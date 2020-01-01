Hillsong Kids

Series 1 Season 43 Episodes

43 Episodes

Power Up

Season 1 Episode 1 18m

Join the HSK Team as they embark on a mission to share the Good News of Jesus and the Holy Spirit with the world.

Down to Earth

Season 1 Episode 30 22m

The guys build a rocket to try and get to heaven but learn Jesus came down from heaven to meet with us.

My Compass

Season 1 Episode 23 22m

The gang get lost looking for Monica the Monkey but the Bible is better than any compass or map as it points us in the right direction to live our lives.

Follow The Leader

Season 1 Episode 24 24m

The gang are rescued by Monica the Monkey and follow her to safety, learning that they need to follow God to keep safe from dangers in life.

Written On My Heart

Season 1 Episode 25 21m

In the same way the Monica the Monkey knows the jungle so well, the gang realise we need to know our Bible verse so that we know God really well.

We Are Family

Season 1 Episode 26 19m

Antonio, Jorden and Miriam have their family photo taken - as part of God's family.

I Love My Church

Season 1 Episode 27 20m

The HSK gang discuss designing wedding dresses and how the church is like the bride of Christ.

Standing Together

Season 1 Episode 28 17m

Antonio and Miriam look after Jorden when he's sick and demonstrate how the Church body stand together.

Planted

Season 1 Episode 29 19m

The gang take care of a house plant and learn the importance of good roots.

Been There Done That

Season 1 Episode 32 21m

Jorden, Antonio and Mims discover moon cheese, meteor showers, and what is was like for Jesus to become human.

Walk This Way

Season 1 Episode 31 20m

Hillsong Kids adventure into space where they learn they need to follow Jesus' example to stay safe.

Power Packed

Season 1 Episode 21 23m

Gabby, Jordan and Mims remind us that God is always there to talk to, and He answers our prayers.

Impossible Is Nothing

Season 1 Episode 33 22m

Mims, Jorden and Gabby conduct experiments in their science lab but learn that nothing is impossible for God.

Miracle Maker

Season 1 Episode 34 21m

The gang take part in more crazy experiments in the science lab and are reminded of parables of Jesus.

Dead End

Season 1 Episode 35 20m

The gang struggle with their experiments in the laboratory but learn to expect the unexpected with God.

Told You So

Season 1 Episode 36 21m

Mims and Gabby plan a birthday suprise for Jorden, taking inspiration from God's perfect plan for Jesus to come into this world.

The Cross Road

Season 1 Episode 37 16m

The gang realise the only way into their castle is like Jesus being the only way into heaven.

King Of Kings

Season 1 Episode 38 20m

Mims learn how to be a good queen by following Jesus' example.

Love Letter

Season 1 Episode 22 26m

The gang use their survival book to help them navigate their way through the jungle in the same way that the Bible helps us navigate through life.

The Greatest Conversation

Season 1 Episode 18 23m

Jordan learns an important lesson about the distraction of our mobile phones and that we can speak to God whenever we want.

The Walkie Talkie

Season 1 Episode 20 27m

The gang encourage us in that the more time we spend with God, the more we recognise His voice.

Under the Psalm Tree

Season 1 Episode 10 19m

Going on holiday can be so much fun! The HSK team try out surfing and praising God with Psalms of praise.

We are World Changers

Season 1 Episode 3 17m

How can we change the world? The HSK team prepare to take on the world with their next mission to share God's love.

Mission Possible

Season 1 Episode 4 19m

Need confidence to share about Jesus? Fear not the HSK team are ready to help us find out how we can boldly go and share our faith!

The True Meaning

Season 1 Episode 5 20m

The HSK team get a visit from the Easter Bunny and also share why Easter is so important to us as Christians!

Greatest Commandment

Season 1 Episode 6 21m

Why does Jordan want to wrestle a crocodile? The HSK team encourage us to worship God with our full attention and choose to live a life Jesus wants us to.

Better Than Life

Season 1 Episode 7 19m

How do we know what choices we make honour God? Join Mims as she trains for her challenge and the HSK team continue living life to the extreme.

No Matter What

Season 1 Episode 8 20m

Nicole is off to skydive! The HSK team teach us that God always deserves our praise no matter what!

Never Second - God First

Season 1 Episode 9 18m

The HSK team go white water rafting together! The team encourage us to always put God first in our life.

Just Do It!

Season 1 Episode 11 20m

What can we do to show God how much we love Him? Still enjoying the holiday vibes, the HSK team see how we can worship God in our own unique way!

The Copy Cat

Season 1 Episode 19 25m

Jorden, Mims and Maureen remind us to copy Jesus as the best source for how to live our lives.

Too Much Sun

Season 1 Episode 12 18m

God always stays the same no matter what! The HSK team remind us how God is always there for us, whatever we do. Jordan tries to get a sun tan.

Hillsong Kids

Season 1 Episode 13 18m

The HSK team pack up for the end their holiday. Mims shares a great word from the incredible story of Joshua and the walls of Jericho!

Through His Eyes

Season 1 Episode 14 20m

Jordan shows off his superhero superpowers! The HSK team share how we can learn to see the world through God's eyes.

With His Hands

Season 1 Episode 15 23m

The HSK team meet Antonio and have lots of fun learning to be superheroes! We also learn how we can show the world God's love!

Save The Planet

Season 1 Episode 16 21m

The HSK team talk about the importance of looking after God's planet

The Greatest Superhero

Season 1 Episode 17 23m

The HSK team remind us that we can be like superheroes and help others in the same way that Jesus was a force for good.

Actions Speak Louder than Words

Season 1 Episode 2 17m

How can we live a life that speaks louder than our words? Join the HSK team as they embark on this important mission.

Jesus Is The King Of Kings

Season 1 Episode 39 20m

The gang travel to visit Dawn and learn about Jesus along the way.