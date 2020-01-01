Game Changers
Series • 2 Seasons • 24 Episodes
Step Together
Season 2 • Episode 2 • 27m
Want to work together better? Gavin and Anne Calver focus of how the early church worked together and came together to bless the community.
Step Forward
Season 2 • Episode 3 • 27m
How do we step forward in Jesus name? Gavin and Anne Calver look at when Stephen speaks up for the Gospel with boldness and shone like an angel.
Step Boldly
Season 2 • Episode 4 • 27m
Join Gavin & Anne Calver as they discuss how we can sometimes meet people who are blind and deaf to the Gospel, yet God can still enable us to be empowered and preach.
Step Change
Season 2 • Episode 5 • 27m
God's calling completely changes our lives. Gavin and Anne explore the change in Saul's life on the road to Damascus.
Rise Up
Season 2 • Episode 6 • 27m
How can we stand out and be different as Christians? Gavin and Anne Calver study the life of Daniel and how he was known for being discerning and distinct.
Rise Up - Part 2
Season 2 • Episode 7 • 27m
Ready to stand up and be counted? Gavin and Anne Calver look at how Daniel was determined to live out and develop his faith, despite persecution.
Act Up - Part 1
Season 2 • Episode 8 • 28m
Ever afraid? Gavin and Anne Calver study the signs and wonders of the prophet Elijah and how he acted up to lead the nation of Israel back to God.
Act up - Part 2
Season 2 • Episode 9 • 27m
Continuing with the story of Elijah on Mount Carmel, Gavin and Anne Calver look at how Elijah knew and revered the power of his God.
Speak Up
Season 2 • Episode 10 • 27m
Willing to speak up or remain silent? Gavin and Anne Calver delve into the story of Esther and see how she boldly spoke up for the Jews to save a nation.
Encountering God In Today's Landscape
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 28m
We have so much freedom to share the Gospel in the UK. Gavin and Anne Calver look at how we can share the Good News of Jesus Christ in today's 'post-truth' culture.
Who Am I?
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 27m
Finding out who we are is key to fulfilling the mandate God has given us. Gavin and Anne Calver look at how Moses struggled with his own identity.
Who Is Your God?
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 26m
Have we forgotten how powerful our God is? Join Gavin & Anne Calver as they explore the questions Moses had for God about who He really is.
Doubts
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 27m
We can all struggle with doubts from time to time. Gavin and Anne compare some of the doubts Moses had about God, to our own.
Lies
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 27m
What are the lies that we believe about ourselves? Gavin and Anne Calver discuss how self-esteem and what we believe about ourselves can affect us.
The Cost
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 28m
What is the cost of going God's way? Gavin and Anne Calver look at the time when Moses told God to send someone else to Egypt instead of him.
Going Together
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 26m
We are not meant to be solitary Christians. Gavin and Anne teach on how God allowed Moses to have companionship on his mission and go with Aaron, his brother, to Pharaoh to set the Israelites free.
Persistence
Season 1 • Episode 9 • 27m
God put something on your heart? Gavin and Anne Calver discover how we can have persistence in our faith and the drive to not give up.
Pathways
Season 1 • Episode 10 • 28m
Every decision that we make becomes a part of who we are. Gavin and Anne Calver discover how we can allow God to lead us in our life.
The Intervening God
Season 1 • Episode 11 • 26m
Ever experienced God's supernatural healing? Gavin and Anne Calver encourage us to discover a God who can intervene in every situation.
God Of Glory
Season 1 • Episode 12 • 27m
God is bigger than we can ever imagine. Gavin and Anne Calver inspire us to develop a wider understanding of God and His glory.
Everyone
Season 1 • Episode 13 • 27m
How can everyone play their part in being a Game Changer? Gavin and Anne Calver look at how we can encourage and include every believer in the body of Christ.
Equip
Season 1 • Episode 14 • 28m
Hearing God's voice is so important. Gavin and Anne Calver discuss what the keys are to being equipped as a Game Changer for Jesus.
Empower
Season 1 • Episode 15 • 27m
How do we empower people? Gavin and Anne Calver explore how we can encourage other believers from different backgrounds and generations.
Moses, The Game Changer
Season 1 • Episode 16 • 27m
Gavin and Anne Calver look back over the life of Moses and how he became a Game Changer for the kingdom of God.