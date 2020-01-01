A Celtic Easter
Series • 1 Season • 3 Episodes
The Life of Jesus
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 24m
Celtic worship lead us in heart-warming hymns reminding us of Jesus' sacrifice for all mankind on the cross. Florence Joseph brings special stories from Jesus' ministry and miracles.
The Death of Jesus
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 29m
Graham Ormiston introduces a reflection on Jesus' crucifixion and Celtic Worship lead us in the hymns Jesus Paid It All, Great Is Thy Faithfulness, and How Deep The Father's Love for Us.
The Resurrection of Jesus
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 26m
We celebrate the resurrection of Jesus as Celtic Worship lead us in the hymns I Stand Amazed, Great Is Thy Faithfulness, and Because He Lived. Taylor Bentliff looks at the examples from the Old Testament that point towards God's great redemption plan for us.