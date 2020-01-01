The Art of Loving Well

Knowing God

Season 3 Episode 1 28m

Our story starts with God. Wolfgang Eckleben looks at the meaning of the word 'prodigal' and the parables Jesus shared.

How To Experience God's Prodigal Love

Season 3 Episode 2 27m

God is ready to welcome us home with open arms.Wolfgang Eckleben delves deeper into the story of the 'Prodigal Son' and the Father who loved him.

There Is A Way Home

Season 3 Episode 3 28m

There is no place like home. Wolfgang Eckleben looks at how Jesus describes the love the Father shows his son when he returns home in the story of the Prodigal Son.

Father, I Have Sinned

Season 3 Episode 4 28m

We all fall short of God's expectations. Wolfgang Eckleben teaches on the restoration Father God brings us through, when we come to Him for forgiveness.

Receiving The Father's Gifts of Grace - Part 1

Season 3 Episode 5 25m

Why is covenant so important? Wolfgang Eckleben unpacks the meaning of the gifts the Father gives the Prodigal Son in the parable Jesus told.

Receiving The Father's Gifts of Grace - Part 2

Season 3 Episode 6 26m

God is generous in his love and grace for us. Wolfgang Eckleben explores the moment the Father embraces the Prodigal Son as he returns home.

Receiving The Father's Gifts of Grace - Part 3

Season 3 Episode 7 24m

God is with us, leading us in His authority and victory. Wolfgang Eckleben looks at God promises for our lives.

Receiving The Father's Gifts of Grace - Part 4

Season 3 Episode 8 27m

Heaven rejoices when we come home to God. Wolfgang Eckleben describes the way God lavishes his delight in us.

Changing Your Relational Climate

Season 2 Episode 1 28m

The climate we live in determines how our lives flourish. Wolfgang Eckleben teaches how we can commit to growing in God's love.

The Art Of Engaging Well

Season 2 Episode 2 28m

A flower blooms in a healthy environment. Wolfgang Eckleben looks at how we can grow together and love well with healthy relationships.

The Art Of Feeling Well

Season 2 Episode 3 28m

Without love we are nothing. Wolfgang Eckleben focuses on self awareness and how it affects the love we share with others.

The Art Of Listening Well

Season 2 Episode 4 28m

If we become better at listening, our relationships will improve immensely. Wolfgang Eckleben shares how God designed us to feel loved when we feel listened to.

The Art Of Speaking Well

Season 2 Episode 5 28m

Our words can build people up or tear people down. Wolfgang Eckleben explains how we should use our words carefully and in a powerful way to bless our relationships.

The Art Of Fighting Well

Season 2 Episode 6 29m

Conflict comes to us all at different times. Wolfgang Eckleben shares wisdom on handling conflict and recognising how we can retrain to be better fighters.

The Art Of Functioning Well

Season 2 Episode 7 28m

We all have a part to play in the body of Christ. Wolfgang Eckleben challenges our perception on the way we function and for ourselves and other people.

The Art Of Forgiving Well

Season 2 Episode 8 28m

No one want to be bitter. Wolfgang Eckleben delves into the subject of forgiveness and how is sets us free and helps us move forward in our relationships.

Date Talk: I Need Help

Season 1 Episode 1 28m

If we love well, we live well. Wolfgang Eckleben introduces the series beginning with navigating relationships.

Date Talk: I'll Have A Whole One Please

Season 1 Episode 2 27m

Preparation is key for relationships. Wolfgang Eckleben talks about the mystery of how two become one in a marriage.

Date Talk: Understanding The Opposite Sex

Season 1 Episode 3 27m

Women and Men are very different. Wolfgang Eckleben challenges us to go on a journey of learning to understand the opposite sex.

Date Talk: Lessons From Lovers Lane

Season 1 Episode 4 27m

We are wired for relationships. Wolfgang Eckleben shares the truth of God's Word when it comes to handling relationships.

Date Talk: Sex Talk

Season 1 Episode 5 28m

We are all on different journeys with sex. Wolfgang Eckleben unpacks what the Bible says about sexuality, sex and relationships.

Date Talk: Doing It The Highway

Season 1 Episode 6 29m

God wants us to love rather than lust. Wolfgang Eckleben speaks about keeping our relationships holy and honorable.