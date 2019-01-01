VOX Collective
Series • 2 Seasons • 30 Episodes
Episodes
6 Episodes
Transitioning - Nick Herbert, Becca Folkes, Loulita Gill
Season 2 • Episode 1 • 1h 4s
Join Noel Robinson and the Kingdom worship movement as they come together with Nick Herbert, Becca Folkes, and Loulita Gill to unite in authentic and prophetic worship.
Hope - Dave Bell, Suzanne Hanna, Dani Miche
Season 2 • Episode 2 • 59m
Join Noel Robinson and the Kingdom worship movement as they come together with Dave Bell, Suzanne Hanna, Dani Miche to unite in authentic and prophetic worship.
Worship and Children - Kemi, Lurine Cato, Elle Limebear
Season 2 • Episode 3 • 49m
Join Noel Robinson and the Kingdom worship movement as they come together with Kemi, Lurine Cato, and Elle Limebear to unite in authentic and prophetic worship.
The Calling - Tom Smith, Faith Jarvis, Evans & Purist Ogboi
Season 2 • Episode 4 • 57m
Join Noel Robinson and the Kingdom worship movement as they come together with Tom Smith, Faith Jarvis, Evans & Purist Ogboi to unite in authentic and prophetic worship.
Passion - Sarah Teibo, Rich Dicastiglione, Emmanuel Smith
Season 2 • Episode 5 • 1h 45s
Join Noel Robinson and the Kingdom worship movement as they come together with Sarah Teibo, Rich Dicastiglione, and Emmanuel Smith to unite in authentic and prophetic worship.
Mission - Nick & Becky Drake, Rony Padilla, Jacy Mai
Season 2 • Episode 6 • 1h 12s
Join Noel Robinson and the Kingdom worship movement as they come together with Nick and Becky Drake, Rony Padilla, and Jacy Mai to unite in authentic and prophetic worship.
24 Episodes
Vox Collective: Lou Fellingham and Junior Garr
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 56m
Noel welcomes Lou Fellingham and Junior Garr to the stage for authentic worship and insightful interviews.
VOX Collective: Dave Bilbrough and Joseph Perry
Season 1 • Episode 11 • 55m
Noel welcomes Dave Bilbrough and Joseph Perry to the stage for authentic worship and insightful interviews.
Vox Collective: Richard Butt and Faith Child
Season 1 • Episode 10 • 56m
Noel welcomes Richard Butt and Faith Child to the stage for authentic worship and insightful interviews.
Vox Collective: Marcia Walder Thomas and Isabella Melodies
Season 1 • Episode 9 • 59m
Noel welcomes Marcia Walder Thomas and Isabella Melodies to the stage for authentic worship and insightful interviews.
Vox Collective: Samuel Bella and Helen Yousaf
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 56m
Noel welcomes Samuel Bella and Helen Yousaf to the stage for authentic worship and insightful interviews.
Vox Collective: Kelly Pinheiro and Sam Blake
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 50m
Noel welcomes Kelly Pinheiro and Sam Blake to the stage for authentic worship and insightful interviews.
Vox Collective: Diana Hamilton and Ian Yates
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 54m
Noel welcomes Diana Hamilton and Ian Yates to the stage for authentic worship and insightful interviews.
Vox Collective: Philippa Hanna and Compassion
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 43m
Noel welcomes Philippa Hanna to the stage for authentic worship and an insightful interview about her role as a Compassion ambassador.
Vox Collective: Martin Smith and Rachel Ann
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 44m
Noel welcomes Martin Smith and Rachel Ann to the stage for authentic worship and insightful interviews.
Vox Collective: Lucy Grimble and Sam Daniel
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 54m
Noel welcomes Lucy Grimble and Sam Daniel to the stage for authentic worship and insightful interviews.
Vox Collective: Aaron Baxter and Donna Akodu
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 59m
Noel welcomes Aaron Baxter and Donna Akodu to the stage for authentic worship and insightful interviews.
Vox Collective: Graham Kendrick and Muyiwa
Season 1 • Episode 12 • 59m
Noel welcomes Graham Kendrick and Muyiwa to the stage for authentic worship and insightful interviews.