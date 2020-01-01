Revival Ready
Series • 2 Seasons • 36 Episodes
Stories
Season 2 • Episode 1 • 26m
Steve and Esther Uppal speak to pastors Lawrence Neisent and Anne Calver about the Holy Spirit awakening our reality that God is at work in our lives.
Discerning the Times
Season 2 • Episode 2 • 28m
God has an expectation for us to be following Jesus' example. Steve and Esther have a great conversation with Lawrence Neisent and Akhtar Shah with about interpreting the signs and times in the Holy Spirit.
Pray in the Spirit
Season 2 • Episode 3 • 27m
Desire intimacy with the Holy Spirit? Steve and Esther Uppal speak with Daniel Harman and Catherine Horton about what it means to pray in the Spirit and engage with God.
Pray the Scriptures
Season 2 • Episode 4 • 27m
Steve and Esther chat with the guests about why we should use scripture in our prayer time.
Understanding Kingdom
Season 2 • Episode 5 • 24m
We are called to set our minds on things of heaven. Steve and Esther discuss what it means to be a part of the spiritual realm with Daniel Harman and Lawrence Neisent.
The Fivefold Ministry
Season 2 • Episode 6 • 28m
Steve and Esther invite their guests for a conversation about the five gifts to the church: the aposotolic, the prophetic, the evangelist, the shephard, and the teacher.
Jesus as King
Season 2 • Episode 7 • 27m
Many people accept Jesus as saviour but not always as King. Steve and Esther Uppal talk with Anne Calver and Akhtar Shah.
But Seek First the Kingdom of God
Season 2 • Episode 8 • 27m
What do we value? Steve and Esther Uppal speak with Mark Pugh and Rick Kaul as they invite us to put God first in all things.
Kingdom Advance
Season 2 • Episode 9 • 27m
Esther and Steve Uppal discuss obeying the great commission with Josh Howard and about being empowered to do what Jesus called us to do around the world.
Rest
Season 2 • Episode 10 • 28m
Jesus told us to find rest in Him. Steve and Esther Uppal talk with Jonathan Horsfall and Sarah Kaul about planning time regularly to rest and spend time with God.
Fix Your Eyes
Season 2 • Episode 11 • 27m
Steve and Esther Uppal discuss with Rick and Sarah Kaul what it means to keep our focus on the Lord and set our hearts towards Jesus.
Creating History with God
Season 2 • Episode 12 • 27m
Prayers that we pray in private are so important. Steve and Esther Uppal talk with Jane Urquhart and Jonathan Horsfall about cultivating a habit to spend time alone with God.
Pray with Others
Season 2 • Episode 13 • 27m
What is significant about praying with other Christians? Steve and Esther Uppal discuss the importance of prayer with Clive Urquhart and Catherine Horton.
Person of Peace
Season 2 • Episode 14 • 28m
God wants to do extraordinary things through ordinary people. Steve and Esther Uppal speak to Josh Howard about what it means to be a person of peace in this world of chaos.
Redefining Church
Season 2 • Episode 15 • 27m
The Church is in the beginnings of reforming, reshaping and redefining. Steve and Esther dig deeper into this subject with their guests to determine what this means for the Church today.
The True Nature of Church
Season 2 • Episode 16 • 27m
Steve and Esther Uppal talk with Clive and Jane Urquhart about the original plan Jesus had for His Church and how we can genuinely share love and grace with each other.
Belong
Season 2 • Episode 17 • 28m
Steve and Esther ask their guests, "What does it mean to belong to a church family and a community of believers?" and they discuss how that affects our relationship with Christ.
Individual Faith vs Community
Season 2 • Episode 18 • 27m
Why should we meet with other Christians? Steve and Esther Uppal have a conversation with Henry and Rachael Ita about journeying in our faith alone or working out our salvation with other believers.
Revival Ready
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 28m
Pastor Steve Uppal explores revival, where it came from and how we have evolved to be where we are now.
Heaven On Earth
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 27m
Steve and his guests look at ‘Heaven on Earth’ to awaken your thirst for God and creating a hunger for a genuine transforming revival.
Revival & Prayer
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 27m
Steve and his guests discuss the pathway to revival and how prayer is the key.
Revival & Consecration
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 25m
Steve and his guests focus on revival and consecration, the pathway to revival, and how prayer is the key
Revival & Reformation
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 27m
Steve and guests explore the topics of both revival and reformation - how they are connected and how they differ.
Fear Of The Lord
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 27m
Steve Uppal and his guests focus on how we should have fear and respect for God, and how that relates to revival.
Clash Of Kingdoms
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 27m
Steve and his guests discuss the tension between God's Kingdom and the powers that oppose it, with regards to our lives, our relationships and our world.
The King
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 26m
Steve and his guests tackle the subject of Jesus as the King of Kings.
Kingdom Come
Season 1 • Episode 9 • 27m
Steve Uppal and guests explore the Kingdom of Heaven coming into our lives and through into the world around us.
Follow Me
Season 1 • Episode 10 • 27m
Steve Uppal and his guest discuss how we can be sent out to make new disciples.
Spirit Filled
Season 1 • Episode 11 • 26m
Steve and his guests discuss how we can be filled with the Holy Spirit and lead lives led by the Holy Spirit.
Supernatural
Season 1 • Episode 12 • 27m
Steve and his guests explore the subject of the supernatural relationship with a dynamic God.
Make Disciples
Season 1 • Episode 13 • 26m
Steve and his guests focus on how we obey the great commission to go and make disciples.
New Wineskin
Season 1 • Episode 14 • 26m
Steve Uppal and his friends discuss wrestling with the new rhythms of Christian life and church post-pandemic and lockdowns.
Unless The Lord Builds
Season 1 • Episode 15 • 27m
Are we really seeking to build the kingdom of God? Steve Uppal and his guests discuss ways in which we can seek God and the will for His church.
Kingdom Community
Season 1 • Episode 16 • 27m
How is the church defined? Steve Uppal and his friends explore what we can do as Christians to impact our community with God's love.
Gathered To Go
Season 1 • Episode 17 • 27m
What is our mission field? Steve Uppal speaks to missionaries about the importance of gathering together as Christians to strengthen ourselves, for our mission to go out into all the world.
Firm Foundations
Season 1 • Episode 18 • 26m
Steve Uppal invites us to discover how we can work together in harmony and build on our essential core beliefs in Jesus Christ, as the chief cornerstone.