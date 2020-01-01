Game Changers

Series 2 Seasons 24 Episodes

Read More Read Less

Donate

Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.

Default Image

9 Episodes

Default Image
Step Together

Season 2 Episode 2 27m

Want to work together better? Gavin and Anne Calver focus of how the early church worked together and came together to bless the community.

Default Image
Step Forward

Season 2 Episode 3 27m

How do we step forward in Jesus name? Gavin and Anne Calver look at when Stephen speaks up for the Gospel with boldness and shone like an angel.

Default Image
Step Boldly

Season 2 Episode 4 27m

Join Gavin & Anne Calver as they discuss how we can sometimes meet people who are blind and deaf to the Gospel, yet God can still enable us to be empowered and preach.

Default Image
Step Change

Season 2 Episode 5 27m

God's calling completely changes our lives. Gavin and Anne explore the change in Saul's life on the road to Damascus.

Default Image
Rise Up

Season 2 Episode 6 27m

How can we stand out and be different as Christians? Gavin and Anne Calver study the life of Daniel and how he was known for being discerning and distinct.

Default Image
Rise Up - Part 2

Season 2 Episode 7 27m

Ready to stand up and be counted? Gavin and Anne Calver look at how Daniel was determined to live out and develop his faith, despite persecution.

Default Image
Act Up - Part 1

Season 2 Episode 8 28m

Ever afraid? Gavin and Anne Calver study the signs and wonders of the prophet Elijah and how he acted up to lead the nation of Israel back to God.

Default Image
Act up - Part 2

Season 2 Episode 9 27m

Continuing with the story of Elijah on Mount Carmel, Gavin and Anne Calver look at how Elijah knew and revered the power of his God.

Default Image
Speak Up

Season 2 Episode 10 27m

Willing to speak up or remain silent? Gavin and Anne Calver delve into the story of Esther and see how she boldly spoke up for the Jews to save a nation.

15 Episodes

Default Image
Encountering God In Today's Landscape

Season 1 Episode 2 28m

We have so much freedom to share the Gospel in the UK. Gavin and Anne Calver look at how we can share the Good News of Jesus Christ in today's 'post-truth' culture.

Default Image
Who Am I?

Season 1 Episode 3 27m

Finding out who we are is key to fulfilling the mandate God has given us. Gavin and Anne Calver look at how Moses struggled with his own identity.

Default Image
Who Is Your God?

Season 1 Episode 4 26m

Have we forgotten how powerful our God is? Join Gavin & Anne Calver as they explore the questions Moses had for God about who He really is.

Default Image
Doubts

Season 1 Episode 5 27m

We can all struggle with doubts from time to time. Gavin and Anne compare some of the doubts Moses had about God, to our own.

Default Image
Lies

Season 1 Episode 6 27m

What are the lies that we believe about ourselves? Gavin and Anne Calver discuss how self-esteem and what we believe about ourselves can affect us.

Default Image
The Cost

Season 1 Episode 7 28m

What is the cost of going God's way? Gavin and Anne Calver look at the time when Moses told God to send someone else to Egypt instead of him.

Default Image
Going Together

Season 1 Episode 8 26m

We are not meant to be solitary Christians. Gavin and Anne teach on how God allowed Moses to have companionship on his mission and go with Aaron, his brother, to Pharaoh to set the Israelites free.

Default Image
Persistence

Season 1 Episode 9 27m

God put something on your heart? Gavin and Anne Calver discover how we can have persistence in our faith and the drive to not give up.

Default Image
Pathways

Season 1 Episode 10 28m

Every decision that we make becomes a part of who we are. Gavin and Anne Calver discover how we can allow God to lead us in our life.

Default Image
The Intervening God

Season 1 Episode 11 26m

Ever experienced God's supernatural healing? Gavin and Anne Calver encourage us to discover a God who can intervene in every situation.

Default Image
God Of Glory

Season 1 Episode 12 27m

God is bigger than we can ever imagine. Gavin and Anne Calver inspire us to develop a wider understanding of God and His glory.

Default Image
Everyone

Season 1 Episode 13 27m

How can everyone play their part in being a Game Changer? Gavin and Anne Calver look at how we can encourage and include every believer in the body of Christ.

Default Image
Equip

Season 1 Episode 14 28m

Hearing God's voice is so important. Gavin and Anne Calver discuss what the keys are to being equipped as a Game Changer for Jesus.

Default Image
Empower

Season 1 Episode 15 27m

How do we empower people? Gavin and Anne Calver explore how we can encourage other believers from different backgrounds and generations.

Default Image
Moses, The Game Changer

Season 1 Episode 16 27m

Gavin and Anne Calver look back over the life of Moses and how he became a Game Changer for the kingdom of God.