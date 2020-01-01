Joseph of Arimathea
Series • 1 Season • 7 Episodes
Managing Stress In A Crisis
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 5m
Ken Costa looks at the example of Joseph of Arimathea and shares that it is good to do the right thing for the right reason.
Power Of Partnership In Times Of Crisis
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 3m
We cannot face a crisis alone. Ken Costa looks at the benefits of friendships and partnerships, just as Joseph of Arimathea undertook the burial of Jesus Christ with his friend Nicodemus.
Fear In Times Of Crisis
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 3m
Ken Costa looks at the extraordinary life of Joseph of Arimathea and how he grew from being an admirer of Jesus to being a follower of Him.
Waiting In Times Of Crisis
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 3m
How can we wait patiently in a time of crisis, without wasting our time? Ken Costa looks for answers in the life of Joseph of Arimathea.
Uncertainty In Times Of Crisis
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 4m
Are we delaying our commitment to Christ and our purpose? Ken Costa teaches us that Joseph of Arimathea put his reputation on the line for standing up for Jesus.
Purposelessness In Times Of Crisis
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 4m
Are we feeling useless and that everything is pointless? Ken Costa ponders the thoughts of Joseph of Arimathea during his time of crisis.
Doing Right Even When You Don't See The Reward
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 5m
How do we behave when we can't see the way forward? Ken Costa looks at the legacy of Joseph of Arimathea.