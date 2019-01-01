Walking Like Jesus - Daniel Chand
Series • 1 Season • 21 Episodes
My Testimony
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 29m
Daniel Chand introduces the series and shares his personal testimony of how he came to Christ from a life of drinking and fighting.
Levels Of God's Love: Levels Of Relationship
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 26m
Bored or burnt out with Christianity? Daniel Chand inspires us to go deeper with God to the next level.
Levels Of God's Love: Identity In Christ
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 28m
Who are we? Daniel Chand reveals how our identity in Christ is so, so important.
Levels Of God's Love: Righteousness Is The Foundation
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 30m
What motivates us to evangelise? Daniel Chand wants us to make sure we are standing right before God and not walking in guilt.
Levels Of God's Love: Abiding In His Grace
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 30m
God is looking for a people who are strong in faith. Daniel Chand reveals the reasons we are offered God's grace to overflowing.
Levels Of God's Love: Repentance Is Beautiful
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 29m
How do we walk in repentance daily? Daniel Chand challenges us to change the way we think so our actions are different.
Levels Of God's Love: Father's Heart
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 27m
What does the heart of Father God look like? Daniel Chand shares about what it truly means to be a child of God.
Hunger For God
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 29m
Hunger moves the heart of God. Daniel Chand invites us to go deeper and be expectant to receive from God.
Spiritual Gifts: The Gift Of Speaking In Tongues
Season 1 • Episode 9 • 28m
Want to take prayer to the next level? Daniel Chand teaches on the speaking in the heavenly language of tongues.
Spiritual Gifts: The Gift Of Discerning Of Spirits
Season 1 • Episode 10 • 28m
Want to see people set free? Daniel Chand unpacks what it means to have divine discernment from God.
Spiritual Gifts: The Gift Of Faith
Season 1 • Episode 11 • 28m
It's time to build up our faith. Daniel Chand encourages us that we should be challenged to have more faith like Jesus.
Spiritual Gifts: You Have Authority
Season 1 • Episode 12 • 26m
We all have a ministry. Daniel Chand shares a powerful message about the level of authority we have in Christ concerning the Kingdom of God.
Power Of God: Power In The Blood
Season 1 • Episode 13 • 28m
Daniel Chand speaks on the power in the blood of Jesus Christ and how this brings us near to God.
Power Of God: Power In The Name
Season 1 • Episode 14 • 29m
Sometimes we have to move our own schedule for what God wants us to do. Daniel Chand shares a revelation on the power in the name of Jesus Christ.
Power Of God: Don't Deny The Power
Season 1 • Episode 15 • 28m
God can touch you, deliver you and save you. Daniel Chand stirs us up to believe for a powerful revival for this generation.
How To Keep The Fire Burning
Season 1 • Episode 16 • 29m
Many believers start off enthusiastic in their faith. Daniel Chand reveals a revelation about how to keep the passion and fire burning for Jesus Christ.
The Great Commission
Season 1 • Episode 17 • 29m
God released us to make a difference. Daniel Chand encourages us to go forth and preach the Gospel to the nations of this world.
Being Fully Loaded
Season 1 • Episode 18 • 29m
We all have something to give! Daniel Chand shares how the Holy Spirit fills us to overflowing so He can pour out His blessings.
Supernatural Boldness
Season 1 • Episode 19 • 29m
Lacking confidence? Daniel Chand challenges us to be empowered by the Holy Spirit to powerfully share the Gospel wherever we go.
Time For Action
Season 1 • Episode 20 • 29m
When prophetic words are released, we need faith to be stirred to action. Daniel Chand reminds us that all things are possible when we believe.
Radical Obedience
Season 1 • Episode 21 • 25m
Can you say 'Yes' to God even if it displeases the world? Daniel Chand explains how our actions are a reflection of our relationship with God.