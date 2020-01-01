Revival Ready

Series 2 Seasons 36 Episodes

Read More Read Less

Donate

Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.

Default Image

18 Episodes

Default Image
Stories

Season 2 Episode 1 26m

Steve and Esther Uppal speak to pastors Lawrence Neisent and Anne Calver about the Holy Spirit awakening our reality that God is at work in our lives.

Default Image
Discerning the Times

Season 2 Episode 2 28m

God has an expectation for us to be following Jesus' example. Steve and Esther have a great conversation with Lawrence Neisent and Akhtar Shah with about interpreting the signs and times in the Holy Spirit.

Default Image
Pray in the Spirit

Season 2 Episode 3 27m

Desire intimacy with the Holy Spirit? Steve and Esther Uppal speak with Daniel Harman and Catherine Horton about what it means to pray in the Spirit and engage with God.

Default Image
Pray the Scriptures

Season 2 Episode 4 27m

Steve and Esther chat with the guests about why we should use scripture in our prayer time.

Default Image
Understanding Kingdom

Season 2 Episode 5 24m

We are called to set our minds on things of heaven. Steve and Esther discuss what it means to be a part of the spiritual realm with Daniel Harman and Lawrence Neisent.

Default Image
The Fivefold Ministry

Season 2 Episode 6 28m

Steve and Esther invite their guests for a conversation about the five gifts to the church: the aposotolic, the prophetic, the evangelist, the shephard, and the teacher.

Default Image
Jesus as King

Season 2 Episode 7 27m

Many people accept Jesus as saviour but not always as King. Steve and Esther Uppal talk with Anne Calver and Akhtar Shah.

Default Image
But Seek First the Kingdom of God

Season 2 Episode 8 27m

What do we value? Steve and Esther Uppal speak with Mark Pugh and Rick Kaul as they invite us to put God first in all things.

Default Image
Kingdom Advance

Season 2 Episode 9 27m

Esther and Steve Uppal discuss obeying the great commission with Josh Howard and about being empowered to do what Jesus called us to do around the world.

Default Image
Rest

Season 2 Episode 10 28m

Jesus told us to find rest in Him. Steve and Esther Uppal talk with Jonathan Horsfall and Sarah Kaul about planning time regularly to rest and spend time with God.

Default Image
Fix Your Eyes

Season 2 Episode 11 27m

Steve and Esther Uppal discuss with Rick and Sarah Kaul what it means to keep our focus on the Lord and set our hearts towards Jesus.

Default Image
Creating History with God

Season 2 Episode 12 27m

Prayers that we pray in private are so important. Steve and Esther Uppal talk with Jane Urquhart and Jonathan Horsfall about cultivating a habit to spend time alone with God.

Default Image
Pray with Others

Season 2 Episode 13 27m

What is significant about praying with other Christians? Steve and Esther Uppal discuss the importance of prayer with Clive Urquhart and Catherine Horton.

Default Image
Person of Peace

Season 2 Episode 14 28m

God wants to do extraordinary things through ordinary people. Steve and Esther Uppal speak to Josh Howard about what it means to be a person of peace in this world of chaos.

Default Image
Redefining Church

Season 2 Episode 15 27m

The Church is in the beginnings of reforming, reshaping and redefining. Steve and Esther dig deeper into this subject with their guests to determine what this means for the Church today.

Default Image
The True Nature of Church

Season 2 Episode 16 27m

Steve and Esther Uppal talk with Clive and Jane Urquhart about the original plan Jesus had for His Church and how we can genuinely share love and grace with each other.

Default Image
Belong

Season 2 Episode 17 28m

Steve and Esther ask their guests, "What does it mean to belong to a church family and a community of believers?" and they discuss how that affects our relationship with Christ.

Default Image
Individual Faith vs Community

Season 2 Episode 18 27m

Why should we meet with other Christians? Steve and Esther Uppal have a conversation with Henry and Rachael Ita about journeying in our faith alone or working out our salvation with other believers.

18 Episodes

Default Image
Revival Ready

Season 1 Episode 1 28m

Pastor Steve Uppal explores revival, where it came from and how we have evolved to be where we are now.

Default Image
Heaven On Earth

Season 1 Episode 2 27m

Steve and his guests look at ‘Heaven on Earth’ to awaken your thirst for God and creating a hunger for a genuine transforming revival.

Default Image
Revival & Prayer

Season 1 Episode 3 27m

Steve and his guests discuss the pathway to revival and how prayer is the key.

Default Image
Revival & Consecration

Season 1 Episode 4 25m

Steve and his guests focus on revival and consecration, the pathway to revival, and how prayer is the key

Default Image
Revival & Reformation

Season 1 Episode 5 27m

Steve and guests explore the topics of both revival and reformation - how they are connected and how they differ.

Default Image
Fear Of The Lord

Season 1 Episode 6 27m

Steve Uppal and his guests focus on how we should have fear and respect for God, and how that relates to revival.

Default Image
Clash Of Kingdoms

Season 1 Episode 7 27m

Steve and his guests discuss the tension between God's Kingdom and the powers that oppose it, with regards to our lives, our relationships and our world.

Default Image
The King

Season 1 Episode 8 26m

Steve and his guests tackle the subject of Jesus as the King of Kings.

Default Image
Kingdom Come

Season 1 Episode 9 27m

Steve Uppal and guests explore the Kingdom of Heaven coming into our lives and through into the world around us.

Default Image
Follow Me

Season 1 Episode 10 27m

Steve Uppal and his guest discuss how we can be sent out to make new disciples.

Default Image
Spirit Filled

Season 1 Episode 11 26m

Steve and his guests discuss how we can be filled with the Holy Spirit and lead lives led by the Holy Spirit.

Default Image
Supernatural

Season 1 Episode 12 27m

Steve and his guests explore the subject of the supernatural relationship with a dynamic God.

Default Image
Make Disciples

Season 1 Episode 13 26m

Steve and his guests focus on how we obey the great commission to go and make disciples.

Default Image
New Wineskin

Season 1 Episode 14 26m

Steve Uppal and his friends discuss wrestling with the new rhythms of Christian life and church post-pandemic and lockdowns.

Default Image
Unless The Lord Builds

Season 1 Episode 15 27m

Are we really seeking to build the kingdom of God? Steve Uppal and his guests discuss ways in which we can seek God and the will for His church.

Default Image
Kingdom Community

Season 1 Episode 16 27m

How is the church defined? Steve Uppal and his friends explore what we can do as Christians to impact our community with God's love.

Default Image
Gathered To Go

Season 1 Episode 17 27m

What is our mission field? Steve Uppal speaks to missionaries about the importance of gathering together as Christians to strengthen ourselves, for our mission to go out into all the world.

Default Image
Firm Foundations

Season 1 Episode 18 26m

Steve Uppal invites us to discover how we can work together in harmony and build on our essential core beliefs in Jesus Christ, as the chief cornerstone.