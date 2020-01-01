Jovis Bon-Hovis
Series • 1 Season • 18 Episodes
The Importance Of Learning
Season 1 • Episode 9 • 30m • Sat 02 Mar • 08:00
The Importance Of Learning.
Count Your Blessings
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 30m • Sat 24 Feb • 08:00
Count Your Blessings.
Not Being Selfish
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 30m • Sat 17 Feb • 08:00
Not Being Selfish.
Being Generous
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 30m • Sat 10 Feb • 08:00
Being Generous.
Obedience
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 25m
Jovis Bon-Hovis would rather buy fun-data for the Fun-Tazmilizer than paying the rent. Mr Bosanti-Crayco the landlord and Dora Mouse teach Jovis about the consequences for being disobedient.
The Great Commission
Season 1 • Episode 9 • 24m
Stripy Monkey loves to tell people about Jesus, Jovis Bon-Hovis doesn't want to do it if it is embarrassing. Dora Mouse encourages Jovis not to be ashamed about the Gospel.
Pride
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 25m
Jovis Bon-Hovis discovers what it truly means to be humble and wise, after a disgraceful time and getting into trouble with Mr Bosanti- Crayco!
The Giver of Gifts
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 23m
It's Jovis Bon-Hovis birthday and he is very excited, but doesn't want anyone else to join in the fun. Dora Mouse teaches Jovis that it's God who gives us gifts and loves us so much He also wants to spend time with us.
Gifts and Talents
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 26m
Jovis Bon-Hovis tries to become an inventor, Alice goes on an adventure as a result, and Dora Mouse helps us see what we can learn from the parable of the Talents.
The Power of God’s Word
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 23m
Holey Moley starts to believe we are all aliens and convinces Jovis Bon-Hovis too, but Stripy Monkey knows we are truly in fact God's children.
Grace
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 25m
Jovis Bon-Hovis is determined not to do anything silly, and tries on shoes that remind him not to do anything naughty.
Boasting
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 26m
Jovis Bon-Hovis is so proud of himself he can't stop telling everyone! Dora Mouse teaches Jovis that we cannot do anything without God and we should give Him the glory.
Planning To Do Good
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 25m
Woody Louse thinks telling lies and being lazy is better than being kind. Jovis Bon-Hovis plans to do good and help Katie Caterpillar instead.
Courage vs Cowardice
Season 1 • Episode 10 • 26m
The Bible says we shouldn't be afraid, but Jovis Bon-Hovis is afraid of heights! Dora Mouse reminds Jovis that God is with us in every situation and we can always talk to Him.