 Episode 7 27m

Lyndon and Ceilia Bowring share their journey with Gabriel and Rebecca Chan about their marriage and how they inspire other Christian couples in their relationships with one another, and with God.

8 Episodes

Default Image
Leadership - A Personal Challenge

Season 2 Episode 1 31m

What is the goal of Christian ministry? Gabriel Chan discusses what true leadership looks like in the kingdom of God.

Default Image
A Gifted Community

Season 2 Episode 2 28m

How can we flourish in our talents? Gabriel Chan challenges us to think about developing gifting and leadership for the glory of God.

Default Image
Women In Leadership

Season 2 Episode 3 27m

Gabriel Chan explores the topic of 'women in leadership' and speaks to women about their experiences, issues and inequality they have come across as roles have changed over the years.

Default Image
Releasing Fruitfulness

Season 2 Episode 4 26m

Are we doing something that makes a difference? Gabriel Chan shares how he desires to encourage the church to be fruitful in the kingdom of God.

Default Image
Leading In Grace And Truth

Season 2 Episode 5 28m

How can be leaders like Jesus? Gabriel Chan discusses how we can minister to people with love, grace and truth.

Default Image
Expectations And Disappointments

Season 2 Episode 6 28m

How can we overcome disappointments? Gabriel Chan discusses managing our hopes and expectations when we face disappointments in leadership.

Default Image
Is Balance Possible?

Season 2 Episode 7 26m

Many people in leadership can face stress and anxiety. Gabriel Chan discusses how we can enable the overriding vision that God has for our lives while having a healthy balance in life.

Default Image
Generation To Generation - Battles, Failures And Success

Season 2 Episode 8 30m

Mentoring and discipling people is so important. Gabriel Chan discusses how we can train and prepare others for leadership, with special guest R.T. Kendall.

8 Episodes

Default Image
Leadership Challenge

Season 1 Episode 1 24m

Gabriel Chan introduces the series, shares his testimony and encourages us to take our faith deeper within a community of fellow believers.

Default Image
The Misunderstood Father

Season 1 Episode 2 26m

What is our Heavenly Father really like? Gabriel Chan takes a deeper look at the parable of the Prodigal Son and the role of the father in the story.

Default Image
Responding to Grace

Season 1 Episode 3 28m

Jesus Christ came to fulfill the law. Gabriel Chan explores how we respond to the grace of God and provides a theological framework for embracing a better understanding of holiness.

Default Image
Holy Inquisitiveness: Why, God?

Season 1 Episode 4 26m

Intelligence can be a blessing or a curse. Gabriel Chan encourages us to keep asking questions and searching for the things of God.

Default Image
Take Charge Of Your Life

Season 1 Episode 5 25m

Feeling out of control? Gabriel Chan challenges us to believe we can make a difference to our lives, gain wisdom and enjoy a better balance in life, with God.

Default Image
Servant Leadership

Season 1 Episode 6 25m

From the moment Jesus washed his disciple's feet, He demonstrated to us how to be a servant leader. Gabriel Chan challenges us to think about leadership, the way God intended.

Default Image
Desiring Righteousness

Season 1 Episode 7 27m

Why is accountability so important? Gabriel Chan invites us to thrive, effectively living an authentic life and embracing righteousness.

Default Image
Brother's Keeper

Season 1 Episode 8 26m

How do we love those around us? Gabriel Chan explores how can we help one another and carry each other's burdens.