Joy: Feeding The Five Thousand

Season 1 Episode 9 30m Sat 02 Mar 07:00

Joy: Feeding The Five Thousand. Rachel and Alex are ready for some mega fun! Dance, sing, learn and play with today's Mega Mix

Joy: Jesus Heals Many

Season 1 Episode 8 30m Sat 24 Feb 07:00

Joy: Jesus Heals Many. Rachel and Alex are ready for some mega fun! Dance, sing, learn and play with today's Mega Mix

Joy: Hidden Treasure

Season 1 Episode 7 30m Sat 17 Feb 07:00

Joy: Hidden Treasure. Rachel and Alex are ready for some mega fun! Dance, sing, learn and play with today's Mega Mix

Joy: The Lost Coin

Season 1 Episode 6 30m Sat 10 Feb 07:00

Joy: The Lost Coin. Rachel and Alex are ready for some mega fun! Dance, sing, learn and play with today's Mega Mix

Episode 27

Season 1 Episode 27 30m Sat 06 Jan 07:00

Episode 27. Rachel and Alex are ready for some mega fun! Dance, sing, learn and play with today's Mega Mix

Christmas: The Wise Men

Season 1 Episode 26 30m Mon 25 Dec 16:00

What happened when the Wise Men followed a star? Rachel and Alex dive into fun and mess in today's Mega Mix!

Christmas: The Shepherds Visit

Season 1 Episode 25 30m Mon 18 Dec 16:00

Find out what the shepherds did when an angel visited them! Rachel and Alex dive in to mega fun and mess in today's Mega Mix.

The Birth of Jesus

Season 1 Episode 24 18m Mon 11 Sep 17:30

It's Christmas! Time to dive-in to the magical story of Jesus' birth, and learn how to make an angel Christmas tree ornament.

Jesus Heals a Crippled Woman

Season 1 Episode 23 16m Mon 04 Sep 17:30

We learn that God can do everything! Rachel dives into the story of Jesus healing on the sabbath and we also make some lovely playdough in Mega Mess!

Zaccheaus the tax collector

Season 1 Episode 22 14m Mon 28 Aug 17:30

Learn all about how Zaccheaus met Jesus, follow the helping hands in making a kindness jar, and dance to some mega praise. This week's Mega Memory Verse is Hebrews 10:24

Jesus Heals Two Blind Men

Season 1 Episode 21 16m Mon 21 Aug 17:30

Get ready for some Mega Praise, the Mega Memory Verse of Psalm 145:17, make a kindness flag in Mega Mess, and hear the story of Jesus healing two blind men in today's Bible Dive-In.

Ruth and Boaz

Season 1 Episode 20 20m Mon 14 Aug 17:30

Today we dive in to the story of Ruth and Boaz, learn the Mega Memory verse of Ephesians 4:32 and for all you Mega Messers, find out how to make a kindness box.

Shadrach, Meshach & Abednego

Season 1 Episode 19 18m Mon 07 Aug 17:30

Today you can hear the story of Shadrach, Meshach & Abednego in the Bible Dive-in, plus learn how to make maracas in Mega Mess, and practice saying the Mega Memory Verse of Psalm 139:14

Paul and Silas in Prison

Season 1 Episode 18 19m Mon 31 Jul 17:30

Today's Bible Dive-In tells the story of Paul and Silas in prison. Learn the Mega Memory Verse of 1 Corinthians 16:34, and follow Mr Mega Mess in making a tambourine.

Joshua and Jericho

Season 1 Episode 17 15m Mon 24 Jul 17:30

Hear all about the adventures of Joshua in Jericho in today's Bible Dive-In. Also, learn the Mega Memory Verse of Psalm 9:1 and how to make a tin can drum in Mega Mess. Plus more dancing and worship in Mega Praise.

Jesus Heals A Sick Woman

Season 1 Episode 16 16m Mon 17 Jul 17:30

We dive in to the Bible story of Jesus healing a sick woman, learn to make slime in Mega Mess, and dance to some Mega Praise!

