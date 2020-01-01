Mega Mix
Series • 1 Season • 39 Episodes
Joy: Feeding The Five Thousand
Season 1 • Episode 9 • 30m • Sat 02 Mar • 07:00
Joy: Feeding The Five Thousand. Rachel and Alex are ready for some mega fun! Dance, sing, learn and play with today's Mega Mix
Joy: Feeding The Five Thousand
Season 1 • Episode 9 • 30m • Thu 29 Feb • 16:30
Joy: Feeding The Five Thousand. Rachel and Alex are ready for some mega fun! Dance, sing, learn and play with today's Mega Mix
Joy: Feeding The Five Thousand
Season 1 • Episode 9 • 30m • Mon 26 Feb • 16:00
Joy: Feeding The Five Thousand. Rachel and Alex are ready for some mega fun! Dance, sing, learn and play with today's Mega Mix
Joy: Jesus Heals Many
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 30m • Sat 24 Feb • 07:00
Joy: Jesus Heals Many. Rachel and Alex are ready for some mega fun! Dance, sing, learn and play with today's Mega Mix
Joy: Jesus Heals Many
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 30m • Thu 22 Feb • 16:30
Joy: Jesus Heals Many. Rachel and Alex are ready for some mega fun! Dance, sing, learn and play with today's Mega Mix
Joy: Jesus Heals Many
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 30m • Mon 19 Feb • 16:00
Joy: Jesus Heals Many. Rachel and Alex are ready for some mega fun! Dance, sing, learn and play with today's Mega Mix
Joy: Hidden Treasure
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 30m • Sat 17 Feb • 07:00
Joy: Hidden Treasure. Rachel and Alex are ready for some mega fun! Dance, sing, learn and play with today's Mega Mix
Joy: Hidden Treasure
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 30m • Thu 15 Feb • 16:30
Joy: Hidden Treasure. Rachel and Alex are ready for some mega fun! Dance, sing, learn and play with today's Mega Mix
Joy: Hidden Treasure
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 30m • Mon 12 Feb • 16:00
Joy: Hidden Treasure. Rachel and Alex are ready for some mega fun! Dance, sing, learn and play with today's Mega Mix
Joy: The Lost Coin
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 30m • Sat 10 Feb • 07:00
Joy: The Lost Coin. Rachel and Alex are ready for some mega fun! Dance, sing, learn and play with today's Mega Mix
Joy: The Lost Coin
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 30m • Thu 08 Feb • 16:30
Joy: The Lost Coin. Rachel and Alex are ready for some mega fun! Dance, sing, learn and play with today's Mega Mix
Joy: The Lost Coin
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 30m • Mon 05 Feb • 16:00
Joy: The Lost Coin. Rachel and Alex are ready for some mega fun! Dance, sing, learn and play with today's Mega Mix
Episode 27
Season 1 • Episode 27 • 30m • Sat 06 Jan • 07:00
Episode 27. Rachel and Alex are ready for some mega fun! Dance, sing, learn and play with today's Mega Mix
Christmas: The Wise Men
Season 1 • Episode 26 • 30m • Mon 25 Dec • 16:00
What happened when the Wise Men followed a star? Rachel and Alex dive into fun and mess in today's Mega Mix!
Christmas: The Shepherds Visit
Season 1 • Episode 25 • 30m • Mon 18 Dec • 16:00
Find out what the shepherds did when an angel visited them! Rachel and Alex dive in to mega fun and mess in today's Mega Mix.
The Birth of Jesus
Season 1 • Episode 24 • 18m • Mon 11 Sep • 17:30
It's Christmas! Time to dive-in to the magical story of Jesus' birth, and learn how to make an angel Christmas tree ornament.
Jesus Heals a Crippled Woman
Season 1 • Episode 23 • 16m • Mon 04 Sep • 17:30
We learn that God can do everything! Rachel dives into the story of Jesus healing on the sabbath and we also make some lovely playdough in Mega Mess!
Zaccheaus the tax collector
Season 1 • Episode 22 • 14m • Mon 28 Aug • 17:30
Learn all about how Zaccheaus met Jesus, follow the helping hands in making a kindness jar, and dance to some mega praise. This week's Mega Memory Verse is Hebrews 10:24
Jesus Heals Two Blind Men
Season 1 • Episode 21 • 16m • Mon 21 Aug • 17:30
Get ready for some Mega Praise, the Mega Memory Verse of Psalm 145:17, make a kindness flag in Mega Mess, and hear the story of Jesus healing two blind men in today's Bible Dive-In.
Ruth and Boaz
Season 1 • Episode 20 • 20m • Mon 14 Aug • 17:30
Today we dive in to the story of Ruth and Boaz, learn the Mega Memory verse of Ephesians 4:32 and for all you Mega Messers, find out how to make a kindness box.
