Jovis Bon-Hovis

Series 1 Season 18 Episodes

18 Episodes

The Importance Of Learning

Season 1 Episode 9 30m Sat 02 Mar 08:00

The Importance Of Learning. A fun, vibrant and exciting show full of comedy, drama and colour. Created to encourage young children to engage with God in a way that they can understand and is relevant to their young lives.

Count Your Blessings

Season 1 Episode 8 30m Sat 24 Feb 08:00

Count Your Blessings. A fun, vibrant and exciting show full of comedy, drama and colour. Created to encourage young children to engage with God in a way that they can understand and is relevant to their young lives.

Not Being Selfish

Season 1 Episode 7 30m Sat 17 Feb 08:00

Not Being Selfish. A fun, vibrant and exciting show full of comedy, drama and colour. Created to encourage young children to engage with God in a way that they can understand and is relevant to their young lives.

Being Generous

Season 1 Episode 6 30m Sat 10 Feb 08:00

Being Generous. A fun, vibrant and exciting show full of comedy, drama and colour. Created to encourage young children to engage with God in a way that they can understand and is relevant to their young lives.

Obedience

Season 1 Episode 8 25m

Jovis Bon-Hovis would rather buy fun-data for the Fun-Tazmilizer than paying the rent. Mr Bosanti-Crayco the landlord and Dora Mouse teach Jovis about the consequences for being disobedient.

The Great Commission

Season 1 Episode 9 24m

Stripy Monkey loves to tell people about Jesus, Jovis Bon-Hovis doesn't want to do it if it is embarrassing. Dora Mouse encourages Jovis not to be ashamed about the Gospel.

Pride

Season 1 Episode 1 25m

Jovis Bon-Hovis discovers what it truly means to be humble and wise, after a disgraceful time and getting into trouble with Mr Bosanti- Crayco!

The Giver of Gifts

Season 1 Episode 7 23m

It's Jovis Bon-Hovis birthday and he is very excited, but doesn't want anyone else to join in the fun. Dora Mouse teaches Jovis that it's God who gives us gifts and loves us so much He also wants to spend time with us.

Gifts and Talents

Season 1 Episode 2 26m

Jovis Bon-Hovis tries to become an inventor, Alice goes on an adventure as a result, and Dora Mouse helps us see what we can learn from the parable of the Talents.

The Power of God’s Word

Season 1 Episode 6 23m

Holey Moley starts to believe we are all aliens and convinces Jovis Bon-Hovis too, but Stripy Monkey knows we are truly in fact God's children.

Grace

Season 1 Episode 5 25m

Jovis Bon-Hovis is determined not to do anything silly, and tries on shoes that remind him not to do anything naughty.

Boasting

Season 1 Episode 4 26m

Jovis Bon-Hovis is so proud of himself he can't stop telling everyone! Dora Mouse teaches Jovis that we cannot do anything without God and we should give Him the glory.

Planning To Do Good

Season 1 Episode 3 25m

Woody Louse thinks telling lies and being lazy is better than being kind. Jovis Bon-Hovis plans to do good and help Katie Caterpillar instead.

Courage vs Cowardice

Season 1 Episode 10 26m

The Bible says we shouldn't be afraid, but Jovis Bon-Hovis is afraid of heights! Dora Mouse reminds Jovis that God is with us in every situation and we can always talk to Him.