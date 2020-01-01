Pentecost
Series • 1 Season • 7 Episodes
The Master Plan of God
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 3m
What is the master plan of God? Jarrod Cooper shares how God desires to be with mankind.
A Travelling Companion
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 3m
Who is the Holy Spirit? Jarrod Cooper shares how the Holy Spirit moves all around the world transforming people's lives.
You Will Receive Power
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 3m
How does the Holy Spirit empower us? Jarrod Cooper explains how the power of the Holy Spirit enables us to 'go' in faith.
Glory
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 3m
God is moves in extraordinary ways. Jarrod Cooper invites us to be prepared for Jesus return by the glory of God.
The Fire of God
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 3m
Jarrod Cooper speaks about the fire of God and how on the day of Pentecost tongues of fire rested on people's heads, symbolising God's glory now able to dwell in us.
The Voice of God
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 3m
When we move with the voice of God, extraordinary things happen. Jarrod Cooper teaches us about the ways we can hear God's voice.
Celebrating Pentecost
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 27m
Jarrod Cooper reads through the incredible miracles that happened on the day of Pentecost and encourages us that often the Holy Spirit can overwhelm us in a bewildering way.