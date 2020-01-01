Unqualified
Series • 1 Season • 13 Episodes
Read More Read Less
Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.
Episodes
Related
13 Episodes
I Know I Am
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 25m
Pastor Steven Furtick begins his 13 part series of unqualified with a testimony of what spawned his book (Un)qualified.
Just Call Me Jacob
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 24m
Pastor Steven Furtick talks about having what it takes and gives a perspective of God from a generational picture of His character.
The Glitch That Keeps On Giving
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 25m
Pastor Steven Furtick talks about the 7 movies that have made him cry
Piece It Together
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 25m
Pastor Steven Furtick talks about the beginning ministry of Jesus when he began to choose disciples.
The Blessing of Rejection
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 24m
Pastor Steven Furtick talks about the blessing of rejection and the greatest weakness being a life paralyzed by a fear of rejection.
The Problem With Pinterest
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 24m
Pastor Steven Furtick talks about a culture of projected comparison and the importance of context.
Reaching the Goal
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 24m
Pastor Steven Furtick talks about enjoying the process more than reaching goals.
Making Headlines
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 24m
Pastor Steven Furtick talks about making headlines and depending on God even when he doesn't give all of the details.
The One Thing You Can't Win Without
Season 1 • Episode 9 • 24m
Pastor Steven Furtick talks about the underdogs in the Bible and how God qualifies them.
Measuring more
Season 1 • Episode 10 • 24m
Pastor Steven Furtick talks about "How Did You Feel About It?" and the world's measurement system.
Brace Yourself
Season 1 • Episode 11 • 24m
Pastor Steven Furtick talks about God taking someone who looks weak to demonstrate the greatness of His strength.
The Hidden Cost of a High Calling
Season 1 • Episode 12 • 24m
Pastor Steven Furtick talks about the differences between falling in love with a concept and making a commitment.
Put It To Work
Season 1 • Episode 13 • 23m
Pastor Steven Furtick challenges listeners to take the faith, giftings, and talents received through Christ