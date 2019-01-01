Making Disciples

Series 1 Season 15 Episodes

A Mind That is Holy and Pleasing

Season 1 Episode 1 26m

Pastor Cris Rogers introduces the course and invites us to become apprentices and followers of Jesus Christ, submitting ourselves to the will of God.

A Heart of Flesh

Season 1 Episode 2 27m

Do you find there is a disconnect between Jesus' life and our own life? Cris Rogers looks at how we can allow the Word of God to shape our hearts.

Your Hands are Not Your Own

Season 1 Episode 3 26m

Do you want to live out the life and ministry of Jesus in your everyday life? Cris Rogers encourages us that, as disciples, we can be equipped to do this.

Learning and Remembering Together

Season 1 Episode 4 24m

What is the antidote to stubbornness? Cris Rogers looks at how the church can be a place where wounded people can come together for healing and be reconnected to God.

Impacting Our World

Season 1 Episode 5 26m

What is our mission? Cris Rogers explores how Jesus made an atom changing impact on the world through is life, death and resurrection.

Being People Who Do What We Believe

Season 1 Episode 6 27m

Who do you want to be? Cris Rogers explains that we need to make a conscious decision to follow Jesus and be planted in the Word of God.

Follow and Copy

Season 1 Episode 7 25m

How do we pick up our cross and follow Jesus? Cris Rogers teaches us what it looks like to be a radical disciple for Jesus Christ.

Heart That is Healed

Season 1 Episode 8 26m

Cris Rogers takes a closer look at how the Holy Spirit heals our hearts, and transforms us to be on fire for the Lord.