Melanated Stories
Series • 2 Seasons • 10 Episodes
Episodes
5 Episodes
Family And Ministry
Season 2 • Episode 1 • 58m
Ever struggled with juggling home life and ministry? In this episode, Sharlene-Monique speaks with two families; the Francises’ and the Isaacs’ who reveal how they’ve learned to champion balance throughout the years.
Identity And Belonging
Season 2 • Episode 2 • 31m
Do people have a stronger sense of belonging to Britain, than they did 10 years ago? This week, we explore this question and how we can all play a part in creating a sense of security and support for others
Saved And Single
Season 2 • Episode 3 • 58m
To many, the Church looks like a Church of the married, for the married. Let’s discuss openly what it’s like to be single and saved in a majority-black church.
World and Mission
Season 2 • Episode 4 • 46m
What does it mean to be in the world but not of it? In this episode, we look at how important it is for us as children of God to work confidently in secular spaces.
Windrush and 75
Season 2 • Episode 5 • 45m
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the MV Empire Windrush ship at the Port of Tilbury, a seminal moment in our nation’s shared history. Celebrate with us as we hear stories of two powerful and very different accounts of their experiences during this time.
5 Episodes
Family and Culture
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 24m
Sharlene-Monique goes on a journey, hearing and experiencing stories from various people who have at least three things in common: they have a faith in Jesus, they are based In Britain, plus, they have a high concentration of Melanin.
Church and Tradition
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 28m
Bishop Dr Joe Aldred shares with Sharlene-Monique about his passion for bringing the Church together, and helping people not be defined by colonialism, racism and slavery from the past.
Health and Education
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 28m
Sharlene-Monique challenges the misconceptions of mental health and wellbeing within the church and in the black community. Hear conversations on how important it is as a people to recognise when help is needed and how critical it is to let people in.
Music & Entertainment
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 29m
Sharlene-Monique speaks to personalities across music, radio, film and TV as they share their experiences on Black and British media and having a faith whilst working in Christian and secular platforms. Featuring radio broadcaster Nikki Tapper, multi award-winning artist Rachel Kerr, rapper Faith Child and film maker Shabazz L Graham.
Music & Entertainment (Extended Version)
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 55m
Featuring extended footage of Sharlene-Monique speaking to radio broadcaster Nikki Tapper, multi award-winning artist Rachel Kerr, rapper Faith Child and film maker Shabazz L Graham.