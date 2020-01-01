Workplace Church

Series 7 Seasons 53 Episodes

Read More Read Less

Donate

Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.

Default Image

5 Episodes

Default Image
Operating In Your Territory: The Glory Of God Returning In The Workplace

Season 7 Episode 1 26m

Richard Fleming is joined by guest Henry Clarke, raising awareness about Mercy Ships which is a charity that deploys hospital ships to the poorest parts of the World

Default Image
Operating In Your Territory: The Glory Of God Returning In The Workplace - Pt 2

Season 7 Episode 2 28m

Richard Fleming is joined by Guest Henry Clarke, raising awareness about Mercy Ships which is a charity that deploys hospital ships to the poorest parts of the World

Default Image
Operating In Your Territory: Interview With Oenca Fontaine

Season 7 Episode 3 26m

Richard Fleming is joined by guest Oenca Fontaine, who has developed a programme aimed at equipping transfomational learning for church ministers and preachers

Default Image
Operating In Your Territory: Interview With Keith Tripp

Season 7 Episode 4 25m

Richard Fleming is joined by guest Keith Tripp, leader of the Global Business Roundtable UK Foundation

Default Image
Operating In Your Territory: Interview With Keith Tripp - Part 2

Season 7 Episode 5 27m

Richard Fleming is joined by guest Keith Tripp, leader of the Global Business Roundtable UK Foundation

1 Episode

Default Image
Preparation For Crossing The River Jordan

Season 6 Episode 1 25m

Episode 48. Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.

14 Episodes

Default Image
What's In Your Field - Part 1: Restoring And Rebuilding Fortunes

Season 5 Episode 1 25m

What's in your field (episodes 34-47) - Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.

Default Image
What's In Your Field - Part 2: Sidon & Tyre - Principles Of Occupancy

Season 5 Episode 2 27m

What's in your field (episodes 34-47) - Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.

Default Image
What's In Your Field - Part 3: Blessings & Curses On The Land

Season 5 Episode 3 34m

What's in your field (episodes 34-47) - Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.

Default Image
What's In Your Field - Part 4: The Wealth & Influence Of Nations

Season 5 Episode 4 29m

What's in your field (episodes 34-47) - Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.

Default Image
What's In Your Field - Part 5: Engage In Business Till I Come

Season 5 Episode 5 25m

What's in your field (episodes 34-47) - Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.

Default Image
What's In Your Field - Part 6: What We Have Learnt So Far

Season 5 Episode 6 29m

What's in your field (episodes 34-47) - Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.

Default Image
What's In Your Field - Part 7: Transforming Territories

Season 5 Episode 7 30m

What's in your field (episodes 34-47) - Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.

Default Image
What's In Your Field - Part 8: Go To Work; Go To Church

Season 5 Episode 8 27m

What's in your field (episodes 34-47) - Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.

Default Image
What's In Your Field - Part 9: God's Faithful Preparation and Positioning

Season 5 Episode 9 23m

What's in your field (episodes 34-47) - Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.

Default Image
What's In Your Field - Part 10: Abram Hears From God

Season 5 Episode 10 22m

What's in your field (episodes 34-47) - Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.

Default Image
Spreading Religion Along The Commercial Arteries

Season 5 Episode 11 26m

What's in your field (episodes 34-47) - Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.

Default Image
Abrahams wells and Elijahs Bones

Season 5 Episode 12 25m

What's in your field (episodes 34-47) - Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.

Default Image
Houses of Prayer in Your Field. Part 1.

Season 5 Episode 13 28m

What's in your field (episodes 34-47) - Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.

Default Image
Houses of Prayer in Your Field. Part 2.

Season 5 Episode 14 28m

What's in your field (episodes 34-47) - Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.

13 Episodes

Default Image
Revisiting Hearing The Voice Of God - Part 1

Season 4 Episode 1 25m

Ep 21: Richard Fleming invites you to look deeper into the material from series 1, Hearing the Voice of God, in preparation for fulfilling your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.

