Destiny with Andrew and Sue Owen
Series • 2 Seasons • 14 Episodes
Read More Read Less
Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.
Episodes
Related
7 Episodes
How to Find Breakthrough in Long Term Challenges
Season 8 • Episode 1 • 27m
Join Andrew and Sue Owen as they share strategies for breaking through difficult situations, beginning with looking at Psalm 23.
Growing Into your Destiny
Season 8 • Episode 2 • 25m
Andrew and Sue Owen sit down together and discuss the way we grow and develop into what God has for us.
The Legacy of your Life: The Vision Needs a Midwife.
Season 8 • Episode 3 • 28m
Andrew Owen challenges us that our life is meant to make a difference! God has a plan for our life!
The Legacy of your Life: Make Space for Grace
Season 8 • Episode 4 • 28m
Andrew Owen teaches about the driving forces that are in our life and takes a good look at the grace that Jesus offers us.
The Legacy of your Life: Look and Live
Season 8 • Episode 5 • 28m
Andrew Owen digs into the Word of God, reading about Moses and the Israelites during their wilderness experience.
The Legacy of your Life: A Love Worth Finding
Season 8 • Episode 6 • 28m
Andrew Owen teaches from the book of Jonah and about how God loves us so much, He will never let us go!
The Legacy of your Life: Response - Ability
Season 8 • Episode 7 • 28m
Join Andrew Owen as he reads from the book of Galatians, exploring how the church can walk in the Holy Spirit.
7 Episodes
The Power Of Prayer: Hey God - Part 1
Season 7 • Episode 1 • 26m
Do you believe that we should pray everyday? Andrew Owen explores the power of prayer that changes nations!
A Pattern to follow: Hey God - Part 2
Season 7 • Episode 2 • 28m
When was the last time God answered a prayer? Join Andrew Owen as he continues his adventure exploring the power of prayer and how it works.
Possessing The Gate Of The Enemy: Hey God - Part 3
Season 7 • Episode 3 • 28m
Andrew Owen studies the promise of God to Abraham and how we, as descendants of Abraham, can take back the ground the enemy has taken.
The Prayer Of Faith: Hey God - Part 4
Season 7 • Episode 4 • 28m
How can we learn to pray effectively? Andrew Owen delves deeper into the topic praying by faith.
Building Blocks Of A Working Prayer Life: Hey God - Part 5
Season 7 • Episode 5 • 27m
How do we deal with condemnation? Andrew Owen brings Biblical truths about how we become a new creation in Christ.
Persistent Prayer Always Wins: Hey God - Part 6
Season 7 • Episode 6 • 28m
Andrew Owen reads from the book of Exodus looking at the story of the Israelite's victory over the Amelekites and how we can apply this to our prayer life.
Do You Know Who You Are?: Hey God - Part 7
Season 7 • Episode 7 • 27m
Do we effectively walk in the authority God gives us? Andrew Owen teaches on how our perspective can affect the way we pray.