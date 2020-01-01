TBN Presents: Alan Scotland
Series • 2 Seasons • 7 Episodes
Episodes
2 Episodes
Catching the Heart of God
Season 3 • Episode 1 • 27m
God is interested in developing our fullness and bringing us to maturity. Alan Scotland shares how God opens our eyes to His discipline and direction.
The Tale of Two Worlds
Season 3 • Episode 2 • 27m
On earth, we love to measure and quantify time. Alan Scotland explores how the spiritual dimension collides with our earthly world.
5 Episodes
A Time of Re-Calibration
Season 2 • Episode 1 • 27m
Alan Scotland, founder of Lifelink Global, preaches on John 17 - Jesus praying to be glorified, Jesus praying for his disciples, and Jesus praying for all believers.
My Intimate Forever Friend
Season 2 • Episode 2 • 26m
Pastor Alan teaches on how we should think of God as our genuine friend, particularly in times of brokeness in our society.
Possessing courage in testing times
Season 2 • Episode 3 • 27m
Alan Scotland talks about how we can find courage through Christ being for us, when everything is working against you.
The Triumph of the Cross of Christ
Season 2 • Episode 4 • 27m
Alan Scotland focuses on the beauty of what Jesus accomplished for humanity.
The Cultivating a God consciousness
Season 2 • Episode 5 • 27m
Alan looks at ways to grow our faith, recognising that God is all around us.