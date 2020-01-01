Praise: God In The Midst
Series • 1 Season • 6 Episodes
Read More Read Less
Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.
Episodes
Related
6 Episodes
God In The Midst: Hope
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 58m
Bringing you inspiring interviews from Love Thy Neighbour's Tom Jackson and Soul Foundation's Sam Mooney, worship from Hackney Church, a powerful message from Rev Valerie Elyott and prayer from Rev Yemi Adedeji.
God In The Midst: Hearing God’s Voice
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 56m
God is speaking. The question is, are we listening? Pastor Michael White speaks with RT Kendall, Oscar Guobadia and Sharon Stone as they share how we can hear God’s voice in this season. Chlo Glassborow shares a message along with worship from Dwaine Morgan from Catch the Fire London.
God In The Midst: Wellbeing and Wholeness
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 54m
Elle Limebear speaks with Dr Chi-Chi and Jon Toms about emotional and mental health. Featuring prayer from Sarah Richards and worship from LIFE Church.
God in the Midst: The Next Generation
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 54m
In the midst of confusion, fear and a loss of hope. Alex McLean, Maureen Moores, Pastor Keeth Bandara. Rebecca Scott and Still Shadey and Mike'O; come together to encourage the Next Generation through a time of worship and scripture.
God in the Midst: Women
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 58m
Join Taylor Bentliff as we discover some of the challenges facing women in this lockdown season, and be encouraged as God calls us to walk out our purpose in fulness of life. Featuring interviews with Bekah Legg from Restored UK, Hope Plumb from Elayos UK, speakers Nia-Cerise Conteh and Rev Sharlette Reid, plus worship from Lucy Grimble.
God in the Midst: Emerging Leaders
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 1h 1m
Seth Pinnock unpacks biblical principles surrounding leadership with Pastor Agu Irukwu from Jesus House UK, and has an in-depth discussion on leadership with Charlie Blythe from A21, Justin Humphreys from Thirtyone:eight and Olivia Amartey from Elim Pentecostal Churches. Equippers Church lead us in worship.