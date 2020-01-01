TBN Presents: Steve Uppal
Series • 1 Season • 6 Episodes
Episodes
First Things First
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 28m
Pastor Steve starts a new series on the eternal truths we need to embrace to help us have an unshakeable life.
The Gift
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 28m
Pastor Steve talks about the significance of the gift of the Holy Spirit.
Apostolic Birthing Prayer
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 28m
Steve Uppal encourages us to be intentional about prayer so that we pray prayers of advancement rather than survival.
Divine Invitation
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 27m
Steve lets us know that our living God has given each of us a real invitation.
Come Up
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 27m
Steve linvites us to live differently and see the situation of earthly things from a heavenly perspective.
Thriving in the Midst of Pressure
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 28m
Steve Uppal talks about going through a season of unlearning and personal change.