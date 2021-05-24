VIMEO OTT COOKIE POLICY

Last updated: May 24th, 2021





Vimeo.com, Inc. (“Vimeo OTT,” “we,” or “us”), uses cookies and similar tracking technologies on Vimeo OTT embeddable video players and the websites and applications (“apps”) it hosts on behalf of its content sellers (“Producers”). By using any of these services, you agree to the placement and use of cookies and similar technologies on your device. This Cookie Policy forms part of the Vimeo OTT Privacy Policy





COOKIE BASICS

A cookie is a small text file that is stored in your web browser that allows Vimeo or a third party to recognize you using a unique identifier.

Who sets them: First-party cookies are set by Vimeo OTT. Third-party cookies are set by companies other than Vimeo OTT, such as analytics providers and advertisers.

What they do: “Essential” cookies enable services we offer. “Non-essential” cookies help us understand how our services are being used (i.e., analytics) and deliver advertisements. Some cookies may track you across multiple websites you visit (including ones not operated by us) to help deliver advertisements that may be relevant to you.

How long they last: Cookies may be either “session” or “persistent.” A session cookie expires (i.e., is deleted) when you close your browser. A persistent cookie remains until it expires or you delete the cookies via your browser settings. Expiration dates are set in the cookies themselves and may vary in length, depending on the purpose of the

cookie.





COOKIES FOUND ON VIMEO OTT SERVICES

We use all types of cookies in our web-based services. Our websites include https://vimeo.com/ott/ and the sites that we host on behalf of Producers (“Producer Sites”).

Producer Sites: When you visit a Producer Site, Vimeo OTT and third parties authorized by Vimeo OTT, the Producer, or both, will set cookies in your browser. Vimeo OTT sets first-party, essential cookies to enable certain features and remember your preferences. For example, cookies keep you logged in, allow you to purchase items, and maintain your language and volume settings. Third parties set cookies for both essential and non-essential purposes including analytics (e.g., Google Analytics) and advertising (e.g., Google DoubleClick for Publishers). Third-party cookies may differ among Producer Sites depending on a number of factors, including whether the Producer has enabled advertising, and which analytics providers are being utilized.

Producer Apps: Producer apps do not use cookies, but may use tracking technologies to, for example, authenticate you as a registered user, allow you to use the app’s features, and help the Producer understand how the app is being used. You cannot opt out of these mobile tracking technologies, but you may delete the app and use the web version instead.

Vimeo OTT video player: Vimeo OTT’s embeddable video player uses first-party cookies that we consider essential to the video player experience. Please note that a third-party website may place cookies of its own. We have no control over third-party websites or the cookies they set.





CHANGING YOUR COOKIE PREFERENCES

You may limit the cookies set in your browser by taking the steps described below. Note that declining cookies may impact your ability to use our services.

Browser settings: You may change your browser’s settings to delete cookies that have already been set and to reject new cookies. To learn more, visit the help pages of your browser:

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Microsoft Edge

Internet Explorer

You may also visit our sites in your browser’s “private” or “incognito” mode, in which case cookies will be set, but deleted when you close your browser.

Opt-out (EU users): Users from the EU may opt out of non-essential cookies by selecting the option below. Upon opting out, we will, to the extent possible, delete any non-essential first party cookies in your browser and remember your cookie preference for your next visit. Please review your browser settings to remove third-party cookies.

I agree to all essential and non-essential cookies.

Third-party advertising opt-outs: Certain third parties provide ways to opt out of advertising cookies across multiple sites. You can learn more by visiting the sites of the Network Advertising Initiative (https://optout.networkadvertising.org) or the Digital Advertising Alliance (https://www.aboutads.info). In addition, there are third-party plug-ins and apps that help manage cookies.

Google cookies: Google provides ways to manage or opt out certain of its advertising cookies (https://adssettings.google.com) and analytics cookies (https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout). You may read Google’s Privacy Policy at https://policies.google.com/.





SIMILAR TECHNOLOGIES

We use technologies that resemble cookies to help track user activities and preferences. For example, we may use web beacons (tiny graphics with a unique identifier embedded on web pages or emails) to track your activities and communicate with cookies. You cannot opt out of web beacons used on webpages, but you can limit their use by opting out of the cookies they interact with. You can opt out of web beacons used in emails by setting your email client to render emails in text mode only.