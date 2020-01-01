Voice of Healing
Series • 4 Seasons • 87 Episodes
Read More Read Less
Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.
Episodes
Related
24 Episodes
Christ is the Sun
Season 4 • Episode 24 • 30m • Thu 25 Jan • 21:30
Gery Malanda shares how just like the sun gives warmth, light and life to the earth, Jesus is the one who gives life to us as Christians.
Sun of Righteousness
Season 4 • Episode 23 • 30m • Thu 18 Jan • 21:30
Gery Malanda delves into the revelations that Christ is the sun of righteousness and the light of the world.
Angels
Season 4 • Episode 22 • 30m • Thu 11 Jan • 21:30
Gery Malanda continues the study on angels and their roles in this realm to join with us in worship.
Ministration of Angels
Season 4 • Episode 21 • 30m • Thu 04 Jan • 22:00
Angels are servant spirits sent by God. Gery Malanda speaks about guardian angels that God assigns to us.
The Stirring
Season 4 • Episode 20 • 30m • Wed 03 Jan • 00:30
God is the one who puts an end to our waiting time. Gery Malanda shares how it is always the will of God to heal our diseases.
Stir Up The Water
Season 4 • Episode 19 • 30m • Thu 21 Dec • 22:00
Want to stir up miracles? Gery Malanda shares the story of the man who was healed by Jesus at the Pool of Bethsaida.
Blessings That Come
Season 4 • Episode 18 • 30m • Thu 14 Dec • 22:00
Gery Malanda invites us to discover how we can be overtaken by blessings of God when we obey Him wholeheartedly.
Shabach
Season 4 • Episode 17 • 30m • Thu 07 Dec • 22:00
Gery Malanda looks at the profound impact of shouting unto the Lord in praise without shame.
Zamar Praise
Season 4 • Episode 16 • 30m • Thu 30 Nov • 22:00
Gery Malanda explores the protocol for approaching God with thankfulness and praise in a way that pleases His heart.
Zamar
Season 4 • Episode 15 • 30m • Thu 23 Nov • 22:00
Gery Malanda looks at the aspect of worship to God with our singing and playing of instruments.
Thanksgiving
Season 4 • Episode 14 • 30m • Thu 16 Nov • 22:00
Gery Malanda explores how Jesus wants us to testify when we experience a miracle as an expression of gratitude.
Towdah
Season 4 • Episode 13 • 30m • Thu 09 Nov • 22:00
Gery Malanda shares the meaning of the word 'Towda' and what it means to agree with what God has done or what God will be doing.
Permissible
Season 4 • Episode 12 • 30m • Thu 02 Nov • 22:00
Gery Malanda looks at examples of what happens if we do not give God glory for lifting us up.
Halal
Season 4 • Episode 11 • 30m • Fri 27 Oct • 14:30
Gery Malanda shares how God wants us to celebrate Him exuberantly and boast in Yaweh.
Bless In Adoration
Season 4 • Episode 10 • 24m • Thu 19 Oct • 23:30
Brother Gery teaches us how to recount all our blessings and enumerate them one by one.
Barak
Season 4 • Episode 9 • 24m • Thu 12 Oct • 23:30
Brother Gery teaches on another Hebrew word for praise, "barak", meaning to kneel, bow, and give reverance to God.
Song Of Victory
Season 4 • Episode 8 • 21m • Thu 05 Oct • 23:30
Gery Malanda shares how when God gives us victory in our life, we often get a new song in our heart!
Tehillah Praise
Season 4 • Episode 7 • 24m • Thu 28 Sep • 23:30
Gery Malanda looks at the meaning of the Hebrew word for praise, Tehillah.
Hebrew word for “Hand”
Season 4 • Episode 6 • 23m • Thu 21 Sep • 23:30
Gery Malanda continues sharing about the different sacrificial offerings to God and how Jesus pacified the wrath of God when he went to the cross.
Yadah
Season 4 • Episode 5 • 23m • Thu 14 Sep • 23:30
Brother Gery starts a series looking at the seven different Hebrew words for 'Praise'
True Worship
Season 4 • Episode 4 • 24m • Thu 07 Sep • 23:30
Gery continues the teaching on worshipping together and what it means to build our lives on God's word.
