Voice of Healing

Series 4 Seasons 87 Episodes

24 Episodes

Christ is the Sun

Season 4 Episode 24 30m Thu 25 Jan 21:30

Gery Malanda shares how just like the sun gives warmth, light and life to the earth, Jesus is the one who gives life to us as Christians.

Sun of Righteousness

Season 4 Episode 23 30m Thu 18 Jan 21:30

Gery Malanda delves into the revelations that Christ is the sun of righteousness and the light of the world.

Angels

Season 4 Episode 22 30m Thu 11 Jan 21:30

Gery Malanda continues the study on angels and their roles in this realm to join with us in worship.

Ministration of Angels

Season 4 Episode 21 30m Thu 04 Jan 22:00

Angels are servant spirits sent by God. Gery Malanda speaks about guardian angels that God assigns to us.

The Stirring

Season 4 Episode 20 30m Wed 03 Jan 00:30

God is the one who puts an end to our waiting time. Gery Malanda shares how it is always the will of God to heal our diseases.

Stir Up The Water

Season 4 Episode 19 30m Thu 21 Dec 22:00

Want to stir up miracles? Gery Malanda shares the story of the man who was healed by Jesus at the Pool of Bethsaida.

Blessings That Come

Season 4 Episode 18 30m Thu 14 Dec 22:00

Gery Malanda invites us to discover how we can be overtaken by blessings of God when we obey Him wholeheartedly.

Shabach

Season 4 Episode 17 30m Thu 07 Dec 22:00

Gery Malanda looks at the profound impact of shouting unto the Lord in praise without shame.

Zamar Praise

Season 4 Episode 16 30m Thu 30 Nov 22:00

Gery Malanda explores the protocol for approaching God with thankfulness and praise in a way that pleases His heart.

Zamar

Season 4 Episode 15 30m Thu 23 Nov 22:00

Gery Malanda looks at the aspect of worship to God with our singing and playing of instruments.

Thanksgiving

Season 4 Episode 14 30m Thu 16 Nov 22:00

Gery Malanda explores how Jesus wants us to testify when we experience a miracle as an expression of gratitude.

Towdah

Season 4 Episode 13 30m Thu 09 Nov 22:00

Gery Malanda shares the meaning of the word 'Towda' and what it means to agree with what God has done or what God will be doing.

Permissible

Season 4 Episode 12 30m Thu 02 Nov 22:00

Gery Malanda looks at examples of what happens if we do not give God glory for lifting us up.

Halal

Season 4 Episode 11 30m Fri 27 Oct 14:30

Gery Malanda shares how God wants us to celebrate Him exuberantly and boast in Yaweh.

Bless In Adoration

Season 4 Episode 10 24m Thu 19 Oct 23:30

Brother Gery teaches us how to recount all our blessings and enumerate them one by one.

Barak

Season 4 Episode 9 24m Thu 12 Oct 23:30

Brother Gery teaches on another Hebrew word for praise, "barak", meaning to kneel, bow, and give reverance to God.

Song Of Victory

Season 4 Episode 8 21m Thu 05 Oct 23:30

Gery Malanda shares how when God gives us victory in our life, we often get a new song in our heart!

Tehillah Praise

Season 4 Episode 7 24m Thu 28 Sep 23:30

Gery Malanda looks at the meaning of the Hebrew word for praise, Tehillah.

Hebrew word for “Hand”

Season 4 Episode 6 23m Thu 21 Sep 23:30

Gery Malanda continues sharing about the different sacrificial offerings to God and how Jesus pacified the wrath of God when he went to the cross.

Yadah

Season 4 Episode 5 23m Thu 14 Sep 23:30

Brother Gery starts a series looking at the seven different Hebrew words for 'Praise'

True Worship

Season 4 Episode 4 24m Thu 07 Sep 23:30

Gery continues the teaching on worshipping together and what it means to build our lives on God's word.

Worship

Season 4 Episode 3 25m Thu 31 Aug 23:30

The bedrock of faith is love. Gery Malanda invites us to experience the kingdom of heaven with childlike innocence and purity.

Abraham, Isaac and Jacob

Season 4 Episode 2 24m Thu 24 Aug 23:30

Gery Malanda continues with the study on the God's covenant of healing and deliverance for His people.

The God Of Abraham

Season 4 Episode 1 23m Thu 17 Aug 23:30

Brother Gery Malanda returns for a new season of Voice of Healing, starting with focusing on the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and how He has a covenant for healing and deliverance with all His children.

20 Episodes

The Army of the Lord

Season 3 Episode 1 23m

Gery Malanda introduce a new series looking at spiritual warfare.

Moving as the Army of the Lord

Season 3 Episode 2 25m

Gery further breaks down the topic of the Army of the Lord, by looking at the power of the cross and the resurrection.

The Helmet of Salvation

Season 3 Episode 3 26m

Gery teaches on the armour of the Lord, starting with the helmet of salvation.

Wearing the Helmet

Season 3 Episode 4 25m

Gery continues the teaching on the armour of God with a deeper look at the helmet of salvation.

