Unqualified

Series 1 Season 13 Episodes

I Know I Am

Season 1 Episode 1 25m

Pastor Steven Furtick begins his 13 part series of unqualified with a testimony of what spawned his book (Un)qualified.

Just Call Me Jacob

Season 1 Episode 2 24m

Pastor Steven Furtick talks about having what it takes and gives a perspective of God from a generational picture of His character.

The Glitch That Keeps On Giving

Season 1 Episode 3 25m

Pastor Steven Furtick talks about the 7 movies that have made him cry

Piece It Together

Season 1 Episode 4 25m

Pastor Steven Furtick talks about the beginning ministry of Jesus when he began to choose disciples.

The Blessing of Rejection

Season 1 Episode 5 24m

Pastor Steven Furtick talks about the blessing of rejection and the greatest weakness being a life paralyzed by a fear of rejection.

The Problem With Pinterest

Season 1 Episode 6 24m

Pastor Steven Furtick talks about a culture of projected comparison and the importance of context.

Reaching the Goal

Season 1 Episode 7 24m

Pastor Steven Furtick talks about enjoying the process more than reaching goals.

Making Headlines

Season 1 Episode 8 24m

Pastor Steven Furtick talks about making headlines and depending on God even when he doesn't give all of the details.

The One Thing You Can't Win Without

Season 1 Episode 9 24m

Pastor Steven Furtick talks about the underdogs in the Bible and how God qualifies them.

Measuring more

Season 1 Episode 10 24m

Pastor Steven Furtick talks about "How Did You Feel About It?" and the world's measurement system.

Brace Yourself

Season 1 Episode 11 24m

Pastor Steven Furtick talks about God taking someone who looks weak to demonstrate the greatness of His strength.

The Hidden Cost of a High Calling

Season 1 Episode 12 24m

Pastor Steven Furtick talks about the differences between falling in love with a concept and making a commitment.

Put It To Work

Season 1 Episode 13 23m

Pastor Steven Furtick challenges listeners to take the faith, giftings, and talents received through Christ