Default Image
Revisiting Hearing The Voice Of God - Part 2

Season 4 Episode 2 27m

Ep 22: Richard Fleming invites you to look deeper into the series of Hearing the Voice of God, by teaching on God's desire for communication.

Default Image
Revisiting Hearing The Voice Of God - Part 3

Season 4 Episode 3 21m

Ep 23: Richard Fleming invites you to look deeper into the series of Hearing the Voice of God, by teaching on receiving supernatural infromation.

Default Image
Revisiting Hearing The Voice Of God - Part 4

Season 4 Episode 4 30m

Ep 24: Richard Fleming invites you to look deeper into the series of Hearing the Voice of God, by teaching on understanding spiritual gifts.

Default Image
Revisiting Hearing The Voice Of God - Part 5

Season 4 Episode 5 29m

Ep 25: Richard Fleming invites you to look deeper into the series of Hearing the Voice of God, by teaching on demonstrating God's character and conquering mindsets.

Default Image
Revisiting Hearing The Voice Of God - Part 6

Season 4 Episode 6 22m

Ep 26: Richard Fleming invites you to look deeper into the series of Hearing the Voice of God, by teaching on divine consultation.

Default Image
Revisiting Hearing The Voice Of God - Part 7

Season 4 Episode 7 25m

Ep 27: Richard Fleming invites you to look deeper into the series of Hearing the Voice of God, by teaching on the discerning of spirits.

Default Image
Revisiting Hearing The Voice Of God - Part 8

Season 4 Episode 8 28m

Ep 28: Richard Fleming invites you to look deeper into the series of Hearing the Voice of God, by teaching on the different method God uses to communicate His prophetic voice.

Default Image
Revisiting Hearing The Voice Of God - Part 9

Season 4 Episode 9 31m

Ep 29: Richard Fleming invites you to look deeper into the series of Hearing the Voice of God, by teaching on Kingdom economics.

Default Image
Workplace Church Stories: Penny Seward, Kingdom Preschool

Season 4 Episode 10 30m

Ep 30: A compilation of interviews with Penny Seward, from Kingdom Preschool, where she describes how she followed the call of God to set up her own workplace church.

Default Image
Workplace Church Stories: Matt Parfitt, Grace Enterprises

Season 4 Episode 11 30m

Ep 31: A compilation of interviews with Matt Parfitt, from Grace Enterprises, where he describes how he followed the call of God to set up his own workplace church.

Default Image
Workplace Church Stories: Phil And Lawrie Davies/ Sporting Marvels - Part 1

Season 4 Episode 12 20m

Ep 32: A compilation of interviews with Phil and Lawrie Davies, from Sporting Marvels, where they describe how they followed the call of God to set up their own workplace church.

Default Image
Workplace Church Stories: Phil And Lawrie Davies, Sporting Marvels - Part 2

Season 4 Episode 13 23m

Ep 33: A second compilation of interviews with Phil and Lawrie Davies, from Sporting Marvels, where they describe in more detail how they followed the call of God to set up their own workplace church.

8 Episodes

Default Image
Walking Out Your Destiny - Part 1

Season 3 Episode 1 29m

Ep 13: Richard Fleming is joined by Matt Parfitt from Grace Enterprises, to hear how he is fulfilling his calling to be a workplace minister.

Default Image
Walking Out Your Destiny - Part 2

Season 3 Episode 2 31m

Ep 14: Richard Fleming welcomes back Matt Parfitt as he shares how he has faced the challenges put in front of him in his journey to complete what God has called him to do.

Default Image
Walking Out Your Destiny - Part 3

Season 3 Episode 3 30m

Ep 15: Richard Fleming explores the work of the spirit realm so that we can see the world as it really is in order to co-labour with God in the workplace and market place.

Default Image
An Exhortation Message To Workplace Ministers

Season 3 Episode 4 20m

Ep 16: Richard Fleming provides an overview of the series so far to focus on Jesus' life in the workplace.

