The Power of the Resurrection
Series • 1 Season • 4 Episodes
Episodes
4 Episodes
Resurrecting The Power Of The Gospel
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 26m
Rev Sharlette Reid takes you through what Easter means for us today, the power of the Resurrection and how it transforms the world around us.
The Death - Suffering
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 27m
God's unconditional love for us is so humbling. As we continue with the Easter story, and Jesus' ultimate sacrifice for us, Sharlette Reid encourages us to be mindful of what we are consuming during times of suffering.
The Great Reset
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 27m
We now have access to God, because of Christ's sacrifice. Rev Sharlette Reid unpacks the significant events that happened as Jesus died on the cross.
Resurrection
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 25m
