Power Evangelism
Series • 1 Season • 4 Episodes
Learning How To Heal People - part 1
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 32m
Robby Dawkins introduces the series and shares his journey of growing in his faith and healing ministry. He takes prayer to the streets with his team, touching lives with the love of God.
Learning How To Heal People - part 2
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 29m
What happens when the Holy Spirit comes? Robby Dawkins teaches more on how the Holy Spirit brings comfort and removes fear. The team also demonstrate the supernatural power of God on the streets of London.
Learning How To Heal People - part 3
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 29m
Robby Dawkins teaches on praying with expectancy and authority for the sick to be healed. Robby takes the team out in London again to pray blessing on people.
Words of Knowledge
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 30m
How can we approach people with God's love? Robby Dawkins teaches on the ways God communicates with us and how we can listen out for words of knowledge and wisdom to encourage others.