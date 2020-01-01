TBN Selects: Will Van Der Hart
Series • 1 Season • 5 Episodes
Episodes
Overcoming the Draw of Perfectionism
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 25m
We are often bombarded by messages to achieve more and be better in life. Will Van Der Hart tackles the topic of perfectionism and putting our faith in Jesus.
Dealing with Doubt and Disappointment
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 23m
Doubt is the opposite to our hope and optimism. Will Van Der Hart shares how we can handle doubt and disappointment which can follow us on our journey of faith with God.
Hold On
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 23m
Why is waiting so uncomfortable? Will Van Der Hart takes a look at what the Bible says about patience.
Restoration for the Mourners
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 24m
There is a time for mourning and grieving in our lives. Will Van Der Hart explores how engaging with grief can be beneficial for us.
New Confidence
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 24m
Sustained and confident faith really matters. Will Van Der Hart shares how we can be renewed in our covenant in Jesus Christ.