Freedom in Christ

Created For A Purpose

Season 1 Episode 1 29m

Steve Goss, Dr Mary Wren and Dr Ifeoma Monye introduce the series with real questions from real people and take a look at world views compared to what the Bible says.

Spirituallty Alive

Season 1 Episode 2 28m

Steve Goss discusses what it means to be a redeemed, resorted child of God living in an unredeemed, unrestored world.

Sound Mind

Season 1 Episode 3 30m

Dr Ifeoma Monye delves deeper into our thinking and mind, explaining that the mind is not the same thing as our brain, but they work together in harmony.

Healthy Emotions

Season 1 Episode 4 26m

Steve Goss, Dr Mary Wren and Dr Ifeoma Monye discuss how we are not defined by circumstances or our past, but by what Father God says about us.

Free To Choose

Season 1 Episode 5 28m

To obey or not to obey? Steve Goss and Dr Mary Wren encourages us to consider our will, which is our God given ability to make decisions and choices.

Living Sacrifice

Season 1 Episode 6 28m

Our bodies are configured in a mind blowing way that works in harmony. Steve Goss and Dr Ifeoma Monye explain how keeping our body healthy can enable us to be ready for whatever God want us to do.

To Die Is Gain

Season 1 Episode 7 27m

The Bible often commands us not to be afraid. Steve Goss and Dr Mary Wren take a deeper look at fear and anxiety, and how we can cast our cares onto God.

Will God Heal Me?

Season 1 Episode 8 25m

Summarising the series, Steve Goss, Dr Mary Wren and Dr Ifeoma Monye remind us that even if we don't receive complete healing, we can still be fruitful disciples.