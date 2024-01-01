Terms and conditions





Website terms and conditions agreement between the user and TBN UK

tbn.uk (The TBN UK Web Site) is comprised of various web pages exclusively owned and operated by TBN UK.





This document provides important information regarding your use of the TBN UK Web Site. You are urged to read and understand it thoroughly prior to further accessing the TBN UK Web Site or utilising any services provided therein. We also encourage you to periodically return to this page and access this information to review any changes or modifications that may have been made since your last review.





The TBN UK Web Site is offered to you conditioned on your acceptance, without modification, of the terms, conditions, and notices contained herein. Your use of the TBN UK Web Site acknowledges that you have read and understand these terms and conditions and that you agree to be bound by all such terms, conditions, and notices. If you do not agree to be bound by all of these terms, conditions and notices, promptly exit this page and the TBN UK Web Site without further accessing or using any other part of the TBN UK Web Site.





UK Christian Events Diary

TBN UK accepts to broadcast advertisements on the terms and conditions below (“terms”).

These terms apply to the “advertisements” (events featured in The UK Christian Events Diary). By registering with TBN UK, the “advertiser” (which is the person or company signing for a year’s contract) accepts and agrees to be bound by these terms in full.

Subscription packages are for a minimum of 12 months which is payable annually or monthly and advertisers must provide 30 days’ notice should they wish to cancel a subscription after the minimum term. The advertiser accepts and agrees with the aim and faith statement of TBN UK as stated on tbn.uk/about

Information for an advertisement must be provided with at least 4 weeks’ notice of the event start date in order to be broadcast on television. The advertiser must check the correctness of each event and is responsible for the details supplied.

TBN UK do not endorse and are not responsible for any event advertised, or any subsequent changes or cancellations after the advertisement is broadcast. TBN UK may, without any responsibility to the advertiser, reject, cancel or require any advertisement to be amended that it considers unsuitable or contrary to these terms. A refund will be given in the instance that your advert is not broadcast due to TBN UK declining your event and that your credits remain unused.

TBN UK may refuse to broadcast any advertisement for any advertiser who has not paid any sums due. The advertiser will remain responsible for all outstanding charges. The broadcast of an advertisement by TBN UK does not mean that TBN UK accepts the advertisement has been provided in accordance with these terms or that TBN UK has waived its rights under these terms.

The advertiser guarantees to TBN UK that: Any information supplied in connection with the advertisement is accurate, complete and true and not misleading.

It has obtained the consent of any living person whose name is contained in any advertisement.

The advertisements are legal, decent, honest and truthful, are not contrary to the provision of any applicable law, regulation or code of practice.

The advertiser guarantees to TBN UK that any landing page and/or destination site linked to from the advert will: be legal, decent, honest and truthful

not be contrary to the provisions of any applicable law, regulation or code of practice

not be libellous or obscene

not infringe the rights of any person (including any person’s intellectual property rights)

not be prejudicial to the image or reputation of TBN UK

be free from viruses, adware, malware and/or bit torrents

not cause an adverse effect on the operation of the website

have a conspicuous privacy policy which complies with all applicable data protection and privacy laws, regulations and codes of practice

Links to third party sites

The TBN UK Web Site may contain links to other Web Sites (“Linked Sites”). The Linked Sites are not under the control of TBN UK and TBN UK is not responsible for the contents of any Linked Site, including without limitation any link contained in a Linked Site, or any changes or updates to a Linked Site. TBN UK is not responsible for web-casting or any other form of transmission received from any Linked Site. TBN UK is providing these links to you only as a convenience.





No Endorsement of any Linked Site, its owners, operators, services or products is expressed or implied by any information, material or content referred to or included on or linked from or to the TBN UK Web Site.





Copyright and trademark notices

All contents of the TBN UK Web Site are registered trade-names and trademarks of TBN UK and/or its suppliers. All rights are reserved and any unauthorised use of them is strictly prohibited.





Likewise, the names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trade-names and/or trademarks of their respective owners. The display of trademarks or trade-names on this website does not convey or create any license or other rights in the marks or names. All rights are reserved and any unauthorized use of them is strictly prohibited.





Any rights not expressly granted herein are reserved.





No unlawful or prohibited use

As a condition of your use of the TBN UK Web Site, you warrant to TBN UK that you will not use the TBN UK Web Site for any purpose that is unlawful or prohibited by these terms, conditions, and notices. You may not use the TBN UK Web Site in any manner which could damage, disable, overburden, or impair the TBN UK Web Site or interfere with any other party’s use and enjoyment of the TBN UK Web Site. You may not obtain or attempt to obtain any materials or information through any means not intentionally made available or provided for through the TBN UK Web Sites.





