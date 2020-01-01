TBN Presents: Alan Scotland

Series 2 Seasons 7 Episodes

Read More Read Less

Donate

Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.

Default Image

2 Episodes

Default Image
Catching the Heart of God

Season 3 Episode 1 27m

God is interested in developing our fullness and bringing us to maturity. Alan Scotland shares how God opens our eyes to His discipline and direction.

Default Image
The Tale of Two Worlds

Season 3 Episode 2 27m

On earth, we love to measure and quantify time. Alan Scotland explores how the spiritual dimension collides with our earthly world.

5 Episodes

Default Image
A Time of Re-Calibration

Season 2 Episode 1 27m

Alan Scotland, founder of Lifelink Global, preaches on John 17 - Jesus praying to be glorified, Jesus praying for his disciples, and Jesus praying for all believers.

Default Image
My Intimate Forever Friend

Season 2 Episode 2 26m

Pastor Alan teaches on how we should think of God as our genuine friend, particularly in times of brokeness in our society.

Default Image
Possessing courage in testing times

Season 2 Episode 3 27m

Alan Scotland talks about how we can find courage through Christ being for us, when everything is working against you.

Default Image
The Triumph of the Cross of Christ

Season 2 Episode 4 27m

Alan Scotland focuses on the beauty of what Jesus accomplished for humanity.

Default Image
The Cultivating a God consciousness

Season 2 Episode 5 27m

Alan looks at ways to grow our faith, recognising that God is all around us.