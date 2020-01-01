Sacred Harmony

Series 4 Seasons 24 Episodes

7 Episodes

St Patrick and the Early Irish Church

Season 4 Episode 1 27m

Filmed on the shores of Ireland, Simon Lole takes a look at the history of one of Ireland’s primary patron saints - St Patrick, to find out about his life, the music of his time, and the wonderful myths and legends that surround him.

Belfast – A Divided City

Season 4 Episode 2 28m

Filmed in the beautiful and vibrant city of Belfast, Ireland, enjoy stunning choral performances. Simon Lole looks at the history of the city, the wonderful church music created there, and the efforts and steps being made towards reconciliation between Protestant and Catholic churches. Simon also interviews members of the Focolare movement, born out of the war.

Reconciliation

Season 4 Episode 3 27m

Explore the religious traditions and improving relationships between Protestants and Catholics in Ireland. Simon Lole hosts from the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland and visits the fascinating Corrymeela Community in Ballycastle to discuss their work.

Hope for the Future

Season 4 Episode 4 27m

Simon Lole visits Londonderry, Ireland. Explore the history of this border city and enjoy beautiful Christian music inspired by those living there. Simon talks to the Anglican Bishop of Derry and Raphoe about his hopes and aspirations for the future.

Advent Carols

Season 4 Episode 5 27m

Join Simon Lole at the beautiful St Molua’s Church, next door to Stormont Castle in the wonderful city of Belfast, Ireland. Our advent special features stunning hymns celebrating the coming of Christ. Enjoy readings focused on John the Baptist, Jesus, and the Tree of Jesse.

3 Episodes

Sacred Harmony: Maundy Thursday

Season 3 Episode 1 30m

Reflect during Holy week with readings, meditations, prayers, and beautifully arranged choral music. On location in Dorset, Simon Lole explores the relationship of music and liturgy. The Very Reverend John Mann shares his thoughts on Maundy Thursday and the love of Jesus.

Sacred Harmony: Good Friday

Season 3 Episode 2 29m

Reflect on the Easter story with readings, meditations, prayers, and beautifully arranged choral music. On location in Dorset, Simon Lole explores the relationship of music and liturgy and welcomes The Very Reverend John Mann to share his thoughts on Jesus’ death on the cross.

Sacred Harmony: Easter Sunday

Season 3 Episode 3 29m

Celebrate Easter Sunday with readings, meditations, prayers and beautifully arranged choral music. On location in Dorset, Simon Lole and The Very Reverend John Mann explore the way music and liturgy can point us towards the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

9 Episodes

The Organ with Claudia Grinnell

Season 2 Episode 6 30m Mon 19 Feb 17:00

The Organ with Claudia Grinnell. Explore the diversity of Church music throughout our nation's history. Simon Lole walks us through the stories behind famous hymns, as well as introducing us to some of his favourite church music.

Choirs with Andrew Nethsingha

Season 2 Episode 5 30m Mon 12 Feb 17:00

Choirs with Andrew Nethsingha. Explore the diversity of Church music throughout our nation's history. Simon Lole walks us through the stories behind famous hymns, as well as introducing us to some of his favourite church music.

Women In Church Music with Sarah MacDonald

Season 2 Episode 4 30m Mon 05 Feb 17:00

Women In Church Music with Sarah MacDonald. Explore the diversity of Church music throughout our nation's history. Simon Lole walks us through the stories behind famous hymns, as well as introducing us to some of his favourite church music.

The Chapels Royal with Carl Jackson

Season 2 Episode 1 27m

Dig into the historic influence of Christian music inside the British monarchy, its households, and the UK. Explore The Chapels Royal, home to Royal weddings and funerals, such as Westminster Abbey and St James’ Palace. Simon Lole also interviews Carl Jackson, Director of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal at Hampton Court.

Gospel Music with Ken Burton

Season 2 Episode 2 27m

Simon looks at the rise of gospel music in Pentecostal and Baptist churches, influenced by popular blues and jazz. We also explore the richness of African-American spirituals – songs filled with hope and testimonies often born out of slavery. Enjoy a performance by Gospel singer Paul Lee, who sang at the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Church Music Today with Hugh Morris

Season 2 Episode 3 24m

How is the UK influencing Church music across the world? Simon Lole discusses the state of contemporary choral worship and UK church attendance. The new director of Royal School of Church Music, Hugh Morris, shares his thoughts on how we can progress and support Christian music for the next generation.

Women In Church Music with Sarah MacDonald

Season 2 Episode 4 25m

Historically, female composers have been largely ignored. Simon Lole sits down with choir director, Sarah MacDonald, to discuss the ever-increasing role of women and girls in Church music. We also take a look at the rich example of women leading songs in the Bible and influential women over the decades, including Fanny Crosby.

Choirs with Andrew Nethsingha

Season 2 Episode 5 25m

Traditional choirs are a staple of British Church music. Director of music at St John's College Cambridge, Andrew Nethsingha, talks to Simon Lole about how they look for potential in young children to become choristers and why it is so important to keep up the traditions. We also look at the life of Sir David Willcox, one of the most influential choirmasters of his age.

The Organ with Claudia Grinnell

Season 2 Episode 6 26m

Ever wondered how a church organ works? Simon Lole speaks to organist Claudia Grinnell about training the next generation of organ players. We are also treated to a special performance from musician David Paulter.

5 Episodes

Interview With Katherine Dienes-Williams

Season 1 Episode 1 27m

Simon Lole speaks to Katherine Dienes-Williams about the legacy of female composers. We also learn about the history of the famous hymn, How Great Thou Art.

Interview With David Evans

Season 1 Episode 2 30m

Simon Lole sits down with hymn writer, David Evans, as they discuss the connections between lyrics and melodies. Simon Lole tells the stories behind the famous hymn; Be Still for the Presence of the Lord.

Interview With Canon Jeremy Davies

Season 1 Episode 3 26m

Simon Lole speaks to Canon Jeremy Davies exploring the legacy of hymn writer, George Herbert. Simon also shares the story behind Charles Wesley's hymn; Jesus Lover of my Soul.

Interview With Dr Barry Rose, OBE

Season 1 Episode 4 26m

Simon Lole sits down with Dr Barry Rose and examines the life and legacy of composer, Francis Jackson. Simon also looks at the history of world's most famous hymn, Amazing Grace.

Interview With Richard Tanner

Season 1 Episode 5 28m

Simon Lole speaks to director of music, Richard Tanner, about the influence of hymns on modern and pop music. Simon also shares with us the story behind the hymn; The Old Rugged Cross.