Worship
Season 4 • Episode 3 • 25m • Thu 31 Aug • 23:30
The bedrock of faith is love. Gery Malanda invites us to experience the kingdom of heaven with childlike innocence and purity.
Abraham, Isaac and Jacob
Season 4 • Episode 2 • 24m • Thu 24 Aug • 23:30
Gery Malanda continues with the study on the God's covenant of healing and deliverance for His people.
The God Of Abraham
Season 4 • Episode 1 • 23m • Thu 17 Aug • 23:30
Brother Gery Malanda returns for a new season of Voice of Healing, starting with focusing on the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and how He has a covenant for healing and deliverance with all His children.
20 Episodes
The Army of the Lord
Season 3 • Episode 1 • 23m
Gery Malanda introduce a new series looking at spiritual warfare.
Moving as the Army of the Lord
Season 3 • Episode 2 • 25m
Gery further breaks down the topic of the Army of the Lord, by looking at the power of the cross and the resurrection.
The Helmet of Salvation
Season 3 • Episode 3 • 26m
Gery teaches on the armour of the Lord, starting with the helmet of salvation.
Wearing the Helmet
Season 3 • Episode 4 • 25m
Gery continues the teaching on the armour of God with a deeper look at the helmet of salvation.
The Breastplate of Righteousness
Season 3 • Episode 5 • 26m
Brother Gery teaches on the next part of the armour of God, the breastplate of righteousness.
Guard Your Heart
Season 3 • Episode 6 • 26m
Brother Gery teaches further on the need for the breastplate of righteousness.
The Belt of Truth
Season 3 • Episode 7 • 25m
Christ is the truth. Gery Malanda unpacks the reasons why we need to be girded with the infallible Word of God.
Wearing the Belt of Truth
Season 3 • Episode 8 • 25m
Brother Gery continues to dissect the belt of truth - looking at how the written Word of God is the truth.
The Shield of Faith
Season 3 • Episode 9 • 25m
God gives us heavenly armour of pure gold to defend us against the enemy. Gery Malanda shares how faith comes by hearing the Word of God.
How to Wear the Shield
Season 3 • Episode 10 • 26m
Find out what God says about your life with Gery Malanda and how we can act upon our understanding of the Word of God.
The Sword of the Spirit
Season 3 • Episode 11 • 25m
Gery Malanda invites us to see in the spirit realm and to hear God's voice of truth, the sword of the Spirit.
Using the Sword of the Spirit
Season 3 • Episode 12 • 26m
The Word of God is a lamp to our feet. Brother Gery encourages us to act diligently on God's Word and obey the Holy Spirit.
The Shoes of the Gospel of Peace
Season 3 • Episode 13 • 26m
We have glad tidings to bring to people. Gery Malanda invites us to study the scriptures so that we can be ready to share the good news of Jesus Christ at any time.
Wearing the Shoes of the Gospel of Peace
Season 3 • Episode 14 • 26m
God desires reconciliation. Gery Malanda speaks on what Jesus had to say about family and divorce.
Praying in the Spirit
Season 3 • Episode 15 • 26m
We have the keys to stand up to powers and principalities that come against us. Gery Malanda explores how praying in tongues is a powerful weapon of spiritual warfare.
How to Pray in the Spirit
Season 3 • Episode 16 • 26m
Prayer should be based on the Word of God. Gery Malanda explains how we can sing in tongues and also pray with the interpretation of tongues.
The Holy Communion - the Bread
Season 3 • Episode 17 • 26m
Gery Malanda explores why Jesus Christ's body was broken for our sin and the way bread represents this and how healing comes when we take communion.
Why the Body was Broken
Season 3 • Episode 18 • 26m
Gery Malanda explores the ways in which Jesus' was tortured and broken for our inequities and the significance of what he went through, in line with God's Word.
The Holy Communion – The Wine
Season 3 • Episode 19 • 26m
God poured out His judgement on His son on the cross. Gery Malanda explores the significance of living under the blood of Jesus Christ and what is means.
The Power of the Wine
Season 3 • Episode 20 • 26m
Jesus' blood speaks on our behalf. Gery Malanda looks at what this means and breaking generational curses in our life.
15 Episodes
The Voice in the Wilderness
Season 2 • Episode 1 • 22m
Gery Malanda introduces a new series of talks about the healing power of God, starting with how we can prepare for revival.
