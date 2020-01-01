TBN Presents: Andy Waddams
Series • 1 Season • 4 Episodes
Episodes
You Are Loved
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 26m
The foundation of our faith is God's love. Andy Waddams delves into getting to know God's perfect love personally, through the parables Jesus told.
You Are Creative
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 27m
Pastor Andy reminds us that we are creative beings with the spark of our creative God inside us.
You are Powerful
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 27m
God is powerful! Andy Waddams prays we receive a revelation about how Jesus enables us to be powerful in His name.
You are Joyful
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 27m
Can we be happy and a Christian? Andy Waddams encourages us that we can experience pure joy with God!