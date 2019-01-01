VOX Collective

Series 2 Seasons 30 Episodes

Read More Read Less

Donate

Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.

Default Image

6 Episodes

Default Image
Transitioning - Nick Herbert, Becca Folkes, Loulita Gill

Season 2 Episode 1 1h 4s

Join Noel Robinson and the Kingdom worship movement as they come together with Nick Herbert, Becca Folkes, and Loulita Gill to unite in authentic and prophetic worship.

Default Image
Hope - Dave Bell, Suzanne Hanna, Dani Miche

Season 2 Episode 2 59m

Join Noel Robinson and the Kingdom worship movement as they come together with Dave Bell, Suzanne Hanna, Dani Miche to unite in authentic and prophetic worship.

Default Image
Worship and Children - Kemi, Lurine Cato, Elle Limebear

Season 2 Episode 3 49m

Join Noel Robinson and the Kingdom worship movement as they come together with Kemi, Lurine Cato, and Elle Limebear to unite in authentic and prophetic worship.

Default Image
The Calling - Tom Smith, Faith Jarvis, Evans & Purist Ogboi

Season 2 Episode 4 57m

Join Noel Robinson and the Kingdom worship movement as they come together with Tom Smith, Faith Jarvis, Evans & Purist Ogboi to unite in authentic and prophetic worship.

Default Image
Passion - Sarah Teibo, Rich Dicastiglione, Emmanuel Smith

Season 2 Episode 5 1h 45s

Join Noel Robinson and the Kingdom worship movement as they come together with Sarah Teibo, Rich Dicastiglione, and Emmanuel Smith to unite in authentic and prophetic worship.

Default Image
Mission - Nick & Becky Drake, Rony Padilla, Jacy Mai

Season 2 Episode 6 1h 12s

Join Noel Robinson and the Kingdom worship movement as they come together with Nick and Becky Drake, Rony Padilla, and Jacy Mai to unite in authentic and prophetic worship.

24 Episodes

Default Image
Marcia Walder Thomas and Isabella Melodies

Season 1 Episode 9 1h Fri 01 Mar 18:00

Marcia Walder Thomas and Isabella Melodies. Join Noel Robinson and the Kingdom worship movement as they come together with various worship artists to unite in authentic and prophetic worship.

Default Image
Marcia Walder Thomas and Isabella Melodies

Season 1 Episode 9 1h Thu 29 Feb 03:30

Marcia Walder Thomas and Isabella Melodies. Join Noel Robinson and the Kingdom worship movement as they come together with various worship artists to unite in authentic and prophetic worship.

Default Image
Marcia Walder Thomas and Isabella Melodies

Season 1 Episode 9 1h Mon 26 Feb 13:30

Marcia Walder Thomas and Isabella Melodies. Join Noel Robinson and the Kingdom worship movement as they come together with various worship artists to unite in authentic and prophetic worship.

Default Image
Kelly Pinheiro and Sam Blake

Season 1 Episode 8 1h Fri 23 Feb 18:00

Kelly Pinheiro and Sam Blake. Join Noel Robinson and the Kingdom worship movement as they come together with various worship artists to unite in authentic and prophetic worship.

Default Image
Kelly Pinheiro and Sam Blake

Season 1 Episode 8 1h Thu 22 Feb 03:30

Kelly Pinheiro and Sam Blake. Join Noel Robinson and the Kingdom worship movement as they come together with various worship artists to unite in authentic and prophetic worship.

Default Image
Kelly Pinheiro and Sam Blake

Season 1 Episode 8 1h Mon 19 Feb 13:30

Kelly Pinheiro and Sam Blake. Join Noel Robinson and the Kingdom worship movement as they come together with various worship artists to unite in authentic and prophetic worship.

Default Image
Samuel Bella and Helen Yousaf

Season 1 Episode 7 1h Fri 16 Feb 18:00

Samuel Bella and Helen Yousaf. Join Noel Robinson and the Kingdom worship movement as they come together with various worship artists to unite in authentic and prophetic worship.