Trinity - part 1
Season 2 • Episode 2 • 27m
Gery Malanda teaches on the three persons of God: Father, Son, and Spirit.
Trinity - part 2
Season 2 • Episode 3 • 23m
Gery continues his teaching on the topic of the tripartite God: God the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.
Olive Tree - part 1
Season 2 • Episode 4 • 23m
Brother Gery looks at the significance of the olive tree in relation to our triune God.
Olive Tree - part 2
Season 2 • Episode 5 • 25m
Brother Gery, continues the second part of his teaching about the olive tree, with us as the branches of the triune God.
Christ the Branch - part 1
Season 2 • Episode 6 • 25m
Gery Malanda teachs us about how Christ equips His believers by branching out to us like an olive vine
Christ the Branch - part 2
Season 2 • Episode 7 • 26m
Brother Gery explains how Christ physically manifested himself to live amongst us give us the example of how it means to live with our triune God.
The Anointing - part 1
Season 2 • Episode 8 • 27m
Brother Gery Malanda from HOPFAN, teaches on the topic of anointing of the Holy Ghost.
The Anointing - part 2
Season 2 • Episode 9 • 26m
Brother Gery continues his teaching on the anointing, looking at how we can pray for the anointing to flow.
Light of the World - part 1
Season 2 • Episode 10 • 25m
Brother Gery teaches on how followers of Jesus do not walk in darkness.
Light of the World - part 2
Season 2 • Episode 11 • 26m
Brother Gery continues his teaching on Christ as the light of the world, looking at the parable of the ten virgins.
The Ten Lepers - part 1
Season 2 • Episode 12 • 26m
Gery looks at the story of the healing of the ten lepers and what it symbolises for us today.
The Ten Lepers - part 2
Season 2 • Episode 13 • 27m
Gery Malanda continues his teaching on the healing of the ten lepers and how it relates to us being healed today.
The Goodness of the Lord - part 1
Season 2 • Episode 14 • 27m
Brother Gery introduces the final topic in the current series, God is good - rather than being harsh and austere as some characterise him as.
The Goodness of the Lord - part 2
Season 2 • Episode 15 • 26m
Gery Malanda concludes the current series by looking at how God demonstrates His love and goodness to the unsaved.
28 Episodes
Moving Your Mountain - Part One
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 30m • Fri 01 Mar • 14:30
Moving Your Mountain - Part One. A brand new series with Gery Malanda, the senior leader of House of Prayer for All Nations Europe (HOPFAN). 'Voice of Healing' is series of spirit led preaching and teaching.
Moving Your Mountain - Part One
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 30m • Thu 29 Feb • 21:30
Moving Your Mountain - Part One. A brand new series with Gery Malanda, the senior leader of House of Prayer for All Nations Europe (HOPFAN). 'Voice of Healing' is series of spirit led preaching and teaching.
Faith Like A Child - Part Two
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 30m • Wed 28 Feb • 00:30
Faith Like A Child - Part Two. A brand new series with Gery Malanda, the senior leader of House of Prayer for All Nations Europe (HOPFAN). 'Voice of Healing' is series of spirit led preaching and teaching.
Faith Like A Child - Part Two
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 30m • Mon 26 Feb • 17:30
Faith Like A Child - Part Two. A brand new series with Gery Malanda, the senior leader of House of Prayer for All Nations Europe (HOPFAN). 'Voice of Healing' is series of spirit led preaching and teaching.
Faith Like A Child - Part Two
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 30m • Fri 23 Feb • 14:30
Faith Like A Child - Part Two. A brand new series with Gery Malanda, the senior leader of House of Prayer for All Nations Europe (HOPFAN). 'Voice of Healing' is series of spirit led preaching and teaching.
Faith Like A Child - Part Two
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 30m • Thu 22 Feb • 21:30
Faith Like A Child - Part Two. A brand new series with Gery Malanda, the senior leader of House of Prayer for All Nations Europe (HOPFAN). 'Voice of Healing' is series of spirit led preaching and teaching.
Faith Like A Child - Part One
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 30m • Wed 21 Feb • 00:30
Faith Like A Child - Part One. A brand new series with Gery Malanda, the senior leader of House of Prayer for All Nations Europe (HOPFAN). 'Voice of Healing' is series of spirit led preaching and teaching.
