Making Sense of Your Dreams
Series • 1 Season • 8 Episodes
Pharaoh’s Dream of Seven Cows
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 27m
Why do we dream? Tony Cooke introduces the series, looking at how dreams are a way that God communicates with us.
Dreams in General
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 26m
Want to be a dream detective? Tony Cooke explains how God uses dreams to reveal our future and develop our creativity.
Nebuchadnezzar’s Dream
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 26m
How can we unravel some of the mysteries of our dreams? Tony Cooke uses King Nebuchadnezzar’s dream in the book of Daniel as an example.
Atmosphere and Feeling in Dreams
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 25m
Is imagination a God given gift? Tony Cooke discusses how imagination can be used effectively when reading scripture, to bring it to life.
Mind Mapping a Dream
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 27m
Tony Cooke explores how mind mapping a dream can give us a key to unraveling the mystery and the message of the dream.
Dream Symbols
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 25m
Dreams are very symbolic. Tony Cooke teaches how we can interpret the symbols we see in our dreams.
The Interpretation
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 22m
After analyzing a dream, we want to communicate the message well. Tony Cooke helps us to construct and word the interpretation effectively.
Going Deeper
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 28m
Analyzing the detail in dreams is significant. Tony Cooke takes a deeper look at weather, colours, numbers and people in dreams that influence the atmosphere and meaning of the dream.