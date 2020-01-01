Momentum with Michael White
Series • 2 Seasons • 52 Episodes
Episodes
The Blessing Place - Part 1
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 24m
God is a God of blessing. Pastor Michael White introduces the series looking at the death, burial and Resurrection of Christ.
The Blessing Place - Part 2
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 26m
Pastor Michael White delves deeper into the passion of Christ.
The Blessing Place - Part 3
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 24m
God is a good father to us. Pastor Michael White