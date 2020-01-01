A Celtic Easter

Series 1 Season 3 Episodes

The Life of Jesus

Season 1 Episode 1 24m

Celtic worship lead us in heart-warming hymns reminding us of Jesus' sacrifice for all mankind on the cross. Florence Joseph brings special stories from Jesus' ministry and miracles.

The Death of Jesus

Season 1 Episode 2 29m

Graham Ormiston introduces a reflection on Jesus' crucifixion and Celtic Worship lead us in the hymns Jesus Paid It All, Great Is Thy Faithfulness, and How Deep The Father's Love for Us.

The Resurrection of Jesus

Season 1 Episode 3 26m

We celebrate the resurrection of Jesus as Celtic Worship lead us in the hymns I Stand Amazed, Great Is Thy Faithfulness, and Because He Lived. Taylor Bentliff looks at the examples from the Old Testament that point towards God's great redemption plan for us.