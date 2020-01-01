God In a Cage
Series • 1 Season • 10 Episodes
Is God Distant?
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 13m
Does God seem far away? Darren Wilson asks Pastor Chad Norris the questions surrounding God's desire for connection with us, despite us not always being able to physically see or hear him.
Is God Silent?
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 14m
How can we hear God's voice? Darren Wilson speaks to pastor Chad Norris exploring why God can sometimes seem like he is not talking to us.
Is God Angry?
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 14m
Fearful of the wrath of God? Darren Wilson and Pastor Chad Norris grapple with the common misconception that God is angry all the time.
Is God Cruel?
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 14m
Why does God seemingly allow terrible things to happen? Darren Wilson and Pastor Chad Norris converse about how God highly values our free will and His true nature.
Is God Impossible To Please?
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 14m
We cannot earn righteousness. Darren Wilson and Pastor Chad Norris discuss how Father God sees us through the blood of Jesus.
Is God Selfish?
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 14m
Why does God want us to often do stuff we do not want to do? Darren Wilson and Pastor Chad Norris explore how God is love and true love is not selfish.
Is God Boring?
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 15m
Sometimes we think God is full of rules and not much fun. Darren Wilson and Pastor Chad Norris invite us to give God a chance to surprise us, after all, He did invent a sense of humour.
Is God Church?
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 15m
Church is not perfect but God is. Darren Wilson and Pastor Chad Norris explain that church is designed for us as safe place to worship with other believers and learn more about God.
Is God Religion?
Season 1 • Episode 9 • 15m
Did God create us to sternly follow rules? Darren Wilson and Pastor Chad Norris discuss how God desires friendship and it is not designed to be rigid and religious.
Is God Boss?
Season 1 • Episode 10 • 15m
We can sometimes feel like God just wants us to do what He says without asking Him any questions. Darren Wilson and Pastor Chad Norris speak about how God loves us so much, He has already given everything for us.