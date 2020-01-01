The Sessions with Cynthia Garrett

Series 5 Seasons 80 Episodes

Sex Change Regret with Walt Heyer - Part 1

Season 11 Episode 1 22m

Cynthia and Christina are joined by author and speaker, Walter Heyer, who shares his powerful testimony.

Sex Change Regret with Walt Heyer - Part 2

Season 11 Episode 2 25m

Cynthia continues the discussion with Walt Heyer regarding his regret in changing his gender.

Sex Change Regret with Walt Heyer - Part 3

Season 11 Episode 3 27m

Cynthia, Christina and Walt discuss the topic of identity.

Benji Nolot - Part 1

Season 11 Episode 4 29m

Cynthia is joined by filmaker Benji Nolot to discuss anti-trafficking and his latest film "Raised on Porn".

Benji Nolot - Part 2

Season 11 Episode 5 27m

Cynthia is once again joined by Benji Nolot to discuss his anti-trafficking ministry Exodus Cry.

Benji Nolot - Part 3

Season 11 Episode 6 27m

Cynthia concludes her series of discussions with Benji Nolot where they discuss the impact of pornography.

The Last Days: Don't Be Deceived - Part 1

Season 10 Episode 1 27m

Cynthia Garrett, Roger Charles, and Christina Reynolds start a new series on 2 Timothy 3 and 4, looking at how the world today reflects the Last Days.

The Last Days: Don't Be Deceived - Part 2

Season 10 Episode 2 29m

Cynthia, Roger and Christina continue their series looking at the perilous and challenging times that we are currently living in.

The Last Days: Don't Be Deceived - Part 3

Season 10 Episode 3 28m

There's so much talk right now about if we are living in the end times, so Cynthia, Roger and Christina take a deep dive in 2 Timothy 3.

The Last Days: Don't Be Decieved - Part 4

Season 10 Episode 4 29m

Cynthia, Roger and Christina look at how what we see around us becomes what we see in our behaviour, ourselves, and in the church.

The Last Days: Don't Be Deceived - Part 5

Season 10 Episode 5 29m

Cynthia and Roger look at the type of people and situations we need to avoid in our lives during these last days.

The Last Days: Don't Be Deceived - Part 6

Season 10 Episode 6 27m

Cynthia and Roger look at indicators in society of the last days in terms of the relationships between parents and children.

The Last Days: Don't Be Deceived - Part 7

Season 10 Episode 7 29m

Cynthia and Roger remind us of Apostle Paul's warning of what types of people and situation to avoid and how we can also recognise these sinful behaviours in ourselves.

The Last Days: Don't Be Deceived - Part 8

Season 10 Episode 8 29m

Cynthia and Roger look at tools to make us more loving towards others.

The Last Days: Don't Be Deceived - Part 9

Season 10 Episode 9 29m

Cynthia and Roger discuss Jesus' kindness and goodness in today's world of brutality and cruelty.

The Last Days: Don't Be Deceived - Part 10

Season 10 Episode 10 29m

Cynthia and Roger respond to viewers comments regarding the current series on 2 Timothy

The Last Days: Don't Be Deceived - Part 11

Season 10 Episode 11 28m

Cynthia and Roger continue their series on 2 Timothy 3 by looking at the topic of pride.

The Last Days: Don't Be Deceived - Part 12

Season 10 Episode 12 28m

Cynthia and Roger discuss the issue of pre-marital sex and what this means for the body of Christ.

The Revelation Sessions with Roger Charles - Part 1

Season 9 Episode 1 27m

Cynthia Garrett begins a new series talking in depth about the book of Revelation. Roger Charles gives an overview of the book and the purpose of the book.

The Revelation Sessions with Roger Charles - Part 2

Season 9 Episode 2 28m

Cynthia Garrett and Roger Charles talk about the concept of the 'rapture' during the end times and what it means for us as Christians.

