TBN Presents: Doug Williams

Series 2 Seasons 16 Episodes

8 Episodes

Growing Old Or Growing Up: Learning How to Speak

Season 2 Episode 1 18m

We do not need speech that is rotten. Doug Williams teaches on using our speech to build up and encourage.

Growing Old Or Growing Up: The Renewed Mind

Season 2 Episode 2 17m

The promise of our salvation includes a renewed mind. Doug Williams warns us not to conform to this world or think too highly of ourselves.

Growing Old Or Growing Up: The Art of Reasoning

Season 2 Episode 3 20m

What are our values? Doug Williams challenges us to consider the advice we glean from those we surround ourselves with.

Growing Old Or Growing Up: Intentional Change

Season 2 Episode 4 18m

There comes a time when we have to put away childish things. Doug Williams invites us to aspire to and achieve spiritual maturity.

Movement For Change: Crossing Over

Season 2 Episode 5 19m

Want to move to the next level in your relationship with Christ? Doug Williams delves right into the story of Joshua and the Israelites crossing into the promised land.

Stepping Up: The Courage to Prevail

Season 2 Episode 6 23m

If we want to grow, there is usually a fight involved. Doug Williams encourages us to step up to all that God has called us to be.

Giving In, And Giving Up

Season 2 Episode 7 22m

Maturity comes with the acceptance of responsibility. Doug Williams reflects on the way we need to let go of certain things in our life, to be able to grow.

Keep Growing, Keep Developing

Season 2 Episode 8 21m

We should desire to become more and more like Christ each day. Doug WIlliams wants us to make every effort to grow in love and understanding of who God is.

8 Episodes

Pages From David's Diary - Part 1

Season 1 Episode 1 21m

We sometimes get caught in situations that become out of our control. Doug Williams teaches from the life of King David and his response to the rape of his daughter Tamar.

Pages From David's Diary - Part 2

Season 1 Episode 2 17m

Under despair we can do the most awful things. Doug Williams teaches from the tragic suicide of King David's counselor, Ahithophel.

Pages From David's Diary - Part 3

Season 1 Episode 3 20m

How do we go from famine to harvest? Doug Williams teaches from the way King David handled a crisis and responded to God's answer.

Pages From David's Diary - Part 4

Season 1 Episode 4 21m

It's ok to cry. Doug Williams studies the time when David and his men lost everything to the Amalekites at Ziklag.

The Wisdom Of Worship - Part 1

Season 1 Episode 5 20m

What is Jesus looking for? Doug Williams teaches on how God is looking for believers who will worship in spirit and in truth.

The Wisdom Of Worship - Part 2

Season 1 Episode 6 20m

It is time to get your praise on! Doug Williams gets real with the topic of thanksgiving and how it can be an antidote to worry and release faith.

The Wisdom Of Worship - Part 3

Season 1 Episode 7 19m

How can we live in a place of victory? Doug Williams looks at the example of Abraham and the significance of him chasing the vultures away from his sacrifice.

The Wisdom Of Worship - Part 4

Season 1 Episode 8 23m

Integrity is key when we worship. Doug Williams speaks on how we can stay connected to the prophetic.