Default Image
Walking Out Your Destiny - Part 4

Season 3 Episode 5 23m

Ep 17: Richard Fleming teaches on how we can recognise strongholds and hinderances that we might encounter as we progress in our walk with God towards our destiny.

Default Image
Walking Out Your Destiny - Part 5

Season 3 Episode 6 26m

Ep 18: Richard Fleming invites Phil and Lawrie Davies from Sporting Marvels to share how they indentified where God was telling them to be.

Default Image
Walking Out Your Destiny - Part 6

Season 3 Episode 7 26m

Ep 19: Richard Fleming covers how God resources us to walk out our call. Phil and Lawrie Davies return to discuss this topic in regards to their own workplace church.

Default Image
Walking Out Your Destiny Case Study - Sporting Marvels

Season 3 Episode 8 33m

Ep 20: Richard Fleming meets with Phil and Lawrie Davies to learn more about their workplace church, Sporting Marvels.

6 Episodes

Default Image
Finding Your Vision And Destiny - Part 1

Season 2 Episode 1 19m

Ep 7: Richard Fleming invites you to clarify God’s purpose for you and discover your calling in the workplace or marketplace.

Default Image
Finding Your Vision And Destiny - Part 2

Season 2 Episode 2 32m

Ep 8: Richard Fleming speaks to Nick Marsh from Living Seeds Training & Business Schools, about how he worked through the steps of setting up a workplace church, starting with clarifying his environment and mission.

Default Image
Finding Your Vision And Destiny - Part 3

Season 2 Episode 3 33m

Ep 9: Richard Fleming continues the conversation with Nick Marsh, looking at the next steps in the Destiny worksheet: core competencies, anointing assumptions, and core values.

Default Image
Finding Your Vision And Destiny - Part 4

Season 2 Episode 4 14m

Ep 10: Richard Fleming and Nick Marsh discuss prophetic words and the question "What do others see in you?" with regards to getting to know your team of purpose.

Default Image
Finding Your Vision And Destiny - Part 5

Season 2 Episode 5 21m

Ep 11: Richard Fleming and guest, Nick Marsh, look at the final step in clarifying God's plan for you - looking for an illumination in the midst of you.

Default Image
Finding Your Vision And Destiny - Part 6

Season 2 Episode 6 17m

Ep 12: Richard Fleming addresses how our destiny fits into the workplace where we are currently positioned.

6 Episodes

Default Image
Hearing The Voice Of God - Part 1

Season 1 Episode 1 20m

Ep 1: Richard Fleming introduces the series by exploring the ways we can bring the kingdom of God to bear outside of the local church, into our workplaces and as well as walking out our destiny.

Default Image
Hearing The Voice Of God - Part 2

Season 1 Episode 2 23m

Ep 2: Identity is very important. Richard Fleming and Dr Sharon Stone discuss receiving communication from God in the workplace and marketplace to help establish us in our identity.

Default Image
Hearing The Voice Of God - Part 3

Season 1 Episode 3 25m

Ep 3: God wants us to implement faith in every area of our lives. Richard Fleming and Dr Sharon Stone help us to discover how God bring us divine strategies and success for our businesses and workplace.

Default Image
Hearing The Voice Of God - Part 4

Season 1 Episode 4 26m

Ep 4: We all need to positively influence others for success in our businesses or workplace. Richard Fleming and Dr Sharon Stone talk about how we can enquire of God, and follow His heart, to influence our world in a greater way.

Default Image
Hearing The Voice Of God - Part 5

Season 1 Episode 5 27m

Ep 5: God manifests his glory in the workplace the same as he does in the local church. Richard Fleming and Dr Sharon Stone discuss how learning to hear God in our businesses and work place is no longer optional.

Default Image
Bridge To Finding Your Vision And Destiny

Season 1 Episode 6 28m

Ep 6: Richard Fleming interviews Penny Seward about how God is working in her workplace, the Kingdom Preschool.