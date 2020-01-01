Workplace Church
Series • 7 Seasons • 53 Episodes
Episodes
5 Episodes
Operating In Your Territory: The Glory Of God Returning In The Workplace
Season 7 • Episode 1 • 26m
Richard Fleming is joined by guest Henry Clarke, raising awareness about Mercy Ships which is a charity that deploys hospital ships to the poorest parts of the World
Operating In Your Territory: The Glory Of God Returning In The Workplace - Pt 2
Season 7 • Episode 2 • 28m
Richard Fleming is joined by Guest Henry Clarke, raising awareness about Mercy Ships which is a charity that deploys hospital ships to the poorest parts of the World
Operating In Your Territory: Interview With Oenca Fontaine
Season 7 • Episode 3 • 26m
Richard Fleming is joined by guest Oenca Fontaine, who has developed a programme aimed at equipping transfomational learning for church ministers and preachers
Operating In Your Territory: Interview With Keith Tripp
Season 7 • Episode 4 • 25m
Richard Fleming is joined by guest Keith Tripp, leader of the Global Business Roundtable UK Foundation
Operating In Your Territory: Interview With Keith Tripp - Part 2
Season 7 • Episode 5 • 27m
Richard Fleming is joined by guest Keith Tripp, leader of the Global Business Roundtable UK Foundation
1 Episode
Preparation For Crossing The River Jordan
Season 6 • Episode 1 • 25m
Episode 48. Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.
14 Episodes
What's In Your Field - Part 1: Restoring And Rebuilding Fortunes
Season 5 • Episode 1 • 25m
What's in your field (episodes 34-47) - Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.
What's In Your Field - Part 2: Sidon & Tyre - Principles Of Occupancy
Season 5 • Episode 2 • 27m
What's in your field (episodes 34-47) - Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.
What's In Your Field - Part 3: Blessings & Curses On The Land
Season 5 • Episode 3 • 34m
What's in your field (episodes 34-47) - Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.
What's In Your Field - Part 4: The Wealth & Influence Of Nations
Season 5 • Episode 4 • 29m
What's in your field (episodes 34-47) - Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.
What's In Your Field - Part 5: Engage In Business Till I Come
Season 5 • Episode 5 • 25m
What's in your field (episodes 34-47) - Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.
What's In Your Field - Part 6: What We Have Learnt So Far
Season 5 • Episode 6 • 29m
What's in your field (episodes 34-47) - Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.
What's In Your Field - Part 7: Transforming Territories
Season 5 • Episode 7 • 30m
What's in your field (episodes 34-47) - Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.
What's In Your Field - Part 8: Go To Work; Go To Church
Season 5 • Episode 8 • 27m
What's in your field (episodes 34-47) - Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.
What's In Your Field - Part 9: God's Faithful Preparation and Positioning
Season 5 • Episode 9 • 23m
What's in your field (episodes 34-47) - Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.
What's In Your Field - Part 10: Abram Hears From God
Season 5 • Episode 10 • 22m
What's in your field (episodes 34-47) - Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.
Spreading Religion Along The Commercial Arteries
Season 5 • Episode 11 • 26m
What's in your field (episodes 34-47) - Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.
Abrahams wells and Elijahs Bones
Season 5 • Episode 12 • 25m
What's in your field (episodes 34-47) - Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.
Houses of Prayer in Your Field. Part 1.
Season 5 • Episode 13 • 28m
What's in your field (episodes 34-47) - Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.
Houses of Prayer in Your Field. Part 2.
Season 5 • Episode 14 • 28m
What's in your field (episodes 34-47) - Richard Fleming invites you to prepare for what God has put in your sphere or territory to fulfil your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.
13 Episodes
Revisiting Hearing The Voice Of God - Part 1
Season 4 • Episode 1 • 25m
Ep 21: Richard Fleming invites you to look deeper into the material from series 1, Hearing the Voice of God, in preparation for fulfilling your call and destiny as a Christian in the workplace and marketplace.
Revisiting Hearing The Voice Of God - Part 2
Season 4 • Episode 2 • 27m
Ep 22: Richard Fleming invites you to look deeper into the series of Hearing the Voice of God, by teaching on God's desire for communication.
Revisiting Hearing The Voice Of God - Part 3
Season 4 • Episode 3 • 21m
Ep 23: Richard Fleming invites you to look deeper into the series of Hearing the Voice of God, by teaching on receiving supernatural infromation.
Revisiting Hearing The Voice Of God - Part 4
Season 4 • Episode 4 • 30m
Ep 24: Richard Fleming invites you to look deeper into the series of Hearing the Voice of God, by teaching on understanding spiritual gifts.
Revisiting Hearing The Voice Of God - Part 5
Season 4 • Episode 5 • 29m
Ep 25: Richard Fleming invites you to look deeper into the series of Hearing the Voice of God, by teaching on demonstrating God's character and conquering mindsets.
Revisiting Hearing The Voice Of God - Part 6
Season 4 • Episode 6 • 22m
Ep 26: Richard Fleming invites you to look deeper into the series of Hearing the Voice of God, by teaching on divine consultation.
Revisiting Hearing The Voice Of God - Part 7
Season 4 • Episode 7 • 25m
Ep 27: Richard Fleming invites you to look deeper into the series of Hearing the Voice of God, by teaching on the discerning of spirits.
Revisiting Hearing The Voice Of God - Part 8
Season 4 • Episode 8 • 28m
Ep 28: Richard Fleming invites you to look deeper into the series of Hearing the Voice of God, by teaching on the different method God uses to communicate His prophetic voice.
Revisiting Hearing The Voice Of God - Part 9
Season 4 • Episode 9 • 31m
Ep 29: Richard Fleming invites you to look deeper into the series of Hearing the Voice of God, by teaching on Kingdom economics.
