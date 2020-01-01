Days Of Wonder

Series 1 Season 10 Episodes

Donate

Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.

Default Image

10 Episodes

Default Image
Divine Climate Change

Season 1 Episode 1 26m

Is the glory of God among us as it should be? Jarrod Cooper challenges us to be men and women of God, living like they they did in the book of Acts.

Default Image
Boldness for Broken People

Season 1 Episode 2 25m

God can use normal people to do extraordinary things. Jarrod Cooper shares how we can be overcomers and do everything that God has called us to do and live life well.

Default Image
How to Perform a Miracle

Season 1 Episode 3 27m

God is gracious. Jarrod Cooper encourages us that when we catch the principles of God, miracles can become commonplace.

Default Image
Miracle Blockers - Fear

Season 1 Episode 4 26m

What prevents a miracle from happening? Jarrod Cooper looks at when we release fear, incredible things can begin to happen.

Default Image
Miracle Blockers - Religion

Season 1 Episode 5 24m

Jarrod Cooper speaks about how religious rituals and methods can prevent us from receiving miracles and seeing the presence of God move in our lives.

Default Image
Miracle Blockers - Self-disqualification

Season 1 Episode 6 25m

Sometimes things happen in life that are very embarrassing. Jarrod Cooper explains how shame and insecurities can lead us to self-disqualify and believe God wouldn't want to use us.

Default Image
How to Hear God’s Voice

Season 1 Episode 7 27m

How can we tap into the communications of heaven? Jarrod Cooper teaches us there are adventures to be had when we start listening to God's voice.

Default Image
The Power of Praise

Season 1 Episode 8 23m

There is something powerful about praise and worship that changes atmospheres. Jarrod Cooper reminds us that God inhabits the praises of his people.

Default Image
The Secrets to Strength

Season 1 Episode 9 24m

How can we live a strong, enduring life in God? Jarrod Cooper talks to us about the need to be strong to the very core of our being.

Default Image
Living Stronger

Season 1 Episode 10 26m

The Gospel is all about the weak saying 'I am Strong'. Jarrod Cooper unpacks the principles of building on a solid foundation, so we can live stronger.