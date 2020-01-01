A Celtic Christmas
Series • 1 Season • 4 Episodes
Episodes
A Celtic Christmas - Part 1
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 21m
Celtic Worship lead us in renditions of Hark the Herald, Silent Night, O Holy Night, and A Child Is Born. With a reading from the book of Luke.
A Celtic Christmas - Part 2
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 21m
Hear from Celtic Worship as they perform Prologue, O Come All Ye Faithful, O Come Emmanuel, and Prince of Peace. With a reading from the book of Matthew.
A Celtic Christmas - Part 3
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 19m
Hear from Celtic Worship as they perform Joy to the World, Prince of Peace, O Come Emmanuel, and O Come All Ye Faithful. With a reading from the book of Isaiah.
A Celtic Christmas with Celtic Worship
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 47m
Filmed in a cosy warm-lit corner of Glasgow, Celtic Worship share Scottish-inspired classic hymns and fresh new songs from their new album. Enjoy heart-warming renditions of Hark the Herald, Joy to the World, O Holy Night and many more – with the authentic sounds of the Celtic whistles, bagpipes, and fiddle.