O Holy Night by St Aldates Band
St Aldates Band sing O Holy Night for Christmas Praise from Oxford.
O Come, O Come Emmanuel by Lucy Grimble
Lucy Grimble sings O Come, O Come Emmanuel for Christmas Praise from Oxford.
The Sussex Carol by Holy Sepulchre London
Holy Sepulchre London perform The Sussex Carol for Carols from Holy Sepulchre.
Hark the Herald by Holy Sepulchre London
Holy Sepulchre London perform Hark the Herald for Carols from Holy Sepulchre.
O Little Town of Bethlehem by Holy Sepulchre London
Holy Sepulchre London perform O Little Town of Bethlehem for Carols from Holy Sepulchre.
The First Noel by Phillippa Hanna
Phillippa Hanna sings The First Noel at the TBNUK London Studios.
O Come All Ye Faithful by Holy Sepulchre London
Holy Sepulchre London perform O Come All Ye Faithful for Carols from Holy Sepulchre.
A Great and Mighty Wonder by Holy Sepulchre London
Holy Sepulchre London perform A Great and Mighty Wonder for Carols from Holy Sepulchre.
Joy to the World by Tab Worship
Tab Worship sing Joy to the World at the TBNUK London Studios
Saintz, United, and Israel & New Breed
Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child present highlights from Saintz and Israel & New Breed at the Big Church Festival, plus an exclusive interview with United.
O Holy Night by Cat Rea
Cat Rea sings O Holy Night for Mercy Ships Carols: A New Future in the Mirror.
O Come all Ye Faithful by Louise Campion
Louise Campion sings O Come all Ye Faithful for Mercy Ships Carols: A New Future in the Mirror.
O Come, O Come Emmanuel by Holy Sepulchre London
Holy Sepulchre London sing O Come, O Come Emmanuel for Carols from Holy Sepulchre.
It Came Upon a Midnight Clear by Tab Worship
Tab Worship sing It Came Upon a Midnight Clear at the TBNUK London Studios.
Joy to the World by St Aldates Band
St Aldates Band perform Joy to the World for Christmas Praise from Oxford.
Go Tell It On the Mountain by Tab Worship
Tab Worship sing Go Tell It On the Mountain at the TBNUK London Studios.
Thorns in the Straw by Phillippa Hanna
Phillippa Hanna sings Thorns in the Straw at the TBNUK London Studios.
Silent Night by Sharlene Monique
Sharlene Monique sings Silent Night for Christmas Praise from Oxford.
Men In The Church
Lavinia and Adaeze ask the question 'Is church too girly?' With interviews from Simon Edwards, the authors of ‘Daddy Do My Hair’ and music from Bobby Bovell.
Noel Robinson - Silent Night
It's Time, Northern Ireland
Angus Buchan leads Healing the Land's 'It's Time' prayer event for the nation of Northern Ireland, as they call upon The Lord to bring justice, peace and hope to their nation.
Breaking Darkness with Robby Dawkins & Brian Welch
Join Evangelist Robby Dawkins & Musician Brian Welch as they take us through the powerful, practical steps of breaking darkness and strongholds off our life.
Housefires & Travis Greene
Highlights from the Big Church Day Out 2018. Featuring interviews with Housefires and music from Travis Greene.
Martin Smith - Behind the Scenes Special
TBN UK brings you an exclusive behind the scenes look as Martin Smith records new music videos for his latest album ‘Iron Lung’ at TBN UK’s London studios, including interviews and performances from the night.
Spoken Word
Lavinia and Adaeze talk marriage and ministry with Sonnie Badu, along with interviews and performances from Andrew Bello and spoken word from Sarah Amankwah.
Worship Workout
Wanna dance? Lavinia and Adaeze welcome performances and interviews from Tony Jarrett, Sam Adebanjo Triple O, Alysia Harris and Reflexions Dance.
Worship Painting
Lavinia and Adaeze try out painting as a way to worship, along with interviews from Scott Moles, Steve Harper and Ashley John-Baptiste and music from Kat Deal.
Hark the Herald by St Aldates Band
St Aldates Band perform Hark the Herald for Christmas Praise from Oxford.
Sexy Christianity
Are we allowed to call ourselves sexy? Lavinia and Adaeze bring interviews and performances from Leroy FX, William Adoasi, Mercy B and Lurine Cato.
The Black History Project - Featuring The Spirituals
A one-off special honouring October as Black History Month in the UK.
Hosted by the talented worship artist Junior Garr, and featuring exclusive interviews with Karen Gibson MBE, Lawrence LJ Johnson, Nicky Brown, and Noel Robinson, this episode respects, reveres and reimagines the negro spirituals and songs that have impacted the black experience throughout the years. Featuring incredible performances arranged by Junior Garr and performed by The Spirituals.