Use of communication services

The TBN UK Web Site may contain bulletin board services, chat areas, news groups, forums, communities, calendars, and/or other message or communication facilities designed to enable you to communicate with the public at large or with a group (collectively, “Communication Services”), you agree to use the Communication Services only to post, send and receive messages and material that are proper and related to the particular Communication Service. By way of example, and not as a limitation, you agree that when using a Communication Service, you will not:

Defame, abuse, harass, stalk, threaten or otherwise violate the legal rights (such as rights of privacy and publicity) of others.

Defame, abuse, harass, stalk, threaten or otherwise violate the legal rights (such as rights of privacy and publicity) of others. Publish, post, upload, distribute or disseminate any inappropriate, profane, defamatory, infringing, obscene, indecent or unlawful topic, name, material or information.

Publish, post, upload, distribute or disseminate any inappropriate, profane, defamatory, infringing, obscene, indecent or unlawful topic, name, material or information. Upload files that contain software or other material protected by intellectual property laws (or by rights of privacy of publicity) unless you own or control the rights thereto or have received all necessary consents.

Upload files that contain software or other material protected by intellectual property laws (or by rights of privacy of publicity) unless you own or control the rights thereto or have received all necessary consents. Upload files that contain viruses, corrupted files, or any other similar software or programs that may damage the operation of another’s computer.

Upload files that contain viruses, corrupted files, or any other similar software or programs that may damage the operation of another’s computer. Advertise or offer to sell or buy any goods or services for any business purpose, unless such Communication Service specifically allows such messages.

Advertise or offer to sell or buy any goods or services for any business purpose, unless such Communication Service specifically allows such messages. Conduct or forward surveys, contests, pyramid schemes or chain letters.

Conduct or forward surveys, contests, pyramid schemes or chain letters. Download any file posted by another user of a Communication Service that you know, or reasonably should know, cannot be legally distributed in such manner.

Download any file posted by another user of a Communication Service that you know, or reasonably should know, cannot be legally distributed in such manner. Falsify or delete any author attributions, legal or other proper notices or proprietary designations or labels of the origin or source of software or other material contained in a file that is uploaded.

Falsify or delete any author attributions, legal or other proper notices or proprietary designations or labels of the origin or source of software or other material contained in a file that is uploaded. Restrict or inhibit another user from using/enjoying the Communication Services.

Restrict or inhibit another user from using/enjoying the Communication Services. Violate any code of conduct or other guidelines which may be applicable for any particular Communication Service.

Violate any code of conduct or other guidelines which may be applicable for any particular Communication Service. Harvest or otherwise collect information about others, including e-mail addresses, without their consent.

Harvest or otherwise collect information about others, including e-mail addresses, without their consent. Violate any applicable laws or regulations.

TBN UK has no obligation to monitor the Communication Services. However, TBN UK reserves the right to review materials posted to a Communication Service and to remove any materials in its sole discretion. TBN UK reserves the right to terminate your access to any or all of the Communication Services at any time without notice for any reason whatsoever.





TBN UK reserves the right at all times to disclose any information as necessary to satisfy any applicable law, regulation, legal process or governmental request, or to edit, refuse to post or to remove any information or materials, in whole or in part, in TBN UK’s sole discretion.





TBN UK does not control or endorse the content, messages or information found in any Communication Service and, therefore, TBN UK specifically disclaims any liability with regard to the Communication Services and any actions resulting from your participation in any Communication Service. Managers and hosts are not authorised TBN UK spokespersons, and their views do not necessarily reflect those of TBN UK.





Materials uploaded to a Communication Service may be subject to posted limitations on usage, reproduction and/or dissemination. You are responsible for adhering to such limitations if you download the materials.





Materials provided to TBN UK or posted on any TBN UK website

TBN UK does not claim ownership of the materials you provide to TBN UK (including feedback and suggestions) or post, upload, input or submit to any TBN UK Web Site or its associated services (collectively “Submissions”). However, by posting, uploading, inputting, providing or submitting your Submission you are granting TBN UK, its affiliated companies and necessary sub-licensees permission to use your Submission in connection with the operation of their Internet businesses including, without limitation, the rights to: copy, distribute, transmit, publicly display, publicly perform, reproduce, edit, translate and reformat your Submission; and to publish your name in connection with your Submission.





No compensation will be paid with respect to the use of your Submission, as provided herein. TBN UK is under no obligation to post or use any Submission you may provide and may remove any Submission at any time in TBN UK’s sole discretion.





By posting, uploading, inputting, providing or submitting your Submission you warrant and represent that you own or otherwise control all of the rights to your Submission as described in this section including, without limitation, all the rights necessary for you to provide, post, upload, input or submit the Submissions.





