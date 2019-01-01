Making Disciples
Series • 1 Season • 15 Episodes
A Mind That is Holy and Pleasing
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 26m
Pastor Cris Rogers introduces the course and invites us to become apprentices and followers of Jesus Christ, submitting ourselves to the will of God.
A Heart of Flesh
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 27m
Do you find there is a disconnect between Jesus' life and our own life? Cris Rogers looks at how we can allow the Word of God to shape our hearts.
Your Hands are Not Your Own
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 26m
Do you want to live out the life and ministry of Jesus in your everyday life? Cris Rogers encourages us that, as disciples, we can be equipped to do this.
Learning and Remembering Together
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 24m
What is the antidote to stubbornness? Cris Rogers looks at how the church can be a place where wounded people can come together for healing and be reconnected to God.
Impacting Our World
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 26m
What is our mission? Cris Rogers explores how Jesus made an atom changing impact on the world through is life, death and resurrection.
Being People Who Do What We Believe
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 27m
Who do you want to be? Cris Rogers explains that we need to make a conscious decision to follow Jesus and be planted in the Word of God.
Follow and Copy
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 25m
How do we pick up our cross and follow Jesus? Cris Rogers teaches us what it looks like to be a radical disciple for Jesus Christ.
Heart That is Healed
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 26m
Cris Rogers takes a closer look at how the Holy Spirit heals our hearts, and transforms us to be on fire for the Lord.