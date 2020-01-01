The Word: One to One
Series • 1 Season • 39 Episodes
Episodes
John's Overview
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 27m
Richard Borgonon introduces the series and begins with looking at the famous passage of John chapter 1.
Warm Up Act for a Hero
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 15m
Richard Borgonon sets the scene and we are introduced to John the Baptist and his role in making way for the Messiah.
The Hero We've Been Waiting For
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 19m
Jesus is the lamb of God. Richard Borgonon talks about the beginning of the disciples’ journey with Jesus.
Jesus Arrives with a Bang!
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 19m
What is significant about the way the book of John is written? Richard Borgonon delves into the first miracle Jesus performed; the water tuning into wine at the wedding at Cana.
Jesus in Action
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 23m
What happens when Jesus is full of zeal? Richard Borgonon looks at the reasons why Jesus overturned the tables in the temple.
God's King Arrives
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 22m
Richard Borgonon invites us to discover what the prophets say about the Messiah and the reactions of the people as they saw Jesus’ signs and wonders.
No Entry Except Through Jesus
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 16m
While speaking to the Pharisee Nicodemus, Jesus explained salvation to us. Richard Borgonon unpacks why Jesus was sent to the earth.
An Amazing Offer
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 22m
Richard Borgonon looks in depth at the gifts God gives us and the significance of the story of Jesus talking to the Samaritan woman at Jacob’s well.
Worship Revolution
Season 1 • Episode 9 • 10m
What does God want? Richard Borgonon explores what it truly means to worship God wholeheartedly.
Responding to Jesus
Season 1 • Episode 10 • 21m
Jesus shocked the disciples by speaking to people who were not deemed appropriate according to Jewish custom. Richard Borgonon shares why people, like the Samaritan woman, often became the strongest believers and evangelists.
God At Work
Season 1 • Episode 11 • 22m
Richard Borgonon looks at why Jesus performed miracles on the Sabbath and how Jesus invites us to a place of rest and a relationship with Him.
Evidence that Demands a Verdict
Season 1 • Episode 12 • 14m
Not everyone accepted Jesus as the Messiah. Richard Borgonon studies the language Jesus used to prove and give evidence of who He is.
Satisfaction
Season 1 • Episode 13 • 22m
How does Jesus prepare us for what we really need? Richard Borgonon examines the parallels of God feeding His people on the way to the Promised Land, and Jesus feeding the five thousand.
Life
Season 1 • Episode 14 • 20m
Richard Borgonon looks again at the evidence for the identity of Jesus Christ, as the Jewish leaders question Him continually.
Mixed Responses
Season 1 • Episode 15 • 20m
How did people react to Jesus and His message as the news spread about Him? Richard Borgonon also explores how Jesus responded to different people.
Who Jesus Is
Season 1 • Episode 16 • 27m
Jesus had to answer more questions from the Jewish leaders about where He came from, Richard Borgonon shares what it means for people who reject Jesus as the Son of God.
The Light of the World
Season 1 • Episode 17 • 20m
What does Jesus mean when He calls himself the light of the world? Richard Borgonon unpacks why John dedicates a whole chapter to Jesus healing a blind man.
Jesus - The Shepherd Who Calls His Sheep
Season 1 • Episode 18 • 21m
Richard Borgonon looks at the significance of Jesus’ teaching about being the good shepherd and what qualifies us to be His sheep.
Jesus' Flock
Season 1 • Episode 19 • 18m
When the religious leaders questioned if Jesus is the Messiah again, Jesus started talking about sheep again. Richard Borgonon delves into what it means to be a part of His flock.
The Death of Lazarus
Season 1 • Episode 20 • 14m
Richard Borgonon sets the scene as Jesus heads out to raise Lazarus from the dead. Richard Borgonon invites us to discover the purpose of the miracle.
The Dead are Raised to Life!
Season 1 • Episode 21 • 22m
Richard Borgonon takes a closer look at Jesus’ compassion and grief at the death of His friend, Lazarus, as this account reveals how much God loves us.
Life Comes Through Death
Season 1 • Episode 22 • 25m
Mary knew who Jesus was and poured out an Alabaster jar of perfume on His feet. Richard Borgonon unpacks the underlying meaning behind this act of precious worship.
Why Jesus Must Die
Season 1 • Episode 23 • 22m
The very reason the Son of God came to the earth was to save us from sin. Richard Borgonon looks at the claims Jesus made about His death.
The Need to be Washed
Season 1 • Episode 24 • 18m
Why was it so shocking that Jesus washed His disciple’s feet? Richard Borgonon reveals why we all need to be washed by Jesus to be saved.
True Glory
Season 1 • Episode 25 • 11m
How does glory come about with the death of God’s Son? Richard Borgonon breaks down the reasons for Jesus’ death on the cross.
Question Time
Season 1 • Episode 26 • 15m
Richard Borgonon explores Jesus’ responses to Peter’s questions about the timing of His death and resurrection.
Believing Changes Everything!
Season 1 • Episode 27 • 20m
Anyone who has seen Jesus, has seen God the Father. Richard Borgonon talks us through Jesus’ own reminder to His disciples about who He really is.
Global Impact
Season 1 • Episode 28 • 10m
Richard Borgonon explores Jesus’ plans to make the good news of the Gospel available for the whole world.
Jesus - The True Vine
Season 1 • Episode 29 • 20m
What is our part in spreading the Word of God? Richard Borgonon studies the analogy of Jesus being the true vine.
What To Expect
Season 1 • Episode 30 • 14m
How will the world respond to us as God’s people? Richard Borgonon shares why Christians may experience suffering and persecution during their lives.
The Holy Spirit's Work in the World
Season 1 • Episode 31 • 18m
Why was it to the disciples advantage that Jesus went back to Father God in heaven? Richard Borgonon looks at the work of the Holy Spirit and the reasons for Him coming.
Deep Joy!
Season 1 • Episode 32 • 14m
The disciples grief is promised to turn to joy when Jesus comes back to life. Richard Borgonon discusses why our joy cannot be taken away.
Jesus Prays
Season 1 • Episode 33 • 21m
Jesus was in communion with God the Father continually. Richard Borgonon studies the prayer Jesus prayed before His trail and crucifixion.
Betrayal and Arrest
Season 1 • Episode 34 • 25m
Jesus boldly declared who He was to the armed soldiers who came to arrest Him. Richard Borgonon also delves into Jesus’ response to the questioning before His death.
The Trial
Season 1 • Episode 35 • 25m
Richard Borgonon talks us though the charges and allegations brought before Jesus and looks at the way Pontius Pilate responded.
Mission Accomplished!
Season 1 • Episode 36 • 28m
Jesus was the ultimate sacrificial lamb of God. Richard Borgonon reads through the Crucifixion and unpacks the events that took place during the course of the punishment.
Can You Believe It?
Season 1 • Episode 37 • 24m
Did the resurrection of Jesus really happen? Richard Borgonon takes us through the eye witness accounts of Jesus appearing to the disciples after his burial.
Feed The World
Season 1 • Episode 38 • 24m
Jesus made breakfast for His disciples after being raised from the dead. Richard Borgonon explores Jesus final words to Simon Peter about feeding His sheep.
Using the Resource
Season 1 • Episode 39 • 22m
Sharing the Gospel will set our faith on fire. Richard Borgonon talks about The Word One to One, a resource designed to walk us through John's Gospel.