Healing In Jesus Name
Series • 1 Season • 4 Episodes
Episodes
Keys To Healing
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 27m
Childlike faith is the beginning of praying for healing. Evangelist John Mellor looks at how we can declare healing over our lives today.
Guarding your Heart and Emotions
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 27m
Body, soul and spirit are all closely linked, the state of our heart can affect our body and spirit. John Mellor explains the importance of guarding our heart.
Things That Can Hinder Us From Being Healed
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 27m
What can prevent healing from happening? John Mellor looks topics such as unbelief, rationalism, strife, self pity, unforgiveness and unworthiness that can hinder healing in our life.
Who Can Heal The Sick?
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 24m
The Bible is very clear that believers can heal the sick through faith. John Mellor explores the different gifts available in the Holy Spirit.