The Revelation Sessions with Roger Charles - Part 3

Season 9 Episode 3 27m

Cynthia Garrett and Roger Charles tackle some questions about timelines, dates and the context of the events that happen in Revelation.

The Revelation Sessions with Roger Charles - Part 4

Season 9 Episode 4 27m

Cynthia Garrett and Roger Charles delve deeper into the book of Revelation and discuss the mark of the beast and what this means.

The Revelation Sessions with Roger Charles - Part 5

Season 9 Episode 5 27m

Cynthia Garrett discusses the wedding feast we will be invited to when Christ returns for the church, otherwise known as the bride of Christ.

The Revelation Sessions with Roger Charles - Part 6

Season 9 Episode 6 28m

Jesus is coming soon! Cynthia Garrett and Roger Charles discuss obedience, righteousness and getting in line with God in the last days.

The Revelation Sessions with Roger Charles - Part 7

Season 9 Episode 7 28m

Roger Charles talks with Cynthia Garrett, answering more questions about the book of Revelation.

Women And Victory

Season 8 Episode 1 28m

Cynthia Garrett is joined by Christina Reynolds as they look back at the year of 2020 so far, dealing with Coronavirus, protests and riots.

Choosing Victory

Season 8 Episode 2 29m

Cynthia Garrett looks at how we can move from being a victim to becoming a victor.

Women And Victory - Part 3

Season 8 Episode 3 29m

Cynthia Garrett and Christina Reynolds discuss how we can look to God's Word instead of fear that the world and the media brings.

With Tammie Jo Shults - Part 1

Season 8 Episode 4 29m

God can often use our weakness to reveal His strength. Cynthia Garrett speaks to Tammie Jo Shults about her incredible testimony.

With Tammie Jo Shults - Part 2

Season 8 Episode 5 31m

Cynthia continues her conversation with Tammie Jo Shults.

With Alex Seeley - Part 1

Season 8 Episode 6 30m

How can we come to a place of complete surrender and submission to the power of God? Cynthia Garrett chats to pastor Alex Seeley about her incredible journey and testimony, following the call of God on her life.

With Alex Seeley - Part 2

Season 8 Episode 7 29m

How can we live a life of favour and faith? Cynthia Garrett continues her talk with Alex Seeley, speaking about living life for Christ as a true disciple.

With Alex Seeley - Part 3

Season 8 Episode 8 26m

How powerful is the nurturing heart of God? Cynthia Garrett continues speaking to Alex Seeley about the attributes of God.

With Rebecca Bender - Part 1

Season 8 Episode 9 27m

Cynthia Garrett speaks with Rebecca Bender about her finding faith against all the odds and survival of sex trafficking.

With Rebecca Bender - Part 2

Season 8 Episode 10 27m

Cynthia Garrett continues her talk with Rebecca Bender about her finding faith against all the odds and survival of sex trafficking.

With Rebecca Bender - Part 3

Season 8 Episode 11 26m

Cynthia Garrett continues her talk with Rebecca Bender about her finding faith against all the odds and survival of sex trafficking.

With Dr Charles & Lindsey Karuku - Part 1

Season 8 Episode 12 27m

Cynthia Garrett speaks to Dr Charles & Lindsey Karuku about the Unity Revival Movement and how riots have turned into revival at the sight of George Floyd's death.

With Dr Charles & Lindsey Karuku - Part 2

Season 8 Episode 13 28m

Cynthia Garrett continues her conversations with Dr Charles & Lindsey Karuku, pastors of The International Outreach Church and founders of Unity Revival Movement.

With Dr Charles & Lindsey Karuku - Part 3

Season 8 Episode 14 27m

Cynthia Garrett continues her conversations with Dr Charles & Lindsey Karuku, pastors of The International Outreach Church and founders of Unity Revival Movement.

