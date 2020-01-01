TBN Presents: Shaneen Clarke
Series • 1 Season • 4 Episodes
Read More Read Less
Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.
Episodes
Related
4 Episodes
Dare To Be Still
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 25m
Shaneen Clarke introduces the 'dare' series by looking at the power of being still and how it improves our sensitivity to the presence of God.
Dare to Declare Faith
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 26m
Shaneen speaks on the topic of the importance of evangelism.
Dare to Dream
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 24m
Shaneen shares about owning our dreams rather than trying to live out someone else's.
Dare to Form a Team
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 23m
Shaneen speaks on the importance of teamwork and how it affects revival.