Liability disclaimer

The information, software, products, and services included in or available through the TBN UK Web Site may include inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. TBN UK and/or its suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the TBN UK Web Site at any time. Advice received via the TBN UK Web Site should not be relied upon for personal, medical, legal or financial decisions and you should consult and appropriate professional for specific advice tailored to your situation.





TBN UK and/or its suppliers make no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the TBN UK Web Site for any purpose to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, all such information, software, products, services and related graphics are provided “as is” without warranty or condition of any kind. TBN UK and/or its suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, software, products, services and related graphics, including all implied warranties or conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement.





To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, in no event shall TBN UK and/or its suppliers be liable for any direct, indirect, punitive, incidental, special, consequential damages or any damages whatsoever including, without limitation, damages for loss of use, date or profits, arising out of or in any way connected with the use or performance of the TBN UK Web Site, with the delay or inability to use the TBN UK Web Site or related services, the provision of or failure to provide services, or for any information, software, products, services and related graphics obtained through the TBN UK Web Site, or otherwise arising out of the use of the TBN UK Web Site, whether based on contract, tort, negligence, strict liability or otherwise, even if TBN UK or any of its Suppliers has been advised of the possibility of damages. Because some states/jurisdictions do not allow the exclusion or limitation of liability for consequential or incidental damages, the above limitation may not apply to you. If you are dissatisfied with any portion of the TBN UK Web Site, or with any of these Terms of Use, your sole and exclusive remedy is to discontinue using the TBN UK Web Site.





Indemnity

You agree to defend, indemnify and hold harmless, TBN, its suppliers and affiliates, and each of their officers, directors, employees and agents, including all third parties mentioned on the TBN Web Site, from and against any and all claims, actions, demands, including without limitation reasonable legal and accounting fees, alleging or resulting from you use of the TBN web site and the content or your breach of these Terms and Conditions.





Termination / access restriction

TBN UK reserves the right, with or without cause and in its sole discretion, to terminate your access to the TBN UK Web Site and the related services or any portion thereof at any time, without notice.





Choice of law & general provisions

To the maximum extent permitted by law, this agreement is governed by the laws of the State of California, U.S.A. and you hereby consent to the exclusive jurisdiction and venue of courts in Orange County, California, U.S.A. in all disputes arising out of or relating to the use of the TBN UK Web Site. You agree to waive jurisdiction or venue in any other place. Use of the TBN UK Web Site is unauthorised in any jurisdiction that does not give effect to all provisions of these terms and conditions, including without limitation this paragraph.





Caveat for International Users: This Site is controlled, operated and administered by TBN UK from its offices within the United Kingdom. TBN UK makes no representation that materials at this site are appropriate or available for use at other locations outside of the United Kingdom and access to them from territories where their contents are illegal is prohibited. You may not use the Site or export the Materials in violation of UK export laws and regulations. If you access this Site from a locations outside of the United Kingdom, you are responsible for compliance with all local laws. These Terms and Conditions of use shall be governed by the laws of the England, UK, without giving effect to its conflict of laws provisions.





You agree that no joint venture, partnership, employment, or agency relationship exists between you and TBN UK as a result of this agreement or use of the TBN UK Web Site. TBN UK’s performance of this agreement is subject to existing laws and legal process, and nothing contained in this agreement is in derogation of TBN UK’s right to comply with governmental, court and law enforcement requests or requirements relating to your use of the TBN UK Web Site or information provided to or gathered by TBN UK with respect to such use. If any part of this agreement is determined to be invalid or unenforceable pursuant to applicable law including, but not limited to, the warranty disclaimers and liability limitations set forth above, then the invalid or unenforceable provision will be deemed superseded by a valid, enforceable provision that most closely matches the intent of the original provision and the remainder of the agreement shall continue in effect. Unless otherwise specified herein, this agreement constitutes the entire agreement between the user and TBN UK with respect to the TBN UK Web Site and it supersedes all prior or contemporaneous communications and proposals, whether electronic, oral or written, between the user and TBN UK with respect to the TBN UK. A printed version of this agreement and of any notice given in electronic form shall be admissible in judicial or administrative proceedings based upon or relating to this agreement to the same extent an d subject to the same conditions as other business documents and records originally generated and maintained in printed form. It is the express wish to the parties that this agreement and all related documents be drawn up in English.





Modification of these terms of use

TBN UK reserves the right to change the terms, conditions, and notices under which the TBN UK Web Site is offered, including but not limited to the charges associated with the use of the TBN UK Web Site. It is the responsibility of the User of this site to periodically access this Website Terms and Conditions Agreement and to review it for any changes or modifications.