Shadrach, Meshach & Abednego
Season 1 • Episode 19 • 18m • Mon 07 Aug • 17:30
Today you can hear the story of Shadrach, Meshach & Abednego in the Bible Dive-in, plus learn how to make maracas in Mega Mess, and practice saying the Mega Memory Verse of Psalm 139:14
Paul and Silas in Prison
Season 1 • Episode 18 • 19m • Mon 31 Jul • 17:30
Today's Bible Dive-In tells the story of Paul and Silas in prison. Learn the Mega Memory Verse of 1 Corinthians 16:34, and follow Mr Mega Mess in making a tambourine.
Joshua and Jericho
Season 1 • Episode 17 • 15m • Mon 24 Jul • 17:30
Hear all about the adventures of Joshua in Jericho in today's Bible Dive-In. Also, learn the Mega Memory Verse of Psalm 9:1 and how to make a tin can drum in Mega Mess. Plus more dancing and worship in Mega Praise.
Jesus Heals A Sick Woman
Season 1 • Episode 16 • 16m • Mon 17 Jul • 17:30
We dive in to the Bible story of Jesus healing a sick woman, learn to make slime in Mega Mess, and dance to some Mega Praise!
The Power of Faith
Season 1 • Episode 15 • 15m • Mon 10 Jul • 17:30
Dive in deeper to the topic of Faith and learn the memory verse from Hebrews 11:1. Find out what happened when Jesus spoke to a fig tree! Get crafty and make a beady bowl with the Mega Mess hands!
Noah's Ark
Season 1 • Episode 14 • 17m • Mon 03 Jul • 17:30
Lots of dancing in today's Mega Praise, learn the Mega Memory Verse of Joshua 1:9. Create a drip drippy painting in Mega Mess, and Dive In to the Bible story of Noah's Ark!
Jesus Calms The Storm
Season 1 • Episode 13 • 16m • Mon 26 Jun • 17:30
We're gonna dance in today's Mega Praise, learn the Mega Memory Verse of Psalm 29:11, make some prayer dice in Mega Mess, and Dive In to the Bible story of Jesus calming the storm.
Jonah and the Whale
Season 1 • Episode 12 • 19m • Mon 19 Jun • 17:30
Get up and dance in Mega Praise, make a snazzy sheep bookmark in Mega Mess, learn the Mega Memory Verse of 2 Thessalonians 3:16, and hear the story of Jonah and the whale in Bible Dive-In.
The Sower
Season 1 • Episode 11 • 17m • Mon 12 Jun • 17:30
In this week's Mega Mix, join in with some Mega Praise, learn the Mega Memory Verse of John 16:33, get Mega Messy in making a shiny shield, and hear the story of the sower in Bible Dive-In.
The Wise and Foolish Builders
Season 1 • Episode 10 • 19m • Mon 05 Jun • 17:30
This week's mega mix brings you Mega Praise, making a jazzy Jesus rock in Mega Mess, learning the Mega Memory verse of John 14:27, and hearing the story fo the wise and foolish builders in Bible Dive-In.
Feeding The Five Thousand
Season 1 • Episode 9 • 18m • Mon 29 May • 17:30
Make a thankful food plate, learn the memory verse Job 8:21, and hear the story of Jesus feeding the five thousand on this week's Mega Mix.
Jesus Heals Many
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 20m • Mon 22 May • 17:30
This week on Mega Mix, make a prayer book in Mega Mess, learn the mega memory verse of Philippians 4:4, and hear all about how Jesus healed many people in the Bible dive-in.
Hidden Treasure
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 21m • Mon 15 May • 17:30
In today's Mega Mix, we hear the story of the hidden treasure, learn how to make a rain stick in Mega Mess, and memorise the Mega Memory Verse of Romans 15:13
The Lost Coin
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 21m • Mon 08 May • 17:30
In today's Mega Mix, hear about the story of the lost coin, see how to make a chooser in Mega Mess, and learn the Mega Memory verse of Psalm 47:1
The Vine and the Branches
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 19m • Mon 01 May • 17:30
We learn how to make a hanging mobile in Mega Mess, to love one another in Mega Memory Verse, and dive in to the story of the vine and the branches.
The Lost Sheep
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 18m • Mon 24 Apr • 17:30
In today's Mega Mix, we learn the mega memory verse of Psalm 136:1, hear the story of the lost sheep, and make a mega mess with a stained glass heart.
The Lost Son
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 21m • Mon 17 Apr • 17:30
This week's Mega Mix sees Alex dive in to the story of the prodigal son, learn the mega memory verse of John 3:16, and make some mega mess of a lovely door hanger.
The Good Samaritan
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 16m • Mon 10 Apr • 17:30
Alex dives into the story of the Good Samaritan, we learn the Mega Memory Verse of Mark 12:30, and make a hanging picture in Mega Mess.
The Easter Story
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 21m • Mon 03 Apr • 17:30
Alex and Rachel dive in to the story of Easter, today's Mega Memory Verse is Romans 10:9, and learn how to make a palm streamer in Mega Mess.