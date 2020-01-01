TBN Presents: Steve Uppal

Series 1 Season 6 Episodes

Read More Read Less

Donate

Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.

Default Image

6 Episodes

Default Image
First Things First

Season 1 Episode 1 28m

Pastor Steve starts a new series on the eternal truths we need to embrace to help us have an unshakeable life.

Default Image
The Gift

Season 1 Episode 2 28m

Pastor Steve talks about the significance of the gift of the Holy Spirit.

Default Image
Apostolic Birthing Prayer

Season 1 Episode 3 28m

Steve Uppal encourages us to be intentional about prayer so that we pray prayers of advancement rather than survival.

Default Image
Divine Invitation

Season 1 Episode 4 27m

Steve lets us know that our living God has given each of us a real invitation.

Default Image
Come Up

Season 1 Episode 5 27m

Steve linvites us to live differently and see the situation of earthly things from a heavenly perspective.

Default Image
Thriving in the Midst of Pressure

Season 1 Episode 6 28m

Steve Uppal talks about going through a season of unlearning and personal change.