Workplace Church Stories: Penny Seward, Kingdom Preschool
Season 4 • Episode 10 • 30m
Ep 30: A compilation of interviews with Penny Seward, from Kingdom Preschool, where she describes how she followed the call of God to set up her own workplace church.
Workplace Church Stories: Matt Parfitt, Grace Enterprises
Season 4 • Episode 11 • 30m
Ep 31: A compilation of interviews with Matt Parfitt, from Grace Enterprises, where he describes how he followed the call of God to set up his own workplace church.
Workplace Church Stories: Phil And Lawrie Davies/ Sporting Marvels - Part 1
Season 4 • Episode 12 • 20m
Ep 32: A compilation of interviews with Phil and Lawrie Davies, from Sporting Marvels, where they describe how they followed the call of God to set up their own workplace church.
Workplace Church Stories: Phil And Lawrie Davies, Sporting Marvels - Part 2
Season 4 • Episode 13 • 23m
Ep 33: A second compilation of interviews with Phil and Lawrie Davies, from Sporting Marvels, where they describe in more detail how they followed the call of God to set up their own workplace church.
8 Episodes
Walking Out Your Destiny - Part 1
Season 3 • Episode 1 • 29m
Ep 13: Richard Fleming is joined by Matt Parfitt from Grace Enterprises, to hear how he is fulfilling his calling to be a workplace minister.
Walking Out Your Destiny - Part 2
Season 3 • Episode 2 • 31m
Ep 14: Richard Fleming welcomes back Matt Parfitt as he shares how he has faced the challenges put in front of him in his journey to complete what God has called him to do.
Walking Out Your Destiny - Part 3
Season 3 • Episode 3 • 30m
Ep 15: Richard Fleming explores the work of the spirit realm so that we can see the world as it really is in order to co-labour with God in the workplace and market place.
An Exhortation Message To Workplace Ministers
Season 3 • Episode 4 • 20m
Ep 16: Richard Fleming provides an overview of the series so far to focus on Jesus' life in the workplace.
Walking Out Your Destiny - Part 4
Season 3 • Episode 5 • 23m
Ep 17: Richard Fleming teaches on how we can recognise strongholds and hinderances that we might encounter as we progress in our walk with God towards our destiny.
Walking Out Your Destiny - Part 5
Season 3 • Episode 6 • 26m
Ep 18: Richard Fleming invites Phil and Lawrie Davies from Sporting Marvels to share how they indentified where God was telling them to be.
Walking Out Your Destiny - Part 6
Season 3 • Episode 7 • 26m
Ep 19: Richard Fleming covers how God resources us to walk out our call. Phil and Lawrie Davies return to discuss this topic in regards to their own workplace church.
Walking Out Your Destiny Case Study - Sporting Marvels
Season 3 • Episode 8 • 33m
Ep 20: Richard Fleming meets with Phil and Lawrie Davies to learn more about their workplace church, Sporting Marvels.
6 Episodes
Finding Your Vision And Destiny - Part 1
Season 2 • Episode 1 • 19m
Ep 7: Richard Fleming invites you to clarify God’s purpose for you and discover your calling in the workplace or marketplace.
Finding Your Vision And Destiny - Part 2
Season 2 • Episode 2 • 32m
Ep 8: Richard Fleming speaks to Nick Marsh from Living Seeds Training & Business Schools, about how he worked through the steps of setting up a workplace church, starting with clarifying his environment and mission.
Finding Your Vision And Destiny - Part 3
Season 2 • Episode 3 • 33m
Ep 9: Richard Fleming continues the conversation with Nick Marsh, looking at the next steps in the Destiny worksheet: core competencies, anointing assumptions, and core values.
Finding Your Vision And Destiny - Part 4
Season 2 • Episode 4 • 14m
Ep 10: Richard Fleming and Nick Marsh discuss prophetic words and the question "What do others see in you?" with regards to getting to know your team of purpose.
Finding Your Vision And Destiny - Part 5
Season 2 • Episode 5 • 21m
Ep 11: Richard Fleming and guest, Nick Marsh, look at the final step in clarifying God's plan for you - looking for an illumination in the midst of you.
Finding Your Vision And Destiny - Part 6
Season 2 • Episode 6 • 17m
Ep 12: Richard Fleming addresses how our destiny fits into the workplace where we are currently positioned.
6 Episodes
Hearing The Voice Of God - Part 1
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 20m
Ep 1: Richard Fleming introduces the series by exploring the ways we can bring the kingdom of God to bear outside of the local church, into our workplaces and as well as walking out our destiny.
Hearing The Voice Of God - Part 2
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 23m
Ep 2: Identity is very important. Richard Fleming and Dr Sharon Stone discuss receiving communication from God in the workplace and marketplace to help establish us in our identity.
Hearing The Voice Of God - Part 3
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 25m
Ep 3: God wants us to implement faith in every area of our lives. Richard Fleming and Dr Sharon Stone help us to discover how God bring us divine strategies and success for our businesses and workplace.
Hearing The Voice Of God - Part 4
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 26m
Ep 4: We all need to positively influence others for success in our businesses or workplace. Richard Fleming and Dr Sharon Stone talk about how we can enquire of God, and follow His heart, to influence our world in a greater way.
Hearing The Voice Of God - Part 5
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 27m
Ep 5: God manifests his glory in the workplace the same as he does in the local church. Richard Fleming and Dr Sharon Stone discuss how learning to hear God in our businesses and work place is no longer optional.
Bridge To Finding Your Vision And Destiny
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 28m
Ep 6: Richard Fleming interviews Penny Seward about how God is working in her workplace, the Kingdom Preschool.