With Kemi Koleoso - Part 1

Season 8 Episode 15 27m

Cynthia Garrett speaks to Kemi Koleoso about what we, as the body of Christ, can do for people in these difficult Covid-19 times

With Kemi Koleoso - Part 2

Season 8 Episode 16 27m

Cynthia Garrett continues her conversation with pastor Kemi Koleoso about new ways of doing church and being effective leaders in our workplaces and homes.

With Kemi Koleoso - Part 3

Season 8 Episode 17 28m

Cynthia Garrett continues her conversation with pastor Kemi Koleoso about new ways of doing church and being effective leaders in our workplaces and homes.

With Roger Charles - Part 1

Season 8 Episode 18 27m

Cynthia Garrett speaks to her husband Roger Charles about what it means to be a woman of God in today's day and age.

With Roger Charles - Part 2

Season 8 Episode 19 27m

Cynthia Garrett speaks to her husband Roger Charles about what it means to be a woman of God in today's day and age.

With Nova Page - Part 1

Season 8 Episode 20 26m

Cynthia Garrett speaks to singer, songwriter and interior designer Nova Page about relationships and marriage.

With Nova Page - Part 2

Season 8 Episode 21 27m

God gives us grace to what He calls us to. Cynthia Garrett continues her conversation with Nova Page about life and relationships.

Know God Know Yourself - Part 1

Season 8 Episode 22 27m

Cynthia Garrett and Christina Reynolds open their hearts to God for a time to reflect on the power of Jesus.

Know God Know Yourself - Part 2

Season 8 Episode 23 27m

Cynthia Garrett and Christina Reynolds continue to open their hearts to God for a time to reflect on the power of Jesus.

Leadership - Part 1

Season 8 Episode 24 28m

Are your ready for leadership? Cynthia Garrett chats to Christina Boudreau and Nova Page about the realities of leadership and ministry.

Leadership - Part 2

Season 8 Episode 25 28m

Cynthia Garrett continues her conversations with Christina Boudreau and Nova Page about the ups and downs of leadership and ministry.

Timing & Seasons - Part 1

Season 8 Episode 26 27m

Cynthia Garrett talks to Roger Charles and Christina Boudreau about waiting for God's timing and seasons we experience in our Christian walk.

Timing & Seasons - Part 2

Season 8 Episode 27 25m

Cynthia Garrett continues her talk with Roger Charles and Christina Boudreau about God's timing and seasons our Christian walk.

Real Girls Real Talk - Part 1

Season 8 Episode 28 26m

Cynthia Garrett chats to Christina Boudreau and Nova Page about creativity, faith and the light of God.

Real Girls Real Talk - Part 2

Season 8 Episode 29 26m

God knows what we need. Cynthia Garrett chats to Christina Boudreau and Nova Page about the way God meets our needs along the way.

What Women Want - Part 1

Season 8 Episode 30 28m

Singer, songwriter and interior designer, Nova Page, joins Cynthia to discuss what women need to feel happy in their relationships and be closer to God.

What Women Want - Part 2

Season 8 Episode 31 26m

Cynthia Garrett continues talking with Nova Page, about what women need to feel content in their relationships and cultivate intimacy with God.

Music and media with Philippa Hanna – Part 1

Season 7 Episode 1 31m

Cynthia Garrett chats with singer and songwriter, Philippa Hanna, about social media, finding inspiration for writing, and the impact of music.

Music and media with Philippa Hanna – Part 2

Season 7 Episode 2 30m

Philippa Hanna continues her conversation with Cynthia. They discuss pride, perfection and honesty. Plus, Philippa sings the encouraging song: ‘I am amazing.’

Wrap up with Philippa Hanna – Part 3

Season 7 Episode 3 30m

Cynthia Garrett and Christina Reynolds reflect on the stories and insight shared by Philippa Hanna.

Rap and real people with Amisho Baraka – Part 1

Season 7 Episode 4 31m

Cynthia chats with Amisho Baraka about the authenticity of his music and how songs can draw on real life experiences. They discuss family difficulties and the importance of community.

