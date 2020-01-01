Season 2 • Episode 5 • 25m

Traditional choirs are a staple of British Church music. Director of music at St John's College Cambridge, Andrew Nethsingha, talks to Simon Lole about how they look for potential in young children to become choristers and why it is so important to keep up the traditions. We also look at the life of Sir David Willcox, one of the most influential choirmasters of his age.