Church Awake
Series • 1 Season • 8 Episodes
Trumpet Call
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 27m
We were created by God for a purpose. Steve Uppal introduces the series and invites us to understand the time and the season in the Spirit.
Kingdom Advancers Commissioned
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 28m
Want a greater confidence to live out the destiny Jesus has for us? Steve Uppal shares a message about how we are all part of a big story that God has written.
Kingdom Advancers Commissioned - Part 2
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 28m
Want to be bolder sharing the Gospel? Steve Uppal unpacks the power of the Great Commission that Jesus gave us.
Healing The Wounded Warriors
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 29m
Been through tough time? Steve Uppal shares how he overcame bullying and racial discrimination at school.
Stronger On The Inside
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 29m
How strong are we? Steve Uppal teaches when we can when we are strong on the inside, we will be able to endure through the difficult times.
Contend For Destiny
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 28m
Want to give God our best? Steve Uppal encourages us to go after everything God has for us with everything we've got.
Humility Wins
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 29m
Everyone is called to a life of humility. Steve Uppal explains how a life of humility wins God's favour
There Is More And It's All In Jesus
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 28m
Want to see more of God's glory. Steve Uppal is convinced that we are walking in exciting times and God is always ready to do a new thing.