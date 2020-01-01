TBN Presents: Andrew Scotland

Series 4 Seasons 19 Episodes

Found not Lost

Season 4 Episode 1 26m

What is your motive for following Jesus or rejecting Him? Andrew Scotland revisits the parable of the prodigal son.

When We Shine

Season 4 Episode 2 27m

Jesus called us to reveal Him as light of the world. Andrew Scotland encourages us to be honourable and truthful in our lives.

Who We Serve

Season 4 Episode 3 26m

We are growing up with a generation of children who haven't been to church. Andrew Scotland explores how God wants to awaken His people to serve Him.

The Binding of Isaac

Season 3 Episode 1 27m

Andrew Scotland looks at how worship is a sacrifice.

Faith Over Fear

Season 3 Episode 2 27m

Pastor Andrew shares on how we need to have healthy sense of faith and reverential fear in order to worship God.

Who is in the Mirror? (Worship 101)

Season 3 Episode 3 27m

Andrew looks at worship being our life and our lifestyle.

In The Father's Hands

Season 2 Episode 1 27m

Pastor Andew Scotland reminds us of God's fatherly nature and that we are God's children and therefore how we can reflect that relationship with on another.

No Man is an Island

Season 2 Episode 2 27m

Pastor Andrew looks at how the Gospel is the truth for everyone, regardless of how individuals choose to customise it how they like.

What If

Season 2 Episode 3 25m

Pastor Andrew asks the question: What if humanity was faithful to God?

Content In Him

Season 1 Episode 1 28m

We all desire an inner sense of peace. Andrew Scotland teaches that if we devote time to God, we will find contentment in Him.

In Your Hands

Season 1 Episode 2 26m

God wants glory. Andrew Scotland studies the story of Gideon and how God delivered victory into the hands of the Israelite army.

Beating Heart

Season 1 Episode 3 28m

What is the rhythm of life that we need? Andrew Scotland looks at the commandment to love God with all our heart.

The Keeper Who Saves Souls

Season 1 Episode 4 30m

God knows us so intimately. Andrew Scotland explores how God works all things for the good of those who love Him.

Love and Understanding

Season 1 Episode 5 27m

Jesus never separated love and understanding. Andrew Scotland shares how God desires us to become more Christlike.

The Pick & Mix

Season 1 Episode 6 28m

We cannot customize the Gospel for our own benefit. Andrew Scotland reminds us that God gave us faith as a gift.

Saved From An Ego

Season 1 Episode 7 28m

Do we compare ourselves too much to others? Andrew Scotland explains how we need to have more of an importance of Christ in us, rather than our own self-esteem.

Bound By Grace

Season 1 Episode 8 27m

We prize and value freedom so much. Andrew Scotland unpacks Romans 6 and what it means to be under grace instead of the law.

He Has Left a Light On

Season 1 Episode 21 28m

God wants us to walk in the light. Andrew Scotland reminds us that Jesus went through utter darkness so that we can live in the light.

Like Sheep

Season 1 Episode 24 28m

God is looking for people with willing hearts. Andrew Scotland explores why Jesus likens us to sheep that should follow Him.