The Power of Faith

Season 1 Episode 15 15m Mon 10 Jul 17:30

Dive in deeper to the topic of Faith and learn the memory verse from Hebrews 11:1. Find out what happened when Jesus spoke to a fig tree! Get crafty and make a beady bowl with the Mega Mess hands!

Noah's Ark

Season 1 Episode 14 17m Mon 03 Jul 17:30

Lots of dancing in today's Mega Praise, learn the Mega Memory Verse of Joshua 1:9. Create a drip drippy painting in Mega Mess, and Dive In to the Bible story of Noah's Ark!

Jesus Calms The Storm

Season 1 Episode 13 16m Mon 26 Jun 17:30

We're gonna dance in today's Mega Praise, learn the Mega Memory Verse of Psalm 29:11, make some prayer dice in Mega Mess, and Dive In to the Bible story of Jesus calming the storm.

Jonah and the Whale

Season 1 Episode 12 19m Mon 19 Jun 17:30

Get up and dance in Mega Praise, make a snazzy sheep bookmark in Mega Mess, learn the Mega Memory Verse of 2 Thessalonians 3:16, and hear the story of Jonah and the whale in Bible Dive-In.

The Sower

Season 1 Episode 11 17m Mon 12 Jun 17:30

In this week's Mega Mix, join in with some Mega Praise, learn the Mega Memory Verse of John 16:33, get Mega Messy in making a shiny shield, and hear the story of the sower in Bible Dive-In.

The Wise and Foolish Builders

Season 1 Episode 10 19m Mon 05 Jun 17:30

This week's mega mix brings you Mega Praise, making a jazzy Jesus rock in Mega Mess, learning the Mega Memory verse of John 14:27, and hearing the story fo the wise and foolish builders in Bible Dive-In.

Feeding The Five Thousand

Season 1 Episode 9 18m Mon 29 May 17:30

Make a thankful food plate, learn the memory verse Job 8:21, and hear the story of Jesus feeding the five thousand on this week's Mega Mix.

Jesus Heals Many

Season 1 Episode 8 20m Mon 22 May 17:30

This week on Mega Mix, make a prayer book in Mega Mess, learn the mega memory verse of Philippians 4:4, and hear all about how Jesus healed many people in the Bible dive-in.

Hidden Treasure

Season 1 Episode 7 21m Mon 15 May 17:30

In today's Mega Mix, we hear the story of the hidden treasure, learn how to make a rain stick in Mega Mess, and memorise the Mega Memory Verse of Romans 15:13

The Lost Coin

Season 1 Episode 6 21m Mon 08 May 17:30

In today's Mega Mix, hear about the story of the lost coin, see how to make a chooser in Mega Mess, and learn the Mega Memory verse of Psalm 47:1

The Vine and the Branches

Season 1 Episode 5 19m Mon 01 May 17:30

We learn how to make a hanging mobile in Mega Mess, to love one another in Mega Memory Verse, and dive in to the story of the vine and the branches.

The Lost Sheep

Season 1 Episode 4 18m Mon 24 Apr 17:30

In today's Mega Mix, we learn the mega memory verse of Psalm 136:1, hear the story of the lost sheep, and make a mega mess with a stained glass heart.

The Lost Son

Season 1 Episode 3 21m Mon 17 Apr 17:30

This week's Mega Mix sees Alex dive in to the story of the prodigal son, learn the mega memory verse of John 3:16, and make some mega mess of a lovely door hanger.

The Good Samaritan

Season 1 Episode 2 16m Mon 10 Apr 17:30

Alex dives into the story of the Good Samaritan, we learn the Mega Memory Verse of Mark 12:30, and make a hanging picture in Mega Mess.

The Easter Story

Season 1 Episode 1 21m Mon 03 Apr 17:30

Alex and Rachel dive in to the story of Easter, today's Mega Memory Verse is Romans 10:9, and learn how to make a palm streamer in Mega Mess.