Default Image
Samuel Bella and Helen Yousaf

Season 1 Episode 7 1h Thu 15 Feb 03:30

Samuel Bella and Helen Yousaf. Join Noel Robinson and the Kingdom worship movement as they come together with various worship artists to unite in authentic and prophetic worship.

Default Image
Samuel Bella and Helen Yousaf

Season 1 Episode 7 1h Mon 12 Feb 13:30

Samuel Bella and Helen Yousaf. Join Noel Robinson and the Kingdom worship movement as they come together with various worship artists to unite in authentic and prophetic worship.

Default Image
Philippa Hanna and Compassion

Season 1 Episode 6 1h Fri 09 Feb 18:00

Philippa Hanna and Compassion. Join Noel Robinson and the Kingdom worship movement as they come together with various worship artists to unite in authentic and prophetic worship.

Default Image
Philippa Hanna and Compassion

Season 1 Episode 6 1h Thu 08 Feb 03:30

Philippa Hanna and Compassion. Join Noel Robinson and the Kingdom worship movement as they come together with various worship artists to unite in authentic and prophetic worship.

Default Image
Philippa Hanna and Compassion

Season 1 Episode 6 1h Mon 05 Feb 13:30

Philippa Hanna and Compassion. Join Noel Robinson and the Kingdom worship movement as they come together with various worship artists to unite in authentic and prophetic worship.

Default Image
Vox Collective: Lou Fellingham and Junior Garr

Season 1 Episode 1 56m

Noel welcomes Lou Fellingham and Junior Garr to the stage for authentic worship and insightful interviews.

Default Image
VOX Collective: Dave Bilbrough and Joseph Perry

Season 1 Episode 11 55m

Noel welcomes Dave Bilbrough and Joseph Perry to the stage for authentic worship and insightful interviews.

Default Image
Vox Collective: Richard Butt and Faith Child

Season 1 Episode 10 56m

Noel welcomes Richard Butt and Faith Child to the stage for authentic worship and insightful interviews.

Default Image
Vox Collective: Marcia Walder Thomas and Isabella Melodies

Season 1 Episode 9 59m

Noel welcomes Marcia Walder Thomas and Isabella Melodies to the stage for authentic worship and insightful interviews.

Default Image
Vox Collective: Samuel Bella and Helen Yousaf

Season 1 Episode 7 56m

Noel welcomes Samuel Bella and Helen Yousaf to the stage for authentic worship and insightful interviews.

Default Image
Vox Collective: Kelly Pinheiro and Sam Blake

Season 1 Episode 8 50m

Noel welcomes Kelly Pinheiro and Sam Blake to the stage for authentic worship and insightful interviews.

Default Image
Vox Collective: Diana Hamilton and Ian Yates

Season 1 Episode 2 54m

Noel welcomes Diana Hamilton and Ian Yates to the stage for authentic worship and insightful interviews.

Default Image
Vox Collective: Philippa Hanna and Compassion

Season 1 Episode 6 43m

Noel welcomes Philippa Hanna to the stage for authentic worship and an insightful interview about her role as a Compassion ambassador.

Default Image
Vox Collective: Martin Smith and Rachel Ann

Season 1 Episode 5 44m

Noel welcomes Martin Smith and Rachel Ann to the stage for authentic worship and insightful interviews.

Default Image
Vox Collective: Lucy Grimble and Sam Daniel

Season 1 Episode 4 54m

Noel welcomes Lucy Grimble and Sam Daniel to the stage for authentic worship and insightful interviews.

Default Image
Vox Collective: Aaron Baxter and Donna Akodu

Season 1 Episode 3 59m

Noel welcomes Aaron Baxter and Donna Akodu to the stage for authentic worship and insightful interviews.

Default Image
Vox Collective: Graham Kendrick and Muyiwa

Season 1 Episode 12 59m

Noel welcomes Graham Kendrick and Muyiwa to the stage for authentic worship and insightful interviews.