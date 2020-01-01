The Art of Loving Well
Series • 3 Seasons • 22 Episodes
Episodes
Knowing God
Season 3 • Episode 1 • 28m
Our story starts with God. Wolfgang Eckleben looks at the meaning of the word 'prodigal' and the parables Jesus shared.
How To Experience God's Prodigal Love
Season 3 • Episode 2 • 27m
God is ready to welcome us home with open arms.Wolfgang Eckleben delves deeper into the story of the 'Prodigal Son' and the Father who loved him.
There Is A Way Home
Season 3 • Episode 3 • 28m
There is no place like home. Wolfgang Eckleben looks at how Jesus describes the love the Father shows his son when he returns home in the story of the Prodigal Son.
Father, I Have Sinned
Season 3 • Episode 4 • 28m
We all fall short of God's expectations. Wolfgang Eckleben teaches on the restoration Father God brings us through, when we come to Him for forgiveness.
Receiving The Father's Gifts of Grace - Part 1
Season 3 • Episode 5 • 25m
Why is covenant so important? Wolfgang Eckleben unpacks the meaning of the gifts the Father gives the Prodigal Son in the parable Jesus told.
Receiving The Father's Gifts of Grace - Part 2
Season 3 • Episode 6 • 26m
God is generous in his love and grace for us. Wolfgang Eckleben explores the moment the Father embraces the Prodigal Son as he returns home.
Receiving The Father's Gifts of Grace - Part 3
Season 3 • Episode 7 • 24m
God is with us, leading us in His authority and victory. Wolfgang Eckleben looks at God promises for our lives.
Receiving The Father's Gifts of Grace - Part 4
Season 3 • Episode 8 • 27m
Heaven rejoices when we come home to God. Wolfgang Eckleben describes the way God lavishes his delight in us.
Changing Your Relational Climate
Season 2 • Episode 1 • 28m
The climate we live in determines how our lives flourish. Wolfgang Eckleben teaches how we can commit to growing in God's love.
The Art Of Engaging Well
Season 2 • Episode 2 • 28m
A flower blooms in a healthy environment. Wolfgang Eckleben looks at how we can grow together and love well with healthy relationships.
The Art Of Feeling Well
Season 2 • Episode 3 • 28m
Without love we are nothing. Wolfgang Eckleben focuses on self awareness and how it affects the love we share with others.
The Art Of Listening Well
Season 2 • Episode 4 • 28m
If we become better at listening, our relationships will improve immensely. Wolfgang Eckleben shares how God designed us to feel loved when we feel listened to.
The Art Of Speaking Well
Season 2 • Episode 5 • 28m
Our words can build people up or tear people down. Wolfgang Eckleben explains how we should use our words carefully and in a powerful way to bless our relationships.
The Art Of Fighting Well
Season 2 • Episode 6 • 29m
Conflict comes to us all at different times. Wolfgang Eckleben shares wisdom on handling conflict and recognising how we can retrain to be better fighters.
The Art Of Functioning Well
Season 2 • Episode 7 • 28m
We all have a part to play in the body of Christ. Wolfgang Eckleben challenges our perception on the way we function and for ourselves and other people.
The Art Of Forgiving Well
Season 2 • Episode 8 • 28m
No one want to be bitter. Wolfgang Eckleben delves into the subject of forgiveness and how is sets us free and helps us move forward in our relationships.
Date Talk: I Need Help
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 28m
If we love well, we live well. Wolfgang Eckleben introduces the series beginning with navigating relationships.
Date Talk: I'll Have A Whole One Please
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 27m
Preparation is key for relationships. Wolfgang Eckleben talks about the mystery of how two become one in a marriage.
Date Talk: Understanding The Opposite Sex
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 27m
Women and Men are very different. Wolfgang Eckleben challenges us to go on a journey of learning to understand the opposite sex.
Date Talk: Lessons From Lovers Lane
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 27m
We are wired for relationships. Wolfgang Eckleben shares the truth of God's Word when it comes to handling relationships.
Date Talk: Sex Talk
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 28m
We are all on different journeys with sex. Wolfgang Eckleben unpacks what the Bible says about sexuality, sex and relationships.
Date Talk: Doing It The Highway
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 29m
God wants us to love rather than lust. Wolfgang Eckleben speaks about keeping our relationships holy and honorable.