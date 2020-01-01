Transforming Life
Series • 1 Season • 18 Episodes
Read More Read Less
Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.
Episodes
Related
18 Episodes
Show Us What You're Made Of
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 20m
Who is the real me that nobody can see? Anthony Delaney, Leader of the Ivy network of churches, introduces us to himself and the series beginning with discovering who we really are, on the inside.
Fitness - God & Your Bod
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 24m
How does keeping fit have anything to do with God? Anthony Delaney, speaks about how we can look after the body God gave us.
The Balancing Act
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 25m
Why is balancing the books important? Anthony Delaney takes a look at practical ways we can get a good grip of our finances with God as our financial adviser.
What's Most Important
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 22m
What is our top priority? Anthony Delaney speaks about what God want us to prioritise.
There But For The Grace Of God
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 28m
Nobody is perfect. Anthony Delaney explores how can we fail successfully and not internalize our imperfections.
Friends - Who's Your Best Friend?
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 25m
God designed us to be in communion with one another. Anthony Delaney shows us how important it is to have good friends around us.
Christmas Joy
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 21m
Feel like we are living in a world that is mourning? Anthony Delaney examines the hope Emmanuel, God with us, brings.
Father - Who's Your Daddy?
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 26m
What do we think of when we think of 'Father'? Anthony Delaney explores what God is really like as our Father.
When Jesus Comes To Your House
Season 1 • Episode 9 • 26m
The Lord looks at the heart. Anthony Delaney examines the exceptional transformation in the life of tax collector Zacchaeus, after he encountered Jesus.
Directions For Life - Part 1
Season 1 • Episode 10 • 15m
Ever think how did I end up here? Anthony Delaney looks at how we can plan and look ahead and prevent going on a path of no return.
Directions For Life - Part 2
Season 1 • Episode 11 • 24m
Our decisions link together and determine our destination. Anthony Delaney, encourages us to wisely consider what we sow and reap.
Epic
Season 1 • Episode 12 • 28m
What chapter of life are we in? Anthony Delaney explains how life changes when we get down on our knees before Jesus.
Kingdom Mathematics
Season 1 • Episode 13 • 20m
Where do we go to get answers to the big questions of life? Anthony Delaney delves into the story of Nicodemus going to Jesus for answers.
Parable Of Talents - Opportunity
Season 1 • Episode 14 • 25m
How can we make the most in life? Anthony Delaney reminds us to begin with the end in mind.
Moses And Jethro
Season 1 • Episode 15 • 22m
Want to be a better leader? Anthony Delaney looks at the most famous leader in the Old Testament, Moses.
Solomon And Sheba
Season 1 • Episode 16 • 24m
Every played the game 'Would you Rather?' Anthony Delaney studies the decisions of King Solomon and the questions of the Queen of Sheba.
Gideon
Season 1 • Episode 17 • 26m
The call to leadership is a call to courage. Anthony Delaney explores the story of Gideon and how he became a leader, even when he never expected it.
Pick Your Fights
Season 1 • Episode 18 • 24m
Ever chosen the wrong battle to fight in? Anthony Delaney speaks on how we can accelerate to do what we were made to do and meant to do.