Resurrecting The Power Of The Gospel

Season 1 Episode 1 26m

Rev Sharlette Reid takes you through what Easter means for us today, the power of the Resurrection and how it transforms the world around us.

The Death - Suffering

Season 1 Episode 2 27m

God's unconditional love for us is so humbling. As we continue with the Easter story, and Jesus' ultimate sacrifice for us, Sharlette Reid encourages us to be mindful of what we are consuming during times of suffering.

The Great Reset

Season 1 Episode 3 27m

We now have access to God, because of Christ's sacrifice. Rev Sharlette Reid unpacks the significant events that happened as Jesus died on the cross.

Resurrection

Season 1 Episode 4 25m