The Breastplate of Righteousness

Season 3 Episode 5 26m

Brother Gery teaches on the next part of the armour of God, the breastplate of righteousness.

Guard Your Heart

Season 3 Episode 6 26m

Brother Gery teaches further on the need for the breastplate of righteousness.

The Belt of Truth

Season 3 Episode 7 25m

Christ is the truth. Gery Malanda unpacks the reasons why we need to be girded with the infallible Word of God.

Wearing the Belt of Truth

Season 3 Episode 8 25m

Brother Gery continues to dissect the belt of truth - looking at how the written Word of God is the truth.

The Shield of Faith

Season 3 Episode 9 25m

God gives us heavenly armour of pure gold to defend us against the enemy. Gery Malanda shares how faith comes by hearing the Word of God.

How to Wear the Shield

Season 3 Episode 10 26m

Find out what God says about your life with Gery Malanda and how we can act upon our understanding of the Word of God.

The Sword of the Spirit

Season 3 Episode 11 25m

Gery Malanda invites us to see in the spirit realm and to hear God's voice of truth, the sword of the Spirit.

Using the Sword of the Spirit

Season 3 Episode 12 26m

The Word of God is a lamp to our feet. Brother Gery encourages us to act diligently on God's Word and obey the Holy Spirit.

The Shoes of the Gospel of Peace

Season 3 Episode 13 26m

We have glad tidings to bring to people. Gery Malanda invites us to study the scriptures so that we can be ready to share the good news of Jesus Christ at any time.

Wearing the Shoes of the Gospel of Peace

Season 3 Episode 14 26m

God desires reconciliation. Gery Malanda speaks on what Jesus had to say about family and divorce.

Praying in the Spirit

Season 3 Episode 15 26m

We have the keys to stand up to powers and principalities that come against us. Gery Malanda explores how praying in tongues is a powerful weapon of spiritual warfare.

How to Pray in the Spirit

Season 3 Episode 16 26m

Prayer should be based on the Word of God. Gery Malanda explains how we can sing in tongues and also pray with the interpretation of tongues.

The Holy Communion - the Bread

Season 3 Episode 17 26m

Gery Malanda explores why Jesus Christ's body was broken for our sin and the way bread represents this and how healing comes when we take communion.

Why the Body was Broken

Season 3 Episode 18 26m

Gery Malanda explores the ways in which Jesus' was tortured and broken for our inequities and the significance of what he went through, in line with God's Word.

The Holy Communion – The Wine  

Season 3 Episode 19 26m

God poured out His judgement on His son on the cross. Gery Malanda explores the significance of living under the blood of Jesus Christ and what is means.

The Power of the Wine

Season 3 Episode 20 26m

Jesus' blood speaks on our behalf. Gery Malanda looks at what this means and breaking generational curses in our life.

15 Episodes

The Voice in the Wilderness

Season 2 Episode 1 22m

Gery Malanda introduces a new series of talks about the healing power of God, starting with how we can prepare for revival.

Trinity - part 1

Season 2 Episode 2 27m

Gery Malanda teaches on the three persons of God: Father, Son, and Spirit.

Trinity - part 2

Season 2 Episode 3 23m

Gery continues his teaching on the topic of the tripartite God: God the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.

Olive Tree - part 1

Season 2 Episode 4 23m

Brother Gery looks at the significance of the olive tree in relation to our triune God.

Olive Tree - part 2

Season 2 Episode 5 25m

Brother Gery, continues the second part of his teaching about the olive tree, with us as the branches of the triune God.

Christ the Branch - part 1

Season 2 Episode 6 25m

Gery Malanda teachs us about how Christ equips His believers by branching out to us like an olive vine

Christ the Branch - part 2

Season 2 Episode 7 26m

Brother Gery explains how Christ physically manifested himself to live amongst us give us the example of how it means to live with our triune God.

The Anointing - part 1

Season 2 Episode 8 27m

Brother Gery Malanda from HOPFAN, teaches on the topic of anointing of the Holy Ghost.

The Anointing - part 2

Season 2 Episode 9 26m

Brother Gery continues his teaching on the anointing, looking at how we can pray for the anointing to flow.

Light of the World - part 1

Season 2 Episode 10 25m

Brother Gery teaches on how followers of Jesus do not walk in darkness.

Light of the World - part 2

Season 2 Episode 11 26m

Brother Gery continues his teaching on Christ as the light of the world, looking at the parable of the ten virgins.

The Ten Lepers - part 1

Season 2 Episode 12 26m

Gery looks at the story of the healing of the ten lepers and what it symbolises for us today.

The Ten Lepers - part 2

Season 2 Episode 13 27m

Gery Malanda continues his teaching on the healing of the ten lepers and how it relates to us being healed today.

The Goodness of the Lord - part 1

Season 2 Episode 14 27m

Brother Gery introduces the final topic in the current series, God is good - rather than being harsh and austere as some characterise him as.

The Goodness of the Lord - part 2

Season 2 Episode 15 26m

Gery Malanda concludes the current series by looking at how God demonstrates His love and goodness to the unsaved.

28 Episodes

