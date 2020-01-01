Think with Andrew Wilson
Series • 2 Seasons • 8 Episodes
Read More Read Less
Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.
Episodes
Related
4 Episodes
How Is The Bible Special?
Season 2 • Episode 1 • 27m
Andrew Wilson takes a good hard look at why the Bible is so important, and the authority it has over our lives.
What Does The Bible Mean?
Season 2 • Episode 2 • 27m
Andrew Wilson grapples with the really important questions concerning how we interpret the text of the Bible.
How Does The Bible's Story Work?
Season 2 • Episode 3 • 28m
Andrew Wilson debates the claim that the Bible is an unfolding story and not a rule book.
How Should We Apply The Bible?
Season 2 • Episode 4 • 28m
Andrew Wilson tackles the topic of how we interpret the instructions in the Bible and how we obey the Word of God correctly.
4 Episodes
Why Does God Allow Suffering?
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 28m
Andrew Wilson introduces the series with one of the big questions we would all like to know the answer to. How can a loving God allow so much suffering in this world?
How Could any Thinking Person Choose God Over Science?
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 28m
Andrew Wilson wrestles with the big theological and scientific topics of today, in this episode he discusses evolution verses creation.
Why does God care who I sleep with?
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 28m
Andrew Wilson tackles the taboos of how the church responds to issues such as sexuality, and what the Bible says.
What Do You Want to Believe?
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 27m
Andrew Wilson questions: If belief in God is reasonable, belief in miracles is reasonable and therefore the Resurrection of Jesus Christ is reasonable.