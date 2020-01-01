TBN Presents: Andrew Scotland
Series • 4 Seasons • 19 Episodes
Read More Read Less
Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.
Episodes
Related
3 Episodes
Found not Lost
Season 4 • Episode 1 • 26m
What is your motive for following Jesus or rejecting Him? Andrew Scotland revisits the parable of the prodigal son.
When We Shine
Season 4 • Episode 2 • 27m
Jesus called us to reveal Him as light of the world. Andrew Scotland encourages us to be honourable and truthful in our lives.
Who We Serve
Season 4 • Episode 3 • 26m
We are growing up with a generation of children who haven't been to church. Andrew Scotland explores how God wants to awaken His people to serve Him.
3 Episodes
The Binding of Isaac
Season 3 • Episode 1 • 27m
Andrew Scotland looks at how worship is a sacrifice.
Faith Over Fear
Season 3 • Episode 2 • 27m
Pastor Andrew shares on how we need to have healthy sense of faith and reverential fear in order to worship God.
Who is in the Mirror? (Worship 101)
Season 3 • Episode 3 • 27m
Andrew looks at worship being our life and our lifestyle.
3 Episodes
In The Father's Hands
Season 2 • Episode 1 • 27m
Pastor Andew Scotland reminds us of God's fatherly nature and that we are God's children and therefore how we can reflect that relationship with on another.
No Man is an Island
Season 2 • Episode 2 • 27m
Pastor Andrew looks at how the Gospel is the truth for everyone, regardless of how individuals choose to customise it how they like.
What If
Season 2 • Episode 3 • 25m
Pastor Andrew asks the question: What if humanity was faithful to God?
10 Episodes
Content In Him
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 28m
We all desire an inner sense of peace. Andrew Scotland teaches that if we devote time to God, we will find contentment in Him.
In Your Hands
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 26m
God wants glory. Andrew Scotland studies the story of Gideon and how God delivered victory into the hands of the Israelite army.
Beating Heart
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 28m
What is the rhythm of life that we need? Andrew Scotland looks at the commandment to love God with all our heart.
The Keeper Who Saves Souls
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 30m
God knows us so intimately. Andrew Scotland explores how God works all things for the good of those who love Him.
Love and Understanding
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 27m
Jesus never separated love and understanding. Andrew Scotland shares how God desires us to become more Christlike.
The Pick & Mix
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 28m
We cannot customize the Gospel for our own benefit. Andrew Scotland reminds us that God gave us faith as a gift.
Saved From An Ego
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 28m
Do we compare ourselves too much to others? Andrew Scotland explains how we need to have more of an importance of Christ in us, rather than our own self-esteem.
Bound By Grace
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 27m
We prize and value freedom so much. Andrew Scotland unpacks Romans 6 and what it means to be under grace instead of the law.
He Has Left a Light On
Season 1 • Episode 21 • 28m
God wants us to walk in the light. Andrew Scotland reminds us that Jesus went through utter darkness so that we can live in the light.
Like Sheep
Season 1 • Episode 24 • 28m
God is looking for people with willing hearts. Andrew Scotland explores why Jesus likens us to sheep that should follow Him.