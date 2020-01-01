TBN Presents: Shaneen Clarke

Dare To Be Still

Season 1 Episode 1 25m

Shaneen Clarke introduces the 'dare' series by looking at the power of being still and how it improves our sensitivity to the presence of God.

Dare to Declare Faith

Season 1 Episode 2 26m

Shaneen speaks on the topic of the importance of evangelism.

Dare to Dream

Season 1 Episode 3 24m

Shaneen shares about owning our dreams rather than trying to live out someone else's.

Dare to Form a Team

Season 1 Episode 4 23m

Shaneen speaks on the importance of teamwork and how it affects revival.