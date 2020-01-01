Momentum with Michael White

Series 2 Seasons 52 Episodes

28 Episodes

Focus on Faith - Part 1

Season 2 Episode 1 26m

Pastor Michael White

Focus on Faith - Part 2

Season 2 Episode 2 26m

Pastor Michael White

Focus on Faith - Part 3

Season 2 Episode 3 25m

Pastor Michael White

Focus on Faith - Part 4

Season 2 Episode 4 27m

Pastor Michael White

Marks of Maturity - Part 1

Season 2 Episode 5 27m

Pastor Michael White

Marks of Maturity - Part 2

Season 2 Episode 6 23m

Pastor Michael White

Marks of Maturity - Part 3

Season 2 Episode 7 24m

Pastor Michael White

Marks of Maturity - Part 4

Season 2 Episode 8 26m

Pastor Michael White

Crossing Points - Part 1

Season 2 Episode 9 23m

Pastor Michael White

Crossing Points - Part 2

Season 2 Episode 10 23m

Pastor Michael White

Crossing Points - Part 3

Season 2 Episode 11 23m

Pastor Michael White

Crossing Points - Part 4

Season 2 Episode 12 24m

Pastor Michael White

Mind-Set For The Blessing

Season 2 Episode 13 23m

Pastor Michael White

Mind-Set For The Middle

Season 2 Episode 14 27m

Pastor Michael White

Mind-Set For The Movement

Season 2 Episode 15 27m

Pastor Michael White

Mind-Set For Evaluation

Season 2 Episode 16 24m

Pastor Michael White

Upgrade: Environmental Change - Part 1

Season 2 Episode 17 24m

Pastor Michael White

Upgrade: Environmental Change - Part 2

Season 2 Episode 18 18m

Pastor Michael White

Upgrade: Environmental Change - Part 3

Season 2 Episode 19 21m

Pastor Michael White

Upgrade: Environmental Change - Part 4

Season 2 Episode 20 23m

Pastor Michael White

Essentials For Elevation - Part 1

Season 2 Episode 21 22m

Pastor Michael White

Essentials For Elevation - Part 2

Season 2 Episode 22 22m

Pastor Michael White

Essentials For Elevation - Part 3

Season 2 Episode 23 25m

Pastor Michael White

Essentials For Elevation - Part 4

Season 2 Episode 24 24m

Pastor Michael White

Growing Greatness - Part 1

Season 2 Episode 25 23m

Pastor Michael White

Growing Greatness - Part 2

Season 2 Episode 26 25m

Pastor Michael White

Growing Greatness - Part 3

Season 2 Episode 27 20m

Pastor Michael White

Growing Greatness - Part 4

Season 2 Episode 28 26m

Pastor Michael White

24 Episodes

The Blessing Place - Part 1

Season 1 Episode 1 24m

God is a God of blessing. Pastor Michael White introduces the series looking at the death, burial and Resurrection of Christ.

The Blessing Place - Part 2

Season 1 Episode 2 26m

Pastor Michael White delves deeper into the passion of Christ.

The Blessing Place - Part 3

Season 1 Episode 3 24m

God is a good father to us. Pastor Michael White

The Blessing Place - Part 4

Season 1 Episode 4 22m

Pastor Michael White

The Life Of The Dreamer - Part 1

Season 1 Episode 5 28m

Pastor Michael White

The Life Of The Dreamer - Part 2

Season 1 Episode 6 28m

Pastor Michael White

The Life Of The Dreamer - Part 3

Season 1 Episode 7 24m

Pastor Michael White

The Life Of The Dreamer - Part 4

Season 1 Episode 8 20m

Pastor Michael White

Training for Transition - Part 1

Season 1 Episode 9 25m

Pastor Michael White

Training for Transition - Part 2

Season 1 Episode 10 22m

Pastor Michael White

Training for Transition - Part 3

Season 1 Episode 11 25m

Pastor Michael White

Training for Transition - Part 4

Season 1 Episode 12 25m

Pastor Michael White

Life Builders - Part 1

Season 1 Episode 13 25m

Pastor Michael White

Life Builders - Genesis Principles - Part 1

Season 1 Episode 14 24m

Pastor Michael White

Life Builders - Genesis Principles - Part 2

Season 1 Episode 15 22m

Pastor Michael White

Life Builders - Genesis Principles - Part 3

Season 1 Episode 16 26m

Pastor Michael White

Prepared for Purpose - Part 1

Season 1 Episode 17 27m

Pastor Michael White

Prepared for Purpose - Part 2

Season 1 Episode 18 25m

Pastor Michael White

Prepared for Purpose - Part 3

Season 1 Episode 19 22m

Pastor Michael White

Prepared for Purpose - Part 4

Season 1 Episode 20 23m

Pastor Michael White

Destiny - Behind The Scenes - Part 1

Season 1 Episode 21 21m

Pastor Michael White

Destiny - Behind The Scenes - Part 2

Season 1 Episode 22 22m

Pastor Michael White

Destiny - Behind the Scenes - Part 3

Season 1 Episode 23 23m

Pastor Michael White

Destiny - Behind The Scenes - Part 4

Season 1 Episode 24 22m

Pastor Michael White