Series 1 Season 21 Episodes

21 Episodes

My Testimony

Season 1 Episode 1 29m

Daniel Chand introduces the series and shares his personal testimony of how he came to Christ from a life of drinking and fighting.

Levels Of God's Love: Levels Of Relationship

Season 1 Episode 2 26m

Bored or burnt out with Christianity? Daniel Chand inspires us to go deeper with God to the next level.

Levels Of God's Love: Identity In Christ

Season 1 Episode 3 28m

Who are we? Daniel Chand reveals how our identity in Christ is so, so important.

Levels Of God's Love: Righteousness Is The Foundation

Season 1 Episode 4 30m

What motivates us to evangelise? Daniel Chand wants us to make sure we are standing right before God and not walking in guilt.

Levels Of God's Love: Abiding In His Grace

Season 1 Episode 5 30m

God is looking for a people who are strong in faith. Daniel Chand reveals the reasons we are offered God's grace to overflowing.

Levels Of God's Love: Repentance Is Beautiful

Season 1 Episode 6 29m

How do we walk in repentance daily? Daniel Chand challenges us to change the way we think so our actions are different.

Levels Of God's Love: Father's Heart

Season 1 Episode 7 27m

What does the heart of Father God look like? Daniel Chand shares about what it truly means to be a child of God.

Hunger For God

Season 1 Episode 8 29m

Hunger moves the heart of God. Daniel Chand invites us to go deeper and be expectant to receive from God.

Spiritual Gifts: The Gift Of Speaking In Tongues

Season 1 Episode 9 28m

Want to take prayer to the next level? Daniel Chand teaches on the speaking in the heavenly language of tongues.

Spiritual Gifts: The Gift Of Discerning Of Spirits

Season 1 Episode 10 28m

Want to see people set free? Daniel Chand unpacks what it means to have divine discernment from God.

Spiritual Gifts: The Gift Of Faith

Season 1 Episode 11 28m

It's time to build up our faith. Daniel Chand encourages us that we should be challenged to have more faith like Jesus.

Spiritual Gifts: You Have Authority

Season 1 Episode 12 26m

We all have a ministry. Daniel Chand shares a powerful message about the level of authority we have in Christ concerning the Kingdom of God.

Power Of God: Power In The Blood

Season 1 Episode 13 28m

Daniel Chand speaks on the power in the blood of Jesus Christ and how this brings us near to God.

Power Of God: Power In The Name

Season 1 Episode 14 29m

Sometimes we have to move our own schedule for what God wants us to do. Daniel Chand shares a revelation on the power in the name of Jesus Christ.

Power Of God: Don't Deny The Power

Season 1 Episode 15 28m

God can touch you, deliver you and save you. Daniel Chand stirs us up to believe for a powerful revival for this generation.

How To Keep The Fire Burning

Season 1 Episode 16 29m

Many believers start off enthusiastic in their faith. Daniel Chand reveals a revelation about how to keep the passion and fire burning for Jesus Christ.

The Great Commission

Season 1 Episode 17 29m

God released us to make a difference. Daniel Chand encourages us to go forth and preach the Gospel to the nations of this world.

Being Fully Loaded

Season 1 Episode 18 29m

We all have something to give! Daniel Chand shares how the Holy Spirit fills us to overflowing so He can pour out His blessings.

Supernatural Boldness

Season 1 Episode 19 29m

Lacking confidence? Daniel Chand challenges us to be empowered by the Holy Spirit to powerfully share the Gospel wherever we go.

Time For Action

Season 1 Episode 20 29m

When prophetic words are released, we need faith to be stirred to action. Daniel Chand reminds us that all things are possible when we believe.

Radical Obedience

Season 1 Episode 21 25m

Can you say 'Yes' to God even if it displeases the world? Daniel Chand explains how our actions are a reflection of our relationship with God.