Martin Smith - Live Recording Special
Martin Smith’s special performance of songs from his latest album ‘Iron Lung’, recorded at TBNUK London Studios with an audience.
A UK Gospel Music Celebration
In celebration of Gospel Heritage Month, TBN UK and Platoon collaborate for "A UK Gospel Celebration", featuring live music performances and conversations that explores the legacy of UK gospel music.
What should we expect as believers?
Pastor Samuel looks at what we should expect from God and from our Christian walk, as well as what God expects from us
Celebrating 50 years of Graham Kendrick
Join Jake Isaac and friends as they travel through monumental moments in the life and ministry of worship leader, singer and songwriter, Graham Kendrick.
54th Annual Dove Awards
This programme honours outstanding achievements and excellence in Christian music and celebrates rich musical diversity.
Forgiveness
Pastor Mervat speaks on the spiritual principle of forgiving and asks us to examine our relationships with the Lord and with one another.
O Come All Ye Faithful by Tab Worship
Tab Worship perform O Come All Ye Faithful at the TBNUK Studios.
Believe For It - with CeCe Winans
Believe For It is a praise and worship celebration that features songs from CeCe Winans' latest album.
Christ Our Hope - with Keith and Kristyn Getty
Join Keith and Kristyn, along with their guests Shane & Shane, Joni Eareckson Tada, and many more, as they usher in hope and healing through testimony and song.
Bethel Music Victory Tour
Join Bethel Music from the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN for a powerful night of praise and worship!
Vera Cruz and Leeland
Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child present highlights from Vera Cruz and Leeland at the Big Church Festival
A Worship Celebration - with Chris Tomlin
Celebrating God's faithfulness with a worship special from Chris Tomlin
Surrounded - with Michael W Smith
Join Michael W. Smith in a night of worship, prayer and awakening. Hosted by TBN from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.
Matt Maher
Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child present highlights from Matt Maher at the Big Church Festival.
K-Love Fan Awards Show 2023
This year’s host CAIN will take the stage, introducing performances by artists like Lauren Daigle, Matthew West, Brandon Lake, Colton Dixon, We the Kingdom, and many more. It’s an awards show unlike any other — a night of celebration and meaningful, powerful music.
StepFWD Awards Highlights
The UK's biggest night in Christian and Gospel music is back! Join Faith Child and Jennifer Lee Moon as they introduce all the highlights from the StepFWD Awards 2023
Stirring the Waters of Revival trailer
Join Gery Malanda, TBN UK and guests, for a live streaming special on the meaning of revival, and what they believe the Lord is doing in our time today.
A Child is Born by Celtic Worship
Celtic Worship sing A Child is Born for A Celtic Christmas.
Mary Did You Know by Shan Ako
Shan Ako sings Mary Did You Know for Mercy Ships Carols: A New Future in the Mirror.
Silent Night by Celtic Worship
Celtic Worship perform Silent Night for A Celtic Christmas.
O Come All Ye Faithful by Celtic Worship
Prologue by Celtic Worship
Celtic Worship sing Prologue for A Celtic Christmas.
Alleluia by Josh Carr
Josh Carr sings Alleluia for Christmas Praise from Oxford.
Prince of Peace by Celtic Worship
Celtic Worship sing Prince of Peace for A Celtic Christmas.
O Holy Night by Celtic Worship
Celtic Worship perform O Holy Night for A Celtic Christmas.
O Come, O Come Emmanuel by Sam Jackson-Reed
Sam Jackson-Reed sings O Come, O Come Emmanuel for Mercy Ships Carols: A New Future in the Mirror.
Silent Night by Rachel Kerr
Rachel Kerr sings Silent Night for Mercy Ships Carols: A New Future in the Mirror.
Joy To The World by Celtic Worship
Celtic Worship perform Joy To The World for A Celtic Christmas.
Hark the Herald by Celtic Worship
Celtic Worship sing Hark the Herald for A Celtic Christmas.
O Come Emmanuel by Celtic Worship
Mary's Boy Child by Tab Worship
Tab Worship perform Mary's Boy Child at the TBNUk London Studios.
A Celtic Christmas
Filmed in a cosy warm-lit corner of Glasgow, Celtic Worship share Scottish-inspired classic hymns and fresh new songs from their new album. Enjoy heart-warming renditions of Hark the Herald, Joy to the World, O Holy Night and many more – with the authentic sounds of the Celtic whistles, bagpipes, and fiddle.
A Celtic Easter
We celebrate the resurrection of Jesus as Celtic Worship lead us in the hymns I Stand Amazed, Great Is Thy Faithfulness, and Because He Lived. Taylor Bentliff looks at the examples from the Old Testament that point towards God's great redemption plan for us.
Acoustic Sessions
Elle Limebear shares her story about hearing God's call on her life to be a worship leader and sing for Him. We also get the chance to hear her music on the rooftop of the London studios.
