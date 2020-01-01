TBN Presents: Andy Waddams

Series 1 Season 4 Episodes

You Are Loved

Season 1 Episode 1 26m

The foundation of our faith is God's love. Andy Waddams delves into getting to know God's perfect love personally, through the parables Jesus told.

You Are Creative

Season 1 Episode 2 27m

Pastor Andy reminds us that we are creative beings with the spark of our creative God inside us.

You are Powerful

Season 1 Episode 3 27m

God is powerful! Andy Waddams prays we receive a revelation about how Jesus enables us to be powerful in His name.

You are Joyful

Season 1 Episode 4 27m

Can we be happy and a Christian? Andy Waddams encourages us that we can experience pure joy with God!