Faith Like A Child - Part One
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 30m • Mon 19 Feb • 17:30
Faith Like A Child - Part One. A brand new series with Gery Malanda, the senior leader of House of Prayer for All Nations Europe (HOPFAN). 'Voice of Healing' is series of spirit led preaching and teaching.
Faith Like A Child - Part One
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 30m • Fri 16 Feb • 14:30
Faith Like A Child - Part One. A brand new series with Gery Malanda, the senior leader of House of Prayer for All Nations Europe (HOPFAN). 'Voice of Healing' is series of spirit led preaching and teaching.
Faith Like A Child - Part One
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 30m • Thu 15 Feb • 21:30
Faith Like A Child - Part One. A brand new series with Gery Malanda, the senior leader of House of Prayer for All Nations Europe (HOPFAN). 'Voice of Healing' is series of spirit led preaching and teaching.
Atonement - Part Two
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 30m • Wed 14 Feb • 00:30
Atonement - Part Two. A brand new series with Gery Malanda, the senior leader of House of Prayer for All Nations Europe (HOPFAN). 'Voice of Healing' is series of spirit led preaching and teaching.
Atonement - Part Two
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 30m • Mon 12 Feb • 17:30
Atonement - Part Two. A brand new series with Gery Malanda, the senior leader of House of Prayer for All Nations Europe (HOPFAN). 'Voice of Healing' is series of spirit led preaching and teaching.
Atonement - Part Two
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 30m • Fri 09 Feb • 14:30
Atonement - Part Two. A brand new series with Gery Malanda, the senior leader of House of Prayer for All Nations Europe (HOPFAN). 'Voice of Healing' is series of spirit led preaching and teaching.
Atonement - Part Two
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 30m • Thu 08 Feb • 21:30
Atonement - Part Two. A brand new series with Gery Malanda, the senior leader of House of Prayer for All Nations Europe (HOPFAN). 'Voice of Healing' is series of spirit led preaching and teaching.
Atonement - Part One
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 30m • Wed 07 Feb • 00:30
Atonement - Part One. A brand new series with Gery Malanda, the senior leader of House of Prayer for All Nations Europe (HOPFAN). 'Voice of Healing' is series of spirit led preaching and teaching.
Atonement - Part One
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 30m • Mon 05 Feb • 17:30
Atonement - Part One. A brand new series with Gery Malanda, the senior leader of House of Prayer for All Nations Europe (HOPFAN). 'Voice of Healing' is series of spirit led preaching and teaching.
Healing Through Point Of Contact - part 1
Season 1 • Episode 11 • 26m
Brother Gery introduces the final topic of the series, studying biblical examples of healing and deliverance via touch.
Resurrection - part 2
Season 1 • Episode 10 • 25m
Gery continues teaching on the topic of resurrection, looking at John 11.
Issue Of Blood - part 1
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 27m
Gery Malanda teaches on the blood of Jesus speaking better things on our behalf.
Resurrection - part 1
Season 1 • Episode 9 • 27m
Brother Gery focuses on the topic of resurrection by looking at John 11:25-26
Issue Of Blood - part 2
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 27m
Brother Gery looks at Matthew 9:20-22 and what this means for our healing of ongoing issues.
Atonement - part 1
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 26m
Brother Gery Malanda teaches on the healing and salvation of the spirit, soul as well as sharing testimonies of healing.
Moving Your Mountain - part 2
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 25m
Gery continues to unpack the topic of moving your mountain using our own words and heart.
Moving Your Mountain - part 1
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 26m
Gery Malanda speaks on the topic of asking for God's help.
Faith Like A Child - part 2
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 24m
Brother Gery continues the teaching on how we, as children of God, can expect healing and miracles in our lives.
Faith Like A Child - part 1
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 25m
Brother Gery teaches on how we can change our inner thinking and have faith like a child.
Atonement - part 2
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 22m
Brother Gery continues his teaching on atonement and with a demonstration of enthroning Jesus into our hearts.
Healing Through Point Of Contact - part 2
Season 1 • Episode 12 • 27m
Gery looks at how healing through a point of contact is dependent on our faith in God.