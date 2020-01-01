Days Of Wonder
Series • 1 Season • 10 Episodes
Divine Climate Change
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 26m
Is the glory of God among us as it should be? Jarrod Cooper challenges us to be men and women of God, living like they they did in the book of Acts.
Boldness for Broken People
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 25m
God can use normal people to do extraordinary things. Jarrod Cooper shares how we can be overcomers and do everything that God has called us to do and live life well.
How to Perform a Miracle
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 27m
God is gracious. Jarrod Cooper encourages us that when we catch the principles of God, miracles can become commonplace.
Miracle Blockers - Fear
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 26m
What prevents a miracle from happening? Jarrod Cooper looks at when we release fear, incredible things can begin to happen.
Miracle Blockers - Religion
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 24m
Jarrod Cooper speaks about how religious rituals and methods can prevent us from receiving miracles and seeing the presence of God move in our lives.
Miracle Blockers - Self-disqualification
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 25m
Sometimes things happen in life that are very embarrassing. Jarrod Cooper explains how shame and insecurities can lead us to self-disqualify and believe God wouldn't want to use us.
How to Hear God’s Voice
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 27m
How can we tap into the communications of heaven? Jarrod Cooper teaches us there are adventures to be had when we start listening to God's voice.
The Power of Praise
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 23m
There is something powerful about praise and worship that changes atmospheres. Jarrod Cooper reminds us that God inhabits the praises of his people.
The Secrets to Strength
Season 1 • Episode 9 • 24m
How can we live a strong, enduring life in God? Jarrod Cooper talks to us about the need to be strong to the very core of our being.
Living Stronger
Season 1 • Episode 10 • 26m
The Gospel is all about the weak saying 'I am Strong'. Jarrod Cooper unpacks the principles of building on a solid foundation, so we can live stronger.