Big Church Festival
Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child present highlights from Martin Smith at the Big Church Festival and interview Joe L Barnes.
Carols with Compassion 2022
Celebrate Christmas with Compassion UK and guest artists, Manor Collective, as they present their take on a compilation of well-known carols. Hear testimonies from Compassion graduates and enjoy a nativity from Compassion children in Kenya
Church Without Walls
Pastor Petra talks how Jesus' advice to His disciples is still relevant to us as disciples today.
Declaration
Thank God for the hope we have in Him and the glory to come. The hope for a better future through Him. Lian Jacobs, DJ Haych and Nissy Tee host an evening of prayer, worship and teaching with Sharon Miller, Wayne Brown, Aearon Whyte, Volney Morgan & New-Ye, and Nigel Harris.
Fit For Purpose - Matters of the Church and Life
Sandra Godley chats with O'Neil Dennis, Michelle John and Radman Rock about where we are going with Christian music and how it is moving forward.
Hillsong Encounter Conference
Highlights from the Hillsong Encounter Conference 2020. Pastor Dan Watson speaks about wisdom vs foolishness. Plus interviews with Robert Madu and business psychologist Ana Loback.
Hillsong Kids
The gang travel to visit Dawn and learn about Jesus along the way.
I Believe with Chlo Glassborow
Discouragement is not your portion. Chlo Glassborow and Steve Tebb close the series with passionate worship, filling our hearts with excitement and anticipation for what God is going to do.
Israel Unveiled
Walking in the footsteps of the Messiah, Loyiso Bala explores the incredible excavations revealed in Israel that give us incredible insight to the places Jesus would have lived, worked and ministered.
King Charles III Coronation Special
Join us as we celebrate the coronation of King Charles III with the nation. Enjoy some of the most iconic royal hymns as well as reflect on the enduring legacy of the Royal Family.
Mega Mix
Today we dive in to the story of Ruth and Boaz, learn the Mega Memory verse of Ephesians 4:32 and for all you Mega Messers, find out how to make a kindness box.
Melanated Stories
Featuring extended footage of Sharlene-Monique speaking to radio broadcaster Nikki Tapper, multi award-winning artist Rachel Kerr, rapper Faith Child and film maker Shabazz L Graham.
Mercy Ships
Christmas Carols and heart-warming stories from TBNUK favourites: Mercy Ships. Join us for an inspiring episode, with incredible worship artists from across the UK.
Mercy Ships Carols
Reflect on the gift of mercy with some Christmas carols, readings from God's word, and hear more stories of lives changed through the work of Mercy Ships.
Newday
Andrew Bunt expains his seminar on sex questions, J Vessel takes a ride on the dodgems whilst sharing about his thoughts on the festival, and Ben Rowe digs into the subject of repentance
Now Living with Javen
God wants you back in the race. Javen shares a message about how we win the race Christ has set before us.
Praise UK
The team from Gas Street Church lead us in a time of worship for a dynamic music-focused episode.
Praise: God In The Midst
Seth Pinnock unpacks biblical principles surrounding leadership with Pastor Agu Irukwu from Jesus House UK, and has an in-depth discussion on leadership with Charlie Blythe from A21, Justin Humphreys from Thirtyone:eight and Olivia Amartey from Elim Pentecostal Churches. Equippers Church lead us in worship.
Laura Story
Sacred Harmony
Join Simon Lole at the beautiful St Molua’s Church, next door to Stormont Castle in the wonderful city of Belfast, Ireland. Our advent special features stunning hymns celebrating the coming of Christ. Enjoy readings focused on John the Baptist, Jesus, and the Tree of Jesse.
Staying Power
Pastor Sophia Barrett is joined by Julie Keir who shares her journey of breakthrough after experiencing shame, blaming herself for family problems.
December 2nd 2023
TBN Meets
We sit down with Maverick City Music's Ryan Ofei to chat about his view of worship, as well as the inspiration and insight into his new EP titled Limitless Worship: Accra.
TBN Sessions
Listen in as Naomi Raine from Maverick City Music performs God Will Work it Out, The Story I'll Tell (Maverick City), One Name (Jesus), and We Agree with Heaven from her new album, Cover the Earth.
The Sessions with Cynthia Garrett
Cynthia concludes her series of discussions with Benji Nolot where they discuss the impact of pornography.
True North
Cultivating an atmosphere for the presence of God to move Janine Price, Johan Van Rensburg and Cjay Jansen lead worship spontaneously, to draw our hearts closer to God.
VOX Collective
Join Noel Robinson and the Kingdom worship movement as they come together with Nick and Becky Drake, Rony Padilla, and Jacy Mai to unite in authentic and prophetic worship.
Worship Studio
Whether you're seeking a moment of peace and reflection, or simply looking for a way to start your day, join us as we lift our voices in worship and encounter the presence of God.