Rap and real people with Amisho Baraka – Part 2

Season 7 Episode 5 30m

Amisho Baraka and Cynthia discuss race and people’s presumptions about others. They talk about how to connect with others around the world and how to use your platform for good.

Wrap up with Amisho Baraka – Part 3

Season 7 Episode 6 29m

Cynthia is joined by her husband Roger, her daughter Hannah and guest Christina Reynolds as they discuss the wisdom shared by Amisho Baraka. They talk about worldwide church culture and how to be authentic.

Reckless love with Cory Asbury – Part 1

Season 7 Episode 7 30m

Cynthia talks to Cory, the singer and songwriter of hit worship song: Reckless Love. He shares his story and the importance of being a child at heart. They discuss the true measure of success and experiencing God’s love.

Reckless love with Cory Asbury – Part 2

Season 7 Episode 8 30m

Cory discusses his experience of trusting God’s promise and learning to sacrifice. This interview touches on life’s struggles and how to know we are free from condemnation. He also shares on the success of his song - Reckless Love.

Wrap Up with Cory Asbury - Part 3

Season 7 Episode 9 28m

Cynthia is joined by her husband Roger, daughter Hannah, and guest Christina Reynolds. They talk about God as a father, his unending love, and the revelation of that in response to Cory Asbury’s interview.

The Power of Worship (with Christina Reynolds) - Part 1

Season 7 Episode 10 29m

Cynthia interviews Christina on worship, the Lord’s ministering and how to use music to connect with Him. Christina plays and sings songs that are encouraging her faith.

The Power of Worship (with Christina Reynolds) - Part 2

Season 7 Episode 11 29m

Christina plays and sings songs that can help us during different seasons. Cynthia continues to interview Christina on worship, the Lord’s ministering and how to use music to connect with him.

Rap and overcoming barriers with Andy Mineo - Part 1

Season 7 Episode 12 29m

How we can overcome labels and be authentic in our creativity? Andy Mineo shares his testimony and on being a Hip-Hop artist, video producer and director. He gives advice on how the older generation can loosen the reigns on younger Christians.

Rap and overcoming barriers with Andy Mineo - Part 2

Season 7 Episode 13 26m

Andy Mineo shares some of the stories that have shaped his work. He discusses the influence of music on his life and how to stay grounded and balance fame with faith.

Pride with Cynthia Garrett – Part 1

Season 7 Episode 14 29m

What is pride and how can we overcome our own? Cynthia Garrett shares scriptures and thoughts on this difficult characteristic and chats with Christian Reynolds.

Pride with Cynthia Garrett – Part 2

Season 7 Episode 15 29m

Cynthia Garrett chats with Christian Reynolds on what pride looks like, as they share their own experience of pride and how to prevent being trapped by it.

Pride with Cynthia Garrett – Part 3

Season 7 Episode 16 30m

Discussing how forgiveness and pride can be tied together, Cynthia Garrett chats with her husband and Christina Reynolds on family forgiveness and relationships.

Providing Refuge with Sam Childers - Part 1

Season 7 Episode 17 28m

‘Machine Gun Preacher’ Sam Childers, and his wife, protect hundreds of orphaned children and work to provide refuge within warzones. Cynthia chats with him about his childhood, overcoming addiction and finding faith.

Sam Childers - Part 2

Season 7 Episode 18 26m

Sam Childers - Wrap Up

Season 7 Episode 19 30m

Prayer with Diane Strack

Season 7 Episode 20 31m

Parenting with Darren and Serenity Wilson - Part 1

Season 7 Episode 21 29m

Parenting with Darren and Serenity Wilson - Part 2

Season 7 Episode 22 30m

Navigating Youth With Serenity Wilson - Part 1

Season 7 Episode 23 29m

Navigating Youth With Serenity Wilson - Part 2

